The Big Rivers Conference title race was almost too close to call last season, with Menomonie and Rice Lake sharing the championship after surviving grueling schedules relatively unscathed. Many of the names and faces have changed ahead of the new season, but the degree of difficulty remains the same.

The chase for the Big Rivers crown is wide open entering the season. The usual contenders all face similar roster turnover after an influential group of seniors departed from the conference last year. It’s led to opportunities for a renewed start across the board, and leaves many questions that can only be answered in the first few weeks of the season.