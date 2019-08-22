Eleva-Strum first-year head coach Jacob Lerum isn’t wasting any time putting his team to the test this season. The Cardinals open their season on the road at Mondovi for an August 23 date with the Buffaloes of the Dunn St. Croix conference.
It’s going to be a big test for the Cardinals who will look to improve on a 4-2 conference record last season.
The Cardinals will have Andrew Schoen back to lead their ground attack. Schoen received first team all-conference honors last season, rushing for 973 yards and two touchdowns.
“Wisconsin Division 7 football is about running the football,” Lerum said. “If we can’t run, a lot of our passing stuff won’t be as formidable.”
Schoen will be flanked by fellow running back Andrew Hoch, who tallied an additional 429 yards last season.
“The combination of Hoch and Schoen will be a tough duo to stop,” Augusta head coach Derek Boldt said. “Eleva lost a lot of key players on the line last year ... but the two running backs will be horses for them and should help them win games.”
The Cardinals will also have to replace last year’s starting quarterback Ryan Johnson, who received first team all-conference honors, tallying 406 passing yards with a team-high 977 rushing yards for the Cardinals last season.
With just six graduated seniors from 2018, Blair-Taylor should take another step forward this season after a 3-3 record last year. The Wildcats return quarterback Matthew Waldera, who threw for 718 yards last season, along with running back Matthew Bradenburg, who led the team with 647 rushing yards in 2018.
“The return of Matthew Bradenburg will play a big role in Blair-Taylor’s success,” Boldt said. “If he can be contained, so can Blair, but if he gets on a roll and makes one guy miss, they’ll be a tough train to stop.”
Even if the Wildcats and Cardinals can improve in 2019, taking down the four-time defending conference champion Melrose-Mindoro Mustangs is not going to be easy.
“We’ve been in countless positions to win (against Melrose-Mindoro),” Lerum said. “They’re going to have a strong running game like they always do, they’re going to fly around on defense, they’re going to have good linemen like they always do ... We just need to get the stigma out of our heads. I think a little bit of it is just a head game for us. I think we’re as talented as they are and we just need to get over the hump.”
The Mustangs will have to replace the conference’s reigning rushing champ and unanimous first team all-conference selection running back Brett Gerdes. The star back averaged 10.4 yards per carry last year and tallied 18 touchdowns.
They will, however, have junior quarterback Tucker Sbraggia under center again. Sbraggia, who is not a rushing threat, threw for 539 yards last season.
“Coach (Tony) Lockington does a great job of getting kids to get in the weight room and to buy in to his philosophy,” Boldt said.
In Augusta, Boldt returns to head the Beavers for his second season. His squad went 2-7 last season, but it returns both its starting quarterback, Traven Fabian, and starting running back, Cameron Stensen, from 2019 who should take a step forward this year.
“We should have a strong offensive line and a solid running attack,” Boldt said.
Fabian led the Beavers with 443 passing yards and 400 rushing yards last season, while Stensen added another 356 yards on the ground.
On the other side of the ball, the Beavers are bringing back lineman Nathan Sobotta, who earned second team all conference honors, and linebacker Chase Stensen-Veenendall.
“Our defense should be able to compete with the best in the conference.” Boldt said. “We have some strong kids playing on defense and have really learned how to play the ball from last year to this year. I expect us to cause a lot of turnovers and not allow major plays to occur on defense.”
The Whitehall Norse took a big hit this year, losing the conference’s leading passer, Parker Windjue, but they return a pair of star wideouts, in Liam Herrick, who earned first team all-conference honors, and Jon Schwartz, who earned second team honors.
Dairyland
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|Melrose-Mindoro
|6-0
|8-2
|Eleva-Strum
|4-2
|6-4
|Cochrane-Fountain City
|3-3
|3-7
|Blair-Taylor
|3-3
|4-6
|Independence/Gilmanton
|3-3
|3-7
|Augusta
|1-5
|2-7
|Whitehall
|1-5
|1-8
All games at 7 p.m. unless noted:
Thursday, Aug. 22: Melrose-Mindoro at Bangor.
Friday, Aug. 23: Elk Mound at Cochrane-Fountain City; Pepin/Alma at Elmwood/Plum City; Boyceville at Independence/Gilmanton; Blair-Taylor at Luther; Eleva-Strum at Mondovi; Colfax at Whitehall; Augusta at Thorp.
Friday, Aug. 30: Athens at Augusta; Auburndale at Blair-Taylor; Colfax at Eleva-Strum; Independence/Gilmanton at Fall River/Rio; Hillsboro at Melrose-Mindoro; Cochrane-Fountain City at Necedah; Turtle Lake at Pepin/Alma; Whitehall at Arcadia.
Friday, Sept. 6: Eleva-Strum at Augusta; Cochrane-Fountain City at Blair-Taylor; Pepin/Alma at Melrose-Mindoro; Independence/Gilmanton at Whitehall.
Friday, Sept. 13: Blair-Taylor at Eleva-Strum; Augusta at Independence/Gilmanton; Whitehall at Melrose-Mindoro; Cochrane-Fountain City at Pepin/Alma.
Friday, Sept. 20: Melrose-Mindoro at Augusta; Independence/Gilmanton at Blair-Taylor; Eleva-Strum at Cochrane-Fountain City; Pepin/Alma at Whitehall.
Friday, Sept. 27: Cochrane-Fountain City at Independence/Gilmanton; Blair-Taylor at Melrose-Mindoro; Eleva-Strum at Pepin/Alma; Augusta at Whitehall.
Friday, Oct. 4: Pepin/Alma at Augusta; Whitehall at Blair-Taylor; Melrose-Mindoro at Cochrane-Fountain City; Independence/Gilmanton at Eleva-Strum.
Friday, Oct. 11: Blair-Taylor at Augusta; Eleva-Strum at Melrose-Mindoro; Independence/Gilmanton at Pepin/Alma; Cochrane-Fountain City at Whitehall.
Friday, Oct. 18: Pepin/Alma at Blair-Taylor; Augusta at Cochrane-Fountain City; Whitehall at Eleva-Strum; Melrose-Mindoro at Independence/Gilmanton.