Keldric Stokes’ wife is from Thorp, but he’s still adjusting to his new surroundings in his first season as the Cardinals head coach.
Thankfully, he has assistant and former Gilman coach Ryan Lawcewicz to help school him on the inner workings of the Cloverwood Conference. With this being his first go as a head coach, perhaps Stokes has a bit of the element of surprise?
“I think there’s an advantage there but there were a few teams there Friday night for our scrimmage,” said Stokes, the former quarterback at UW-Stout and with the Chippewa Valley Predators. “We kept it pretty close to the vest.”
Stokes joins a conference that saw an undefeated champion for a fifth straight year in Abbotsford, which made it to the third round of the playoffs last season before falling to Iola-Scandinavia. The Falcons had a pair of worthy competitors for the crown in Loyal and Gilman, which finished 6-1 and 5-2, respectively.
He said he’s known since back in his college days, when he played with former Cloverwood players with the Blue Devils, that the toughest team in the conference tends to win it.
“I think it’s up for grabs,” Stokes said. “I think there are some really good ball clubs.”
Loyal, the champion in 2017, is coming off a three-game trip to the playoffs but needs to replace its quarterback, Quinn Brussow, and first-team all-conference running back Clayton Rarick.
Abbotsford boasts a strong front seven, led by a trio of all-conference first-teamers in Chase Sperl and Blake Draper on the line and Blake Draper at linebacker. Dalton Feddick returns under center after throwing for 348 yards and rushing for 449 last year.
Gilman returns all-conference first-team quarterback Gabe Gunderson and end Kade Kroeplin from a team that made it to the second round of the playoffs before falling to conference rival Loyal. Stokes said he believes the Pirates have the best pure athletes in the conference and has been particularly impressed by Kroeplin.
“He’s just unbelievable,” Stokes said. “Super athletic and he’s just a great kid.”
Assumption was the only other team to finish above .500 last season, going 4-3 and earning a playoff spot. The Royals need to replace their top two rushers from last season, Craig and Aden Elsen, along with all-conference first-teamers Josh Dachel on the O-line and Cole Statz at linebacker.
When it comes to dates to circle, Stokes said he’s most looking forward to the Cardinals’ matchup with Owen-Withee. He’s looking to reignite the football rivalry which features a milk can trophy.
The Blackhawks went 2-5 last year, a game ahead of Athens and two ahead of Thorp.
Stokes has been happy with the progress of his Cardinals, looking to bounce back from a winless season in 2018.
“I think people that watch our team this year will see a vast improvement,” Stokes said. “We’ve simplified a lot of things. I think those kids, they took their lumps last year and got a bad taste in their mouths that they don’t want anymore.”
His focus from the start has been on building a culture of winning.
“The great thing about this conference is there are a lot of really good coaches that have been in the conference for a long time,” Stokes said. “We’re just trying to get our culture in so we can start to build toward the future so maybe one day we can be like, ‘Hey, this is what Thorp does. This is who Thorp is.’”
Cloverwood
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|Abbotsford
|7-0
|10-2
|Loyal
|6-1
|9-3
|Gilman
|5-2
|8-3
|Assumption
|4-3
|4-6
|Greenwood
|3-4
|4-6
|Owen-Withee
|2-5
|2-7
|Athens
|1-6
|2-7
|Thorp
|0-7
|0-8
All games at 7 p.m. unless noted:
Friday, Aug. 23: Dominican at Assumpton, 6 p.m.; Marathon at Abbotsford; Loyal at Ellsworth; Crandon at Gilman; Tomahawk at Greenwood; Pacelli at Owen-Withee; Athens at Rib Lake/Prentice; Augusta at Thorp.
Friday, Aug. 30: Athens at Augusta; Flambeau at Gilman; Abbotsford at Grantsburg; Assumpton at Lourdes Academy; Bangor at Loyal; Greenwood at Viroqua; Owen-Withee at Webster; Thorp at Glenwood City.
Friday, Sept. 6: Thorp at Assumpton; Gilman at Greenwood; Abbotsford at Loyal; Athens at Owen-Withee.
Thursday, Sept. 12: Loyal at Assumption.
Friday, Sept. 13: Abbotsford at Gilman; Greenwood at Owen-Withee; Athens at Thorp.
Friday, Sept. 20: Thorp at Abbotsford; Assumpton at Athens; Greenwood at Loyal; Gilman at Owen-Withee.
Friday, Sept. 27: Thorp at Gilman; Athens at Greenwood; Owen-Withee at Loyal.
Saturday, Sept. 28: Abbotsford at Assumpton, 11 a.m.
Friday, Oct. 4: Greenwood at Abbotsford; Loyal at Athens; Assumption at Gilman; Owen-Withee at Thorp.
