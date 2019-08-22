RICE LAKE — The 2019 football Rice Lake Warriors will look a lot different, and a lot younger, than the squad that went 10-3 and reached the Division 3 state semifinal level last season.
Nine all-conference players have graduated, including two-year quarterback Peyton Buckley and state sprint champion twins DeAirus and Marquez Clerveaux.
Returning are half a dozen starters, led by three imposing linemen and one running back. But with only eight seniors and plenty of inexperience, early prospects for the 2019 Warriors might point toward a “down” or “rebuilding” season.
While acknowledging the Warriors in August lack experience and leadership and are “outnumbered,” 14th-year head coach Dan Hill isn’t buying any talk that Rice Lake has to take a step down from its lofty 2018 season, which included a third place 5-2 Big Rivers finish.
“Every year is unique, but the concept is the same. We have to find the parts of the package that adapt to strengths and weaknesses,” said Hill.
Hill said his team will be strong at fullback with returning starter Torien Hubbard, has three talented candidates to replace Buckley at quarterback, and has three linemen all with the unique combination of size, strength and quickness to go with their experience.
If it all starts in the trenches, then seniors Keith Blechinger and Aiden Ferguson and junior Kayden Warren will have a lot to say in what direction the season goes.
All three are tall and sizeable — Blechinger at 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds, Ferguson at 6-4 and 242 and Warren at 6-4 and 225. And all three have quickness, giving the threat of a big pass rush.
On the run-stopping side, Hill said, “They have to learn to play low so running backs like (Eau Claire Memorial’s Loyal) Crawford don’t blow past them.”
All three will also show up on the offensive line, along with returning center Scott Kinnick, a 190-pound junior who will also be an inside linebacker on defense.
Also on the line are top prospects Colin Scheu, David Sanders and Andrew Hillyer, all juniors.
The Warriors will go without all-conference lineman Adam Strouf, a senior state shot put champion who continues to have shoulder issues.
Joining Kinnick at the inside linebacker position is returning starter Tyson Tomesh, a 180-pound senior, along with junior Andrew Farm and sophomore Christian Lindow.
The Warriors have several candidates for the outside linebacker spots, with senior Jerett Atwood, who played some at safety last season, the most experienced. Also on the list are juniors Tyler Nelson and Jacob Wilder and sophomore Cole Fenske.
Hill is hoping his pass rush up front will buy time for an inexperienced secondary to develop. Only senior Bradley Hackel returns, and will be joined at safety by sophomore Alex Belongia and junior Cole McDermott. Cornerback candidates are juniors Zach Fisher, Jayden Perkins and Hunter Heller.
Despite losing veteran quarterback Buckley, who rushed for 700 yards and passed for 1,200 in Rice Lake’s option offense last season, Hill is comfortable with his three quarterback candidates.
“We have three pretty darn good kids who are equal. Quarterback will be a strength,” said Hill.
Those three are senior Tomesh, junior Tristan Scheurer and sophomore Fenske. All three saw playing time in the scrimmage vs. Somerset, Superior and Hayward.
Whoever is at quarterback will be handing off a lot to returning fullback Hubbard at 5-7 and 170 pounds. Hubbard rushed for nearly 900 yards last season, second only to DeAirus Clerveaux’s nearly 1,000-yard season.
Moving into the halfback spots for the departed Clerveaux twins will be Hackel and junior Jayden Perkins, along with Heller, Lindow, Fisher and sophomore Elliott Nolin. It’s a green halfback group, with only a combined handful of carries last season, and one that may not have the quick-strike capabilities of last season, but that’s not all bad, said Hill.
“We hope to keep moving the chains and keep other defenses on the field,” Hill said.
Hill believes his team is strong in the option game’s important tight end position, with the sizeable Ferguson there, along with hefty junior Matt Olson, Atwood and Scheu.
At wide receiver will be promising sophomore Belognia, along with Nelson and Wilder. Rice Lake went 3-1 in the Division 3 playoffs last season, defeating Hayward, Onalaska and Sparta before losing to West De Pere, 35-14, in a snowy state semifinal game in Schofield.
Rice Lake
Coach: Dan Hill, 14th year.
Last year: 10-3, 5-2.
Roster: SENIORS — Bradley Hackel, HB/DB; Tyson Tomesh, QB/LB; Nicholas Truitt, HB/DB; Jerett Atwood, TE/OLB; Domarias King, WR/DB; Torien Hubbard, FB/DL; Jacob Resnick, HB/DB; Keith Blechinger, OL/DL; Aiden Ferguson, OL/DL.
JUNIORS — Jayden Perkins, HB/DB; Hunter Heller, HB/DB; Tristan Scheurer, QB/DB; Zachary Fisher, FB/DB; Jaden Neaman, WR/K; Jacob Wilder, WR/OLB; Graydon Clark, HB/DB; Trey Wyckoff, WR/DB; Cole McDermott, QR/DB; Andrew Farm, FB/LB; Adam Scheu, TE/DB; Scott Kinnick, OL/LB; David Sanders, OL/DL; Kayden Warren, OL/DL; Carson Strand, OL/DL; Matson Walker, OL/DL; Andrew Hillyer, OL/DL; Colin Scheu, OL/DL; Matthew Olson, TE/DL; Tyler Nelson, WR/OLB.
SOPHOMORES — Christian Lindow, HB/LB; Cole Fenske, QB/OLB; Alex Belongia, WR/DB; Keegan Gunderson, QB/OLB; Devin Breault, RB/LB; Elliott Nolin, HB/DB; Taylor Schulz, RB/LB; Keenon Belue, HB/LB; Jack Foster, FB/DB; Rayshawn Deacon, HB/DL; Chase Margetta, OL/DL; Scott Musolf, OL/OLB; Scott Gilbert, OL/DL; Branden Zeman, OL/DL; Teagan Scheurer, WR/DB; Dominic Corton, WR/DB.
2019 schedule
Aug. 23 — at Medford
Aug. 30 — New Richmond
Sept. 6 — at Eau Claire Memorial
Sept. 13 — Chippewa Falls
Sept. 20 — at River Falls
Sept. 27 — Eau Claire North
Oct. 4 — at Hudson
Oct. 11 — Menomonie
Oct. 18 — Superior
2018 results
Medford (W, 46-32)
New Richmond (W, 36-33)
Eau Claire Memorial (W, 60-35)
Chippewa Falls (W, 34-13)
River Falls (L, 61-44)
Eau Claire North (W, 52-6)
Hudson (L, 34-18)
Menomonie (W, 26-20)
Superior (W, 33-21)
Division 3 Playoffs
Hayward (W, 41-8)
Onalaska (W, 40-25)
Sparta (W, 42-31)
West De Pere (L, 35-14)