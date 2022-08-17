The Big Rivers Conference title race was almost too close to call last season, with Menomonie and Rice Lake sharing the championship after surviving grueling schedules relatively unscathed. Many of the names and faces have changed ahead of the new season, but the degree of difficulty remains the same.
The chase for the Big Rivers crown is wide open entering the season. The usual contenders all face similar roster turnover after an influential group of seniors departed from the conference last year. It’s led to opportunities for a renewed start across the board, and leaves many questions that can only be answered in the first few weeks of the season.
Take Menomonie, for instance. The Mustangs reached the state quarterfinals after winning a share of the Big Rivers last year, but graduated 27 seniors. They’ll have a mostly new starting lineup this fall.
“The start of the season will definitely be a learning opportunity for our young men,” coach Mike Sinz said.
The Mustangs aren’t alone in that department. Fellow contenders Hudson, New Richmond and River Falls all have holes to fill. It should make for an unpredictable campaign.
If a preseason favorite is a necessity, it might be New Richmond. Multiple Big Rivers coaches tabbed the Tigers as the top team in the league, and for good reason. Senior running back Andrew Trandahl is one of the top backs in the entire state, and they’ve also got Seamus Scanlan back at quarterback.
“They bring back so many playmakers on the offensive side of the ball,” Sinz said. “Their offense should be extremely explosive.”
But it takes more than experience to win a conference title. Big Rivers coaches also foresee Menomonie factoring into the conversation, giving weight to the Mustangs’ standout tradition.
To make it happen on the field, Menomonie will need to replace almost everybody from the skill positions. That means a new quarterback, running backs and receivers on offense. The defense will need to shuffle too. There are some veterans on the offensive line and in the secondary, which offers a good place to start building around.
“We are incredibly young and inexperienced,” Sinz said. “We might need to use some tomfoolery on offense and defense to compete with the likes of Rice Lake and Onalaska (the Mustangs’ first two opponents) to start the season.”
Chippewa Falls had an impressive season last year. The Cardinals posted an 8-3 record and finished third in the Big Rivers before winning a road playoff game in overtime. They won’t have many familiar faces still around from that team though.
Graduation hit every level of the field, on both sides of the ball. Offensively, Chippewa Falls will have new starters at quarterback, running back, receiver and the line. The defense has a bit more stability, with standout defensive back Dawson Goodman returning. He was a first-team All-Big Rivers pick and led the team in tackles and interceptions. There are still several departed seniors to replace though.
Despite the inexperience, longtime coach Chuck Raykovich said his team will be competitive in the always-tough Big Rivers.
Hudson’s defense figures to make the Raiders among the top teams in the Big Rivers. Hudson was 5-5 last year and made the playoffs, but has a formidable base to build from with its front seven. Will McDonald, who will be a preferred walk-on at Wisconsin, returns to the defensive line.
The Raiders have only two starters back on offense and will lean on keeping other teams out of the end zone as they get up to speed.
“(We) will need to rely on defense early in the season as the offense may take time with few experienced players returning,” coach Adam Kowles said.
River Falls won the Mississippi Valley Conference last year, but has returned to the Big Rivers this fall. The Wildcats replace Rice Lake, which now plays in the Middle Border. River Falls finished 8-4 and reached the second round of the playoffs, where they fell to eventual state champion Waunakee in overtime.
The Wildcats need to find a new signal caller after standout Vito Massa graduated and replace 1,200-yard rusher Cole Evavold. But the defense will have some difference makers back and should help the team compete on a weekly basis.
Superior coach Bob DeMeyer noted the Wildcats have “numbers, (a) quality program and great youth program.”
Both of Eau Claire’s representatives in the Big Rivers are looking to bounce back this season. Memorial went 2-7 overall last season, scoring wins over North and Superior. The Old Abes are experienced on defense and at wide receiver, and are ready to begin their second year under coach Rob Scott.
Memorial has a standout back in the secondary. Gavin Gerber shared the Big Rivers lead in interceptions last season. Connor Anderson and Jack Conner bring experience to the linebacker group.
Offensively, Reagan Hub and Peter Albert have showcased talent as pass-catchers and figure to be involved in any success Memorial finds. In the trenches, Jackson Wubker was an all-city selection last year.
The Old Abes will look to pick up where they left off. They closed the season with a 28-14 victory against North, and take on the Huskies in their conference opener this season.
“We are looking to compete and contend with the top of the Big Rivers Conference,” Scott said. “The goal will always be to win the conference championship. It is a very tough league, where the focus can only be on each particular week. We need to keep getting better every single day and play great situational football.”
Eau Claire North will look to take steps forward under a new head coach. Matt McGinnis takes over the program from Andy Jarzynski, who stepped down in the offseason.
McGinnis was an assistant for the Huskies for the last four years, and knows the challenges facing the team. North snapped a 51-game losing streak by beating La Crosse Logan 20-14 last August. Now that the Huskies have chased away that cloud over their heads, they’ll look to make further progress.
“It’s no secret: This program has had some downs recently,” McGinnis said after getting hired. “It’s definitely going to be a challenge, but it’s something that I looked at where I wanted to push myself out of my comfort zone and that’s kind of what I’m going to ask the kids to do. I think when you do that, you start to accomplish more than you really thought you could. The kids need to believe that they can do that.”
Jack Kein accumulated 584 all-purpose yards as a junior quarterback last year. North leaned heavily on now-graduated Remy Rassbach out of the backfield last season, but senior James Jarzynski got some reps as a junior.
The Huskies will need to find new players to fill holes on the defense, but won’t be entirely fresh-faced. Nick Thompson was the team’s leading tackler as a junior.
Last season’s victory set a foundation. Now the Huskies want to keep going.
“We got the win and ended the streak, which is great, but you don’t want to just hang your hat on that,” McGinnis said in March. “We’ve got to get a conference win. We have a lot to do to become a respected program in the Big Rivers, but I’m super excited by it. We have a lot of kids that have a lot of buy-in, and that’s where you start.”
Superior endured some struggles in last year’s 2-8 campaign, but closed out the season with a win over North for their only Big Rivers victory. Carson Gotelaere is back as the Spartans’ starting quarterback, and the team also has a pair of starters back on the offensive line.