Friday, Oct. 11: Gilman at Athens; Assumption at Greenwood; Thorp at Loyal; Abbotsford at Owen-Withee.
Friday, Oct. 18: Athens at Abbotsford; Owen-Withee at Assumption; Loyal at Gilman; Greenwood at Thorp.
Thorp
Coach: Keldric “KD” Stokes, first year.
Last year: 0-8, 0-7
Roster: SENIORS — Kalvin Lara, WR/CB; Issac Soumis, WR/DE; Jeffrey Ciolkosz, G/LB; Riley Raether, G/LB; Michael Schmitt, T/DT.
JUNIORS — Jack Syryczuk, RB/WR/CB; Dylan Yager, QB/FS; Ayden Webster, C/T/LB; Reed Mertens, T/DT.
SOPHOMORES — Bradley Hempleman, RB/LB; Ryan Raether, WR/SS; Logan Kroeplin, WR/DE; Jacob Shultze, WR/CB; Carson Anderson, RB/LB; Canyon Philson, G/DT; Shawn Hughes, T/DT; Warren Nye, G/T/DT; Aidan Reis, TE/CB/LB.
FRESHMEN — Ashton Kroeplin, WR/FS; Aiden Rosemeyer, QB/FS; Zander Rockow, RB/SS; Caden Lane, C/DT; Trent Denman, T/DE; Korbin Rosemeyer, T/DT.
Notes: Keldric Stokes, the former Chippewa Valley Predators signal caller, takes over a young Cardinals squad that could start a freshman at both quarterback and running back. He’s been happy with what he’s seen in camp, expecting fans who come out to see a much-improved team. With a sophomore class of nine and a freshman class of six, the Cardinals are looking to gain valuable experience for future seasons.
2019 schedule
Aug. 23 — Augusta
Aug. 30 — at Glenwood City
Sept. 6 — at Assumption
Sept. 13 — Athens
Sept. 20 — at Abbotsford
Sept. 27 — at Gilman
Oct. 4 — Owen-Withee
Oct. 11 — at Loyal
Oct. 18 — Greenwood
2018 results (0-8)
Westby (L, 52-7)
Athens (L, 42-6)
Abbotsford (L, 41-0)
Gilman (L, 55-6)
Owen-Withee (L, 53-14)
Loyal (L, 54-0)
Greenwood (L, 34-8)
Assumption (L, 48-6)
Other Cloverwood teams
Abbotsford won the league last season but needs to replace four first-team All-Cloverbelt selections, including running back and Cloverwood offensive player of the year Joseph Aguilera and a pair of defensive backs in Aguilera and Caden Decker. Quarterback Dalton Feddick is back after he accounted for 797 yards and 12 scores combined through the air and ground. The Falcons plowed through the playoffs in the first two rounds but fell in the third to Iola-Scandinavia, 41-28. ... Assumption finished in fourth in the league at 4-3, dropping games to the top three teams but sweeping the rest. Pittsville ended the team’s playoff hopes with a 42-7 outing in the first round. The Royals top three rushers all graduated, opening the door for Jaret Hartley to take on a larger role. He ran for 257 yards on 51 attempts last season. ... Athens went 1-6 last year, only besting winless Thorp in-conference. The Bluejays return linebacker Dayne Diethelm, who was a second-team all-conference selection as a sophomore and finished second on the team in receiving yards, and top wideout Jake Denzine. There are still holes on offense as the team looks to replace its leading passer and rusher. ... Gilman should have an explosive offense, led by first-teamers at quarterback and end. Gabe Gunderson threw for 1,004 yards and 11 touchdowns as a sophomore, while Kade Kroeplin caught 29 passes for 640 yards, good for 22.1 yards per reception. The Pirates, who fell 24-17 in the second round of the playoffs to Loyal last season, also return first-team offensive lineman Brad Copenhaver. ... Greenwood went 3-4 last year but has promise, especially considering all three of its all-conference picks weren’t seniors. Wyatt Artac earned second-team honors at both running back and defensive lineman as a junior, while Austen Humke was an honorable mention on the O-line. ... Loyal finished in second in the league with a 6-1 record after winning the conference title a year prior. The Greyhounds need to replace Cloverwood defensive player of the year Stephen Buchanan, a lineman, and five other first-team all-conference selections. That includes running back Clayton Rarick and his two top blockers, Ethan Weinfurtner and Colby Toufar. Linebacker Carter Toufar is back though, as well as last year’s second highest run producer, Matt Szymanski. ... Owen-Withee finished 2-5 in the league last year but returns starting quarterback P.J. Heggemeier, who threw for 221 yards and earned all-conference honorable mention honors. He’ll be handing off to a new crop after the team’s two leading rushers, Andrew Petke and Dylan Tomczak, graduated. Tyler Weaver has the most experience of the returners.