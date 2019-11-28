It was one of the winningest eras in the storied history of Eau Claire Regis football.
Rambler seniors wound up with a 48-5 four-year record, one gold ball and one silver ball.
It ended at Camp Randall Stadium, the goal all season, just one touchdown short of perfection.
But the 7-0 loss to St. Mary’s Springs of Fond du Lac in the recent WIAA Division 6 championship game couldn’t take away from a campaign that showed 13 victories on the way to Madison.
“At the beginning of the season, if you looked at 13-0 and a lone 7-0 loss, most people would take that,” said Coach Bryant Brenner. “A lot of the wins may have looked easy to some but the people inside know how much work was put in and how much they gave us.”
He was referring to a special group of seniors, some who were four-year contributors.
“I was proud of the group that maintained a high level of play for the program and they were really consistent,” Brenner added. “That’s a credit to the strong senior leadership.”
There were three or four plays in the championship battle which could have tilted the game either way, the coach said.
“They (St. Mary’s) were able to convert their first drive and we couldn’t match that,” he said. “Our defense responded well after that.”
The Ramblers didn’t face much of a tough test until the playoffs, reeling off 10 wins by running clocks, taking a second straight Cloverbelt Conference championship with key wins over Colby and Spencer/Columbus in dominating fashion.
After playoff wins of 36-8 over Cornell/Holcombe and 36-0 over Colby, they faced a showdown with area power Spring Valley, pulling away from a halftime tie for a 29-8 win. The springboard to Madison was a convincing 36-6 win over Abbotsford.
It was the tight, closely-packed double-wing offensive formation that took on the look of a Bee’s nest — the Regis trademark of success — that best told the story of the Ramblers.
Success was strictly a team effort.
As an example, 25 different running backs — from seniors to freshmen — got to handle the ball. The top four, or maybe more, were normally exchanged on every play. The exception was several heavy-duty, two-way linemen.
Of course, there were the standouts who piled up big numbers.
You would have to start with Tristan Root, for one reason he was on the field most every play on both sides of the ball and special teams.
Playing offense just in the first half of lopsided games through most of the season, he gained 1,066 yards and an 8.5 clip, scoring 26 touchdowns and 228 points. He had a long scrimmage run of 92 yards and returned kickoffs and punts for scores.
He also passed for 175 yards and two scores and caught passes for 189 yards and three touchdowns. He made 58 of 60 PAT kicks and four field goals with a long of 45. He also sent a good share of his kickoffs into the end zone for touchbacks. Defensively he was credited with 57 tackles and three interceptions.
Overall, he piled up 1,972 all purpose yards.
“He is one of the best and most complete players that I’ve known,” Brenner said. “How often does a kid like that come along.”
Root finished with 1,454 career rushing yards and 32 touchdowns.
Hayden Reinders ran for 871 yards at a 9.4 average, scoring 11 touchdowns, raising his career totals to 1,730 yards rushing and 22 touchdowns. He also recorded 74 tackles on defense.
Only a sophomore, Gus Theisen piled up 574 yards and scored 16 touchdowns and has 681 rushing yards with two seasons to go.
Among the other leading ball carriers were Aaron Haselwander, Brooks Wahl, Peyton Mayer, Ben Rooney and Drew Goettl.
Taking over at quarterback was junior Bennett Seelen, who complemented the ground game by completing 20 of 46 passes for 568 yards and eight touchdowns. His early exit due to injuries in the championship game hurt the Regis cause. He was replaced by JT Koestler, who did a creditable job the rest of the way with not a lot experience.
Aaron Haselwander led receivers with seven catches for 222 yards and four scores while Root, Gabe Chenal, David Haselwander and Luke Rooney were other receivers with touchdown catches.
Brenner singled out seniors Henry Theisen, Chenal, Riley Bauer and Jackson Curtis for outstanding work in the line. Theisen was credited with 10 tackles in the championship game and 78 for the season.
The leader in tackles with 120 including eight in the championship game was Payton Kostka, who overcame early season injuries to finish strong, recording 20 tackles in the semifinal win.
Sophomore Alex Leis ranked second with 106 and Chenal 91. Luke Rooney had 18 tackles against St. Mary’s and finished with 96 while David Haselwander had 76. Rooney and Aaron Haselwander each had five interceptions.
Brenner, who boasts a remarkable 121-28 record in 12 seasons, said he will sorely miss his senior group. It includes Luke Rooney, Wahl, Root, Chenal, Reinders, Koestler, Henry Theisen, Curtis, Ian Burdick, Fletcher Theisen and Bauer.