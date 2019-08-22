It’s open season for starting spots on the Chippewa Falls football team.
“It’s up in the air,” said coach Chuck Raykovich, heading into this 34th season with a 184-139 record. “Realistically, almost everybody that’s playing is up from the JV and freshman teams of a year ago.”
That’s due to the loss of 27 seniors from last year’s playoff team that went 5-5.
After nearly two weeks into drills, he was still sorting through a large number of candidates and said he was enjoying it.
“It’s really fun to be around the kids,” he said. “There are no superstars like in past years but the kids are looking forward to playing and want to be competitive and achieve.”
Raykovich faces the challenge of replacing a three-year quarterback in Nolan Hutzler, an All-Northwest running back in Matt Pomietlo and an all-state lineman in Rico DeLeon.
And a bunch of others.
At quarterback, he’s working with Hayden Goodman, a transfer from Fall Creek, and sophomores Brayden Warwick and Gavin Goodman.
“(Hayden) Goodman has been in the program and has grown up with the kids, so there’s no problem there,” Raykovich said.
The only returnee in the backfield is speedy senior Tyler Bohland, who rushed for 631 yards at a 6.7 clip last year but his supporting cast is up for grabs.
Leading the way up front are returnees Jake Thompson, Devon Klatt and Nick Frazer, all 200-plus pounders.
Experienced receivers are Ben Carani and Joe Reuter, who caught 19 passes for 246 yards last year as a sophomore.
“We’re going to try to be more efficient at passing but we’ll still be a running team,” Raykovich said.
Heading up the defense are returnees Tanner Whelan in the line, Isaac Schneider at linebacker and Keyton Solberg in the secondary.
The battle goes on for the remaining positions.
“We don’t know who’s going to do what just yet,” Raykovich said. “We’re waiting for guys to step up.
“We have a lot of nice young athletes with the potential to be a very competitive team.”
He is working with a healthy number of 115 candidates through four grades.
Last year’s team had key wins of 67-65 over Memorial in two overtimes and a big 17-7 win over Hudson but lost 41-7 to Kimberly in the playoffs. Hutzler passed for over 1,000 yards, Pomietlo rushed for 1,203 yards and 26 touchdowns while DeLeon played in the Shrine All-Star game in July.
Chippewa Falls
Coach: Chuck Raykovich, 34th season (184-139).
Last season: 5-5, 3-4 in Big Rivers.
Roster: SENIORS — Hayden Goodman, RB/QB; Nicholas Bruder, WR/DB; RJ Hale, OL/DL; Tyler Bohland, RB/DB; Mitchell Howard, RB/DB; Keyton Solberg, RB/DB; Jacob Caron, RB/DB; Isaac Schneider, OL/LB; Tanner Whelan, OL/DL; Devon Klatt, OL/DL; Jake Thompson, OL/DL; Nicholas Frazer, OL/DL; Jordan Atkinson-DeVall, OL/DL; Teagan Anderson, OL/DL; Gage Gallardo, OL/DL; Ben Carani, TE.
JUNIORS — Quentin Twyman, RB/DB; Jack Meyer, K; Bohde Torkelson, RB/LB; Ben Steinmetz, RB/DB; Joe Reuter, TE/DB; Travis Deakin, RB/DB; Raven Keyeskie, RB/LB; Gavin Shaurette, RB/LB; Evan Dennis, RB/LB; Jake Spaeth, RB/DB; Bruce Sanborn, RB/DB; Nick Kuha, RB/LB; Tyler Kurtenbach, RB/DB; Nick Couey, RB/DB; Lukas Dean, RB/DB; Sirach Krogstad, TE/DB; Ethan Raffesberger, OL/LB; Declan Schumacher, OL/DL; Donovan Bunderson, OL/DL; Blake Hanson, OL/DL; Christian Hobbs-Wieman, OL/DL.
SOPHOMORES — Collin Beaudette, RB/LB; Gavin Goodman, RB/QB; Reihnhart Bromeisl, RB/LB; Judah Dunham, RB/DB; Riley Sweeney, TE/DB; Brayden Warwick, QB; Landon Iverson, RB/DB; Karson Bowe, RB/DB; Evan Eslinger, TE/DB; Owen Krista, RB/LB; William Kukuk, RB/DB; Drake Bowe, RB/DB; Luke Grenko, RB/DB; Kaleb Xiong, WR/DB; Elijah Hable, RB/LB; Carsten Reeg, RB/LB; Zachary Secraw, TE/DB; Ethan Morganroth, OL/DL; Brodie Braaten, OL/DL; Zachary LeMay, OL/DL; William Awe, OL/DL; Bryant Petska, OL/DL; Luke Hodgson, OL/DL; Landon Thies, OL/DL; Cooper Peloquin, OL/DL; Riley Wolf, OL/DL; Nate Couey, OL/DL; Sam Anderl, OL/DL; Jeffrey Dvoracek, RB/LB; Beau Snyder, TE; Alexander Slowiak, TE/DB; Mason Goettl, TE/DB.
2019 schedule
Aug. 23 — at Holmen
Aug. 30 — at Medford
Sept. 6 — Menomonie
Sept. 13 — at Rice Lake
Sept. 20 — Memorial
Sept. 27 — at Superior
Oct. 4 — at River Falls
Oct. 11 — North
Oct. 18 — at Hudson
2018 results
Holmen (W, 38-24)
Medford (W, 35-8)
Menomonie (L, 33-23)
Rice Lake (L, 34-13)
Memorial (W, 67-65, 2 ot)
Superior (L, 26-7)
River Falls (L, 34-21)
North (W, 42-6)
Hudson (W, 17-7)
Division 1 Playoffs
Kimberly (L, 41-7)