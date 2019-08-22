CHIPPEWA FALLS — A new set of lines adorn historic Dorais Field at Chippewa Falls High School this fall.
Gray lines sit 20 feet to the inside of either traditional sideline, making the newly-renovated facility a more convenient home for one of its tenants.
The lines encase an 8-man football field within the regular gridiron that has been home to Chippewa Falls football for years. And like Dorais, Chippewa Falls McDonell — the team that will be utilizing that special set of sidelines — hopes to become more suited to success in the 8-man game.
The Macks are in their second season playing 8-man. Their debut wasn’t spectacular last fall, going winless in regular season games, but their situation appears to be on the upswing.
For one, they don’t have to paint sidelines onto the field before every game like they did a year ago.
“It’s nice,” coach Jason Cox said. “We might be the only school in the state to have 8-man lines on artificial turf. It’s awesome.”
But beyond having a field that’s able to meet their needs, the program has plenty of forward momentum. Numbers are on the rise for the Macks, and the players are getting the hang of the ins and outs of 8-man football.
McDonell has experience back at quarterback and wideout, as well as on the offensive and defensive lines.
“Communication has been really good so far this year,” junior Tanner Opsal said. “Everyone’s working hard and getting better every day, so I feel like we’re pretty strong all around.”
The Macks didn’t field a varsity team in 2017, and went 0-8 in varsity games last fall. They did end the year on a high note, beating New Auburn in an exhibition, but they’re looking to take a step forward this year.
“There was a lot of learning curve for me and for the players last year,” Cox said. “Yes, things did not go well on the field for us last year, but that was almost a blessing in disguise. It was sort of a wake-up call for the players because they realized we can’t just go out there and beat people. We have to put in work in the offseason and work hard every practice.”
Numbers are on the rise in the program thanks in large part to a sizable freshman class. There are 13 freshmen on the team, and they’ll likely need to learn quickly as playing time will not be uncommon.
“They’re very excited to go out and get an opportunity to play,” Cox said. “I don’t think they’re going to be scared to go up against bigger guys for the most part. Physically they’re not going to be able to go out there and dominate, but they’re up for the challenge. And we’ve got some good athletes at that level with some speed, so I think the freshmen can hold their own.”
There’s a battle for the starting quarterback position through the first few weeks of practice. Both Opsal and senior Kendren Gullo saw time at the position last year, and either could be under center for the Macks’ first game.
Gullo passed for 853 yards and seven touchdowns last fall, while Opsal threw for 432 yards and three scores. Gullo was the starter for much of the year, while Opsal filled in when Gullo went down with injury.
“They’ve both shown that they’re capable of playing that spot,” Cox said. “A lot of good things to look forward to for those guys, no matter who’s at quarterback.”
The Macks played a particularly tough schedule last fall, facing three schools that qualified for the eight-team state playoffs.
The team’s slate figures to be a little bit easier this year, both competition and travel-wise. There are fewer long road trips across the state, and the Macks have four home games.
McDonell’s hoping that helps things go a bit smoother this year.
“A lot of guys have worked really hard to get here, so I think we’ll probably be better than last year,” said junior lineman Noah Christopherson.
McDonell
Coach: Jason Cox, second year (1-9).
Last season: 1-9.
Roster: SENIORS — Kendren Gullo, QB/TE/DL; Adam Thalacker, WR/DB; Barrie Fongsamootr, OL/DL.
JUNIORS — Noah Christopherson, OL/DL; Seth Wildenberg, OL/DL; Happy Yang, OL/DL; Chase Berg, TE/DL; Tanner Opsal, QB/TE/DL.
SOPHOMORES — Ethan Goulet, WR/DB; Clemett Matthews, OL/LB; Xayvion Matthews, OL/LB; Landon Moulton, RB/LB; Noah Hanson, WR/DB.
FRESHMEN — Aidan Misfeldt, QB/DB; Will Fritz, WR/DB; Ben Biskupski, WR/LB; Nate Hauser, WR/DB; Andrew Bauer, QB/TE/LB; Brady Rubenzer, WR/LB; Joe Berg, RB/LB; Griffen Sokup, OL/DL; Carter Grill, OL/DL; Malaki Suckerman, OL/DL; Carter Stelter, RB/LB; Evan Eckes, TE/LB; Dale Tetrault, WR/DB.
2019 schedule
Aug. 23 — at Port Edwards
Aug. 30 — Newman Catholic
Sept. 7 — at White Lake/Elcho
Sept. 20 — at Chequamegon
Sept. 27 — Phillips
Oct. 4 — Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah
Oct. 11 — Chequamegon
Oct. 18 — at Phillips
2018 results (0-8)
*-exhibition
Northwood/Solon Springs (L, 64-8)
Newman Catholic (L, 48-20)
Florence (L, 52-8)
Oakfield (L, 51-12)
Phillips (L, 49-22)
Alma Center Lincoln (L, 18-14)*
Phillips (L, 41-8)
Iron-Buhl (Minn.) (L, 76-20)
Oakfield (L, 41-0)
New Auburn (W, 36-34)*