CHIPPEWA FALLS — You’d think Chippewa Falls football coach Chuck Raykovich would have seen everything in his 36 years leading the Cardinals program. But he’s never experienced student-athletes coming out in the numbers they are this year.
He’s got a large freshman group of 55, with over 50 in eighth grade also waiting in the wings. In total, the longtime Chi-Hi steward said the Cardinals have about 130 in the program.
“It’s player driven,” Raykovich said. “Kids talk in school. They’ve had fun in the past and they think they’re going to be pretty good this year. Everybody wants to be a part of it.”
The increased interest has pushed Chi-Hi’s equipment supply to the limit.
“At one point we had nothing (left),” Raykovich said. “We still have nothing, I had to borrow some helmets from a different school to fill in.”
But that’s a good problem to have, especially considering the general trajectory of football participation across the country, and is a major reason Chi-Hi should not be doubted when it comes to the Big Rivers title chase.
The Big Rivers is mighty talented as usual, but Chippewa Falls has the talent to contend.
“We could see this coming when these seniors were freshmen,” Raykovich said. “They’ve very close, a large group and they’re doing all the right things. They stay out of trouble, they do things together, they’re really a good group to be around. And the junior class has taken right after them.”
Chippewa Falls has four players back who were named Leader-Telegram All-Northwest picks last year, tied with Stanley-Boyd for the most of any program. Two were first team picks who should shore up the team on the lines, Bryant Petska and Owen Krista, and second teamers Elijah Hable and Gavin Goodman have the defense looking scary.
There are holes to fill on the offensive end — last year’s leading rusher Ben Steinmetz and leading receiver Isaac Frenette have both graduated — but Raykovich said he has players who are ready to take on larger roles. The team has the benefit of an experienced signal-caller under center, as Brayden Warwick returns after earning the starting role last fall. He threw for 554 yards and two touchdowns in six games.
Last season was an anomaly for the typically run-first Raykovich. The Cardinals actually threw more often than they passed, despite Raykovich admitting he “hates to throw the ball.” He was noncommittal about whether that trend will continue.
If it does, they have someone used to being relied upon and a player who has shown athleticism in multiple sports. Warwick made it to the Division 1 state track and field championships in the hurdles.
“He’s an athlete and he’s a spiritual leader of this team,” Raykovich said. “He’s a very strong leader.”
The Cardinals are looking to get back above .500 after improving from 3-7 in 2019 to 3-3 last year. They open the season at Holmen on Thursday, Aug. 19, and open Big Rivers play against archrival Menomonie on Sept. 3.