Neillsville/Granton threatened to take the lead midway through the first period when the Eau Claire Regis defense rose up for a stop at the 2-yard line.
Two plays later, Tristan Root broke through the line and rambled 92 yards down the sideline for a Rambler touchdown. And the rout was on.
Getting almost all of their scores on big plays, the explosive Ramblers rolled up a 52-8 win Thursday night at Carson Park to clinch an outright Cloverbelt Conference championship and put the cap on an unbeaten regular season heading into the playoffs.
“The mark of this team was to get the big plays,” Regis coach Bryant Brenner said. “They came in a variety of ways. It helps when you’ve got good speed.”
The Ramblers head into the playoffs in Division 6 with a strong resume. The pairings will be announced this weekend.
“We’re in a great position,” Brenner said. “We’re healthy and we’ve improved each week. When you look back to the start of the season, you can see definite improvement.”
Brenner was extra pleased in that he started all seniors and all 54 of his players got in the game.
The Ramblers got breakaway touchdown runs of 46 and 27 yards by Hayden Reinders, 34 by Ben Rooney and 32 by Gus Theisen while another was set up by Bennett Seelen’s 39-yard pass to David Haselwander to the 1-yard line. Root, who scored the first touchdown on a 7-yard run, capped the scoring with a booming 41-yard field goal in the third quarter.
With 14 ball carriers chipping in, Regis got 320 of its 431 yards on the ground behind the sharp blocking of linemen Gabe Chenal, Henry Theisen, Matt Maurer, Riley Bauer, Jackson Curtis, Kevin Byrne and Luke Rooney.
“On the big plays, these guys are doing the blocking for our ball carriers,” Brenner said.
Brenner pointed out that this was the best Warrior team the Ramblers have faced in his 11 years and said they are heading in the right direction.
“We’re improving and getting better,” N/G coach Scott Bryant said. “They were just better and their speed killed us. We just weren’t able to match up with them but I was happy the kids competed all the way.”
Jonah Zoschke’s 2-yard run capped an 89-yard fourth quarter drive, highlighted by quarterback Braden Trunkel’s 52-yard romp, for the lone Warrior score.
Neillsville/Granton fumbled the ball on the third play after the opening kickoff and Regis scored in six plays, Root running 16 yards to the 7 and scoring on the next play. But the run for the 2-point conversion try was stopped.
On the second play after the kickoff, Trunkel found Carson Mohr behind the Regis secondary and hit him with a bomb that went for 70 yards to the Regis 11. With a chance to take the lead with a touchdown and extra point, three plays moved the ball to the 2 for a fourth-and-one situation that was stacked up short by a number of Ramblers.
Reinders ran for six to the 8 and Root took off on his 92-yard field excursion on the next play.
“The goal line stand and the long run looked like it took the wind out of their sails,” Brenner said.
Reinders scored the next two touchdowns and Gus Theisen sandwiched two more around Ben Rooney’s run and it was all but over with a 49-0 halftime lead.
Root wound up with 126 yards in five carries, Reinders had 81 in four and Theisen 54 in six while 14 in all added to the total. And three Rambler quarterbacks combined for 111 yards.
For the Warriors, who totaled 268 yards, Trunkel had 76 yards in four carries, Tommy Friemoth 74 in 12 and Zoschke 38 in 17 while Trunkel also threw for 98 yards.
In a halftime presentation, Dan Haag, a former Rambler who graduated in 1984 and was paralyzed in a diving accident, was presented a framed No. 93 jersey number while in his wheelchair.
Regis 52, Neillsville/Granton 8
Neillsville-Granton 0 0 0 8 – 8
Regis 21 28 3 0 — 52
First Quarter
R: Tristan Root 7 run (run failed), 7:40
R: Root 92 run (Drew Goettