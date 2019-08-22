The first step has been taken.
It is a positive one and will lead to results down the road.
Second-year coach Andy Jarzynski has a three-class roster of 58 candidates and even more impressive, a freshman turnout of 58 youngsters.
The Eau Claire North Huskies are on the road back.
“We’re very excited,” Jarzynski said. “One problem we like is that I had to order additional jerseys.
“The attitude and energy is much better and one way to guage that is to see the kids running from one drill to another. We’re trending in the right direction.”
The immediate outlook is also encouraging in an effort to end a 34-game losing streak.
Jarzynski has six starters back on offense and five on defense as it charges into another brutal Big Rivers Conference schedule.
“The goal is to be competitive,” he said. “Just improvement. And we’ve got that in terms of numbers and weight room attendance.”
Two-way starters back in the line are Anthony Pogodzinski, John Hedrington and Xavion Biesterveld.
Returning running backs are Sam Barby and Charlie Wolter and they are directed by Kyle Greenlund, a starter last year on defense but making his first start at quarterback.
“Greenlund is a smooth athlete and we feel very comfortable with him,” Jarzynski said. “He can run with decent speed and pass. Just an all-around athlete.”
That means the Huskies, running out of the T-formation, will throw more than they did last year although the offense will be based on the ground game.
Barby, who ran for 395 yards last year out of the fullback spot, and Wolter, who offers good speed, are the main backs but also in the mix are Austin Zainhofsky, Cameron Robertson and Ray Davis, who ran up 400 yards and scored four touchdowns last season.
Heading the list of receivers are Jake Zimmerman, Cole Keiser, Matt Johnson, Austin Opatz and Carson Ackerman.
“The strength of the offense is the line that should give our back some room to run,” said Jarzynski, who saw his team limited to just 69 points and an average of 178 yards last year.
Joining Pogodzinski, Hedrington and Biesterveld up front is Dean Nash, another returning starter, along with Dan Otto, Cheng Khang and Bronson Sorenson.
Joining Hedrington, Biesterveld and Pogodzinski, called an “impresive physical beast” by Jarzynski, are Otto, Nash and Zainhofsky.
Linebackers are Blaze Tody, Davin Xiong, Luke Podolak, Jake Zimmerman, Jackson Koller and Barby with Greenlund and Wolter back as starters in the secondary with Ashton Crowell and Ackerman.
Kicking spots are wide open with Pogodzinski and Keiser among the candidates.
The defense must improve after allowing 394 points and an average of 395 yards last year.
Eau Claire North
Coach: Andy Jarzynski, second season (0-9).
Last season: 0-9, 0-7 in Big Rivers.
Roster: SENIORS — Jake Heath, RB/REC; Antonio Golden, RB; Ray Davis, RB; Chris Klink, L; Dean Nash, L; Bronson Sorenson, L; Josh Witucki, TE; Andrew Carey, TE; Cole Keiser, REC; Cameron Robertson, RB; Jake Zimmerman, TE; Cheng Khang, OL; Carson Dahlgren, TE; Anthony Pogodzinski, L; Sam Barby, RB.
JUNIORS — Tyler Erickson, REC; Davin Xiong, RB; Corey Brisiel, REC; Luke Becker, REC; Braxton Shepler, L; Kyle Greenlund, QB; Charlie Wolter, RB; Luke Podolak, RB; Trent Kimball, QB; Nate Schindler, TE; Xavion Biesterveld, L; Cody Danen, RB; John Hedrington, L; Matthew Johnson, REC; Austin Opatz, TE; Austin Zainhofsky, RB; Dane Zimmerman, REC.
SOPHOMORES — Kyle Wurzer, L; Jackson Koller, L; Isaac Lashley, QB; Dalton Rogers, L; Gavin Falkner, RB; Justin Holbrook, RB; Bennett Haslow, L; Ian Griffin, REC; Dan Otto, L; Shalom Raehl, REC; Jacob Rubesch, L; Cody Cook, L; Jordan Moyer, L; Ashton Crowell, REC; Aidan McIvar, RB; Nolan Coyle, REC; Remy Rassbach, RB; Carson Duerkop, RB; Carson Ackerman, REC; Tyler Bridges, L; Carter Fridlund, RB; William Howie, L; Blaze Tody, RB; Trey Steele, L; Bo Schnedier, L; Caleb Manning, REC; Ben Romaine, L.
2019 schedule
Aug. 22 — at La Crosse Central
Aug. 29 — La Crosse Logan
Sept. 6 — at Superior
Sept. 13 — at Hudson
Sept. 20 — Menomonie
Sept. 27 — at Rice Lake
Oct. 4 — Memorial
Oct. 11 — at Chippewa Falls
Oct. 18 — River Falls
2018 results (0-9, 0-7)
La Crosse Central (L, 45-8)
La Crosse Logan (L, 49-0)
Superior (L, 42-14)
Hudson (L, 49-7)
Menomonie (L, 35-0)
Rice Lake (L, 52-6)
Memorial (L, 33-8)
Chippewa Falls (L, 42-6)
River Falls (L, 47-20)