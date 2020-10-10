Fans leaned over the fence, trying to get a good look at the first ever Regis varsity football game on school grounds. Some family members who were able to enter the turf facility to the school’s north sat on the bleacher seats recently added to the space, while others used the lawn chairs they were allowed to bring in.
It was a different setting for the Ramblers Saturday, but the team looked as dominant as usual.
Peyton Mayer opened the scoring with three unanswered touchdowns, giving the Ramblers all the cushion they'd need in a 31-13 victory against Cloverbelt foe Stanley-Boyd on Saturday.
"He's a very capable runner," Regis coach Bryant Brenner said of Mayer, who ripped off scoring runs of 80, 13 and 17 yards. "He's kind of been quiet, per se, the first couple weeks, but really had a nice day today."
The win keeps the Ramblers a perfect 3-0, while the Orioles fell for the first time this season.
Mayer, who finished with 132 yards on 10 rushes, wasn't the only Rambler runner who found success. Zander Rockow accounted for 113 yards and a touchdown on 11 rushes, while Drew Goettl added 45 yards and Gus Theisen 25. Once again, Regis has restocked its backfield with a group of capable backs, all of whom seemed particularly strong shrugging off tacklers and making defenders miss Saturday.
Mayer had a neat juke move to quickly change from left to right and beat the last Stanley-Boyd defender for his third score of the game. Theisen stiff-armed his last challenger near the 25-yard line to clear the path for the touchdown that put Regis up 31-7 late in the fourth.
The most explosive play of the afternoon came from Mayer turning on the jets for his first touchdown. He got to the outside on the first play of the Ramblers' second drive and marched down the left sideline 80 yards to the house. After an initial three-and-out, Regis scored its first two touchdowns on a pair of drives that included a combined four plays.
Stanley-Boyd had a chance to put points on the board before the break when Logan Burzynski intercepted Regis quarterback Bennett Seelen and returned the ball to the Rambler 10-yard line with under a minute remaining. Unfortunately for the Orioles, they went backwards after three runs to keep the score 21-0 at half.
The Orioles were in business again to start the third quarter, putting together an eight-play, 85-yard drive capped off by a 26-yard TD pass from Carsen Hause to Mike Karlen. The Rambler defense responded by forcing a punt and a pair of turnover on downs on the next three Stanley-Boyd possessions, not allowing another point until the game was all but won with two minutes remaining and Regis still up three scores.
"Our guys really had some great responses when things could have fallen apart for us," Brenner said. "We had a couple turnovers and I thought our defensive stops after those turnovers were huge. Then in the second half, when they scored the touchdown, our guys showed a lot of toughness in how we responded to that."
Stanley-Boyd turned to the air in the comeback effort, with Hause attempting 39 passes in the game. He hit on 25, totaling 227 yards. Cooper Nichols had nine catches for 92 yards and Mike Karlen caught seven passes for 79 yards in addition to running in for the Orioles’ final touchdown.
"I think this game was more about what we didn't do than what they did," Stanley-Boyd coach Jeff Koenig said. "We dropped some passes, we didn't have some good technique on a few plays, and they're a team that just takes advantage of that. ... I think the heat was a factor for us. We only have 14 or 15 guys rotating through."
Regis athletic director Jon Jarocki said the Ramblers had never played varsity football on campus until Saturday, even including the years the school was known as St. Patrick’s. The Ramblers' usual home facility, Carson Park, is currently unavailable for competition amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Playing at the turf, typically reserved for practicing when it comes to football, required some creativity from administrators. Pete Knutson broadcasted the game for the radio in one of the school's stairwells, peering out a window. The live stream, a stalwart of competitions this fall with attendance limitations, was filmed from the roof.
"We have done our scrimmage the last couple of years here," Jarocki said earlier this week. "So some of what I've learned there has helped."
The game may not have featured the roaring atmosphere many players imagined during this homecoming week, but they at least can say they were a part of history.
"This is a special moment that these kids and this school can remember for a long, long time," Brenner said.
Regis 31, Stanley-Boyd 13
Stanley-Boyd;0;0;7;6 - 13
Regis;14;7;3;7 - 31
First Quarter
R: Peyton Mayer 80 run (run failed), 7:13.
R: Mayer 13 run (Rockow run), 5:01.
Second Quarter
R: Mayer 17 run (Aaron Haselwander kick), 2:59.
Third Quarter
SB: Mike Karlen 26 pass from Carsen Hause (Karlen kick), 9:16.
R: Haselwander 18 FG, 4:34.
Fourth Quarter
R: Zander Rockow 64 run (Haselwander kick), 5:08.
SB: Mike Karlen 2 run (run failed), 2:00.
Team & Individual Stats
RUSHING (att-yds): Stanley-Boyd (31-140): Jacob Nesterick 7-61, Brady Potaczek 5-30, Cooper Nichols 8-26, Carsen Hause 5-12, Karlen 5-12. Regis (40-351): Mayer 10-132, Rockow 11-113, Drew Goettl 4-45, Gus Theisen 7-25, Bennett Seelen 2-19, Aaron Haselwander 5-11, Alex Nunez 1-6.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Stanley-Boyd (25-39-0-227): Carsen Hause 25-39-0-227. Regis (2-6-1-79): Seelen 2-6-1-79.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Stanley-Boyd: Nichols 9-92, Mike Karlen 7-79, Luke Smith 5-28, Nesterick 2-14, Landon Karlen 1-10, Potaczek 1-4. Regis: Aaron Haselwander 1-51; Goettl 1-28.