CAMERON — If the Cameron football team wants to see how quickly a program can turn things around, all they need is to look across the field.
The Comets matched up against state-ranked Boyceville — a team that was winless three seasons ago — on Friday night, and the Bulldogs proved how tough they are, running away with a 36-0 shutout over the Comets.
"This is a good Boyceville team that we played tonight," Cameron coach Dan Henken said. "For us, the learning (we're getting), we can’t even measure that. I thought our kids competed.
"It still boils down to it’s the sixth-ranked team in our division in the state and it’s probably like six or seven plays (that make the difference). Our young kids get to feel that and learn from that. They’re a good group, they work hard — it’s just going to take some time."
Cameron has just four seniors on its roster for its second-year coach. That lack of veteran players means there's plenty of sophomores at key skill positions and the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball has sophomores and juniors without much playing experience.
"We’re a young football team," Henken said. "Our young kids have talent but they’re young so it takes time. As a program we’re trying to wrestle this thing, and we’ve got to get better every day and every week."
A game that was relatively close into the second quarter quickly turned into a blowout. Trailing 18-0, Cameron sophomore quarterback Tyson Lucas tried to make a play to spark the Comet offense. But as he was escaping some pressure, he looked to throw outside and Boyceville's Nicholas Olson cut the route for an interception that he returned 45 yards for touchdown with 2:51 left in the half.
After a three-and-out, Cameron sent the ball right back to Boyceville, which started its next possession at the Cameron 42-yard line with one minute on the lock. Immediately Boyceville quarterback Ira Bialzik found receiver Caden Wold behind the defense and the duo connected on a deep past that got the Bulldogs to the 1-yard line before Sebastian Nielson punched it in to lead 30-0.
"We started off the game undisciplined," Boyceville coach Michael Roemhild said. "It is uncharacteristic for this team to have penalties like that, and we had a lot of penalties that were just mental to start off with that put us in bad situations. Last week we didn’t come out with a lot of fire. I don’t know if it was nerves, but this week we talked about bringing the intensity. I think after we settled in a little bit we were able to at that point bring out intensity."
Boyceville was led by 134 yards and two touchdowns on the ground from Nielson on just 11 attempts. Tyler Dormanen added 59 and a score on 10 carries, while also hauling in a 58-yard touchdown through the air. On third and eight from inside Boyceville's own territory Bialzik eluded pressure and sent the ball into traffic where Dormanen secured and burst away for the score. Boyceville also got a 28-yard touchdown run from Bialzik on a broken play when facing another long third down.
"The guys are right there, they've just got to trust the technique we’re teaching them, take the extra step and have confidence in it," Henken said of the missed opportunities. "This stage on a Friday night, right now it’s still a little bit bigger for some of our kids but we’re closing the gap every week."
Lucas finished the game 11 of 22 for 74 yards and two interceptions. The second pick came as the Comets neared the red zone and Lucas lofted a pass to the end zone on the final play of the first half.
Junior tailback Cayden Gifford ran for 25 yards on 10 attempts. Sophomore receiver Caden Anderson caught three passes for 44 yards, while fellow sophomore wideout Kobe Sevals grabbed five for 20.
Cameron will look to rebound as it heads to Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, a team it defeated during last year's two-win season. With such a young roster Henken believes confidence will be key for the development of his team as they look to bounce back from a pair of losses to start the season.
"Our better days are always ahead of us," Henken said. "So next Friday, and every day that we work, even years out — it’s one day at a time. We’ll be fine if we just keep learning, keep improving and keep bringing a positive attitude."
Boyceville begins Dunn-St. Croix play next week against Cadott.