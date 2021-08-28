No matter what Bloomer threw at it, the Regis defensive front just wouldn't move.
It made for tough sledding on Saturday night.
The Ramblers didn't budge defensively, highlighting a standout showing in a 49-0 shutout victory over Bloomer at Carson Park.
Regis held Bloomer to 32 yards of offense. The Ramblers allowed just one first down all night.
Blackhawks coach John Post put it succinctly: "What we planned to do just didn't work at all," he said. "They were just too good."
Helping Regis' cause: Bloomer spent much of the game deep in its own territory as the Ramblers kept them pinned, either through turnovers or penalties. It set up some short fields for Regis, who capitalized on nearly every chance.
Six times, Regis started a drive inside Bloomer's 40-yard line. In all but two of those opportunities, the Ramblers scored on their first play.
"We were able to get some quick scores with the short field," Regis coach Bryant Brenner said. "We had some adjustments that we made at halftime to what they were doing to us, and that opened things up a little bit."
Bloomer couldn't find a rhythm offensively. The absence of starting quarterback Jack Strand didn't help. The experienced signal caller was missing with an injury, forcing the Blackhawks to turn to inexperience at a couple of positions.
"There's no excuses," Post said. "We did what we could to put a team on the field. We played the best team, I assume, that we'll play this year with pretty much two-thirds of the team. But they would've beaten us with our full team. There's no doubt in my mind they're a better team, we knew that coming in."
Zander Rockow found the end zone twice for the Ramblers, breaking off scoring runs of 15 and 16 yards. Kendon Krogman threw for two scores and finished with 90 yards passing.
Regis was coming off the high of a win over a school seven times its size when it beat Kenosha Bradford 27-10 in Week 1. But the Ramblers stayed on an even keel and took care of business in the follow-up.
"That was a big challenge, a very difficult thing to overcome," Brenner said. "Because we were told how great we were a week ago by a lot of people, and it was tough to turn the corner and focus. But I thought our kids did a great job all week of ignoring noise and focusing on the task at hand."
Marcus Harelstad ran for 31 yards to lead Bloomer. He was the only rusher to bring his yardage tally into double figures for the shorthanded Blackhawks.
"Our defense, I thought, really flew around and pursued well and tackled well," Brenner said. "They played with a really good pad level."
Regis 49, Bloomer 0
Bloomer;0;0;0;0;—;0
Regis;13;7;22;7;—;49
First Quarter
R: Alex Leis 8 run (run failed), 6:10.
R: Carson Tait 8 pass from Kendon Krogman (Alex Erickson kick), 1:40.
Second Quarter
R: Zander Rockow 15 run (Erickson kick), 1:51.
Third Quarter
R: Rockow 16 run (Erickson kick), 9:08.
R: Gus Theisen 36 pass from Krogman (Rockow run), 8:48.
R: Jack Weisenberger 14 run (Erickson kick), 3:02.
Fourth Quarter
R: Evrett Tait 8 run (Erickson kick), 10:05.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Bloomer (29-32): Marcus Harelstad 13-31, Ben Miller 1-3, Jay Ryder 10-2, Kionte Peterson 2-1, Keegan Yohnk 2-(-1), Malakai Dahl 1-(-4). Regis (21-135): Rockow 7-56, Jack Weisenberger 1-14, Alex Picco 1-14, Alex Leis 3-14, Casey Erickson 2-12, Owen Weisenberger 1-9, Evrett Tait 1-8, Gus Theisen 2-4, Chase Kostka 1-4, Josh Brickner 1-2, Alex Figy 1-(-2).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Regis: Krogman 4-8-0-90.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Regis: Theisen 2-50, Tait 2-40.