STANLEY — Carsen Hause was expecting to have a leisurely evening.
After nursing a shoulder injury for a couple of weeks, the Stanley-Boyd senior was cleared to play if needed. But with the success Orioles backup quarterback Logan Burzynski was having in his absence, Stanley-Boyd opted to go for consistency when it took the field for a pivotal matchup with Elk Mound in the final week of the regular season.
Burzynski started, and Hause took to his usual role of advising the junior from the sidelines. But as the game wore on, the Orioles found themselves in some trouble. They needed to win to clinch a playoff berth, and things were a little too close for comfort early on. So coach Jeff Koenig decided to switch things up, looking for anything that could provide a spark.
"We got to a spot where we thought we had to try him," Koenig said. "And it wasn't because Logan was doing anything wrong, but we just needed something. The team wasn't playing very well at that point."
Hause entered the fray and delivered. The veteran senior provided the jolt Stanley-Boyd needed, helping to orchestrate a comeback to get the Orioles into the postseason.
The team initially feared Hause would be out for the season after he landed hard on his shoulder in a September game against Osseo-Fairchild. But he's back and up to full speed at exactly the right time, quarterbacking the Orioles into Level 2 of the Division 5 playoffs.
"It was frustrating being hurt, and most of that frustration came from not being able to be out there helping my brothers win," Hause said. "I just put the work in to get back, followed everything my coaches and chiropractor said and just trusted in them. Now I feel like I'm at 100%."
Hause's impact is obvious. He's a third-year starter at the most influential position on the field, and has had his best campaign to date this fall. He's thrown for 19 touchdowns and just over 1,500 yards while only being intercepted three times.
He's provided leadership exactly when it matters most. In the playoff-clinching 27-21 win over Elk Mound, he threw for three scores and ran for the winning touchdown in overtime. He followed with a two-touchdown performance in the fifth-seeded Orioles' 35-18 upset of fourth-seeded Arcadia in the first round of the postseason last Friday.
"We didn't think he'd be coming back at all," Koenig said. "The seniors we have on the team have been playing with Carsen forever, so it just was an emotional boost when he came back. They've played so much more relaxed knowing that their guy is in there and he's going to make the plays for them."
Stanley-Boyd runs an up-tempo offense that often plays without huddling up. It requires a quarterback with quick instincts and a feel for the offense to pull the strings, and both Hause and Burzynski did so with success when their number was called.
It's rare to have a high school quarterback so familiar with a system, but with three years as a starter under his belt, Hause knows it inside and out. That experience helped him slide right back in after missing a couple of weeks of action.
"He's been doing it for a long time and has seen a lot of defenses," Koenig said. "He really knows what his friends and teammates can do out there, and not just the first- or second-string guys. He knows what everyone can do and how he has to work with them. He's far from perfect, but he's just always trying to get better and help everyone else get better."
Over the last two games, Hause has completed 34 of 51 yards for 407 yards and five touchdowns.
"I just put in the work, and things went pretty well when I got back out there," he said.
Stanley-Boyd faces a tough task in pursuit of a spot in the state quarterfinals. The Orioles travel to La Crosse to take on top-seeded Aquinas this week. The Blugolds are unbeaten at 10-0 and ride a potent passing game, not unlike the Stanley-Boyd. Quarterback Jackson Flottmeyer is among the top signal-callers in western Wisconsin — and perhaps the state at large — with 2,122 yards and 30 touchdowns so far this season.
But the Orioles have a high-flying offense of their own and a battle-tested resume. They may be the underdog, but they're as confident as ever.
"We're pretty confident," Hause said. "We work together as a team, so we're going to go there and hopefully pull out a win. I just love playing football with my brothers and we want to survive and advance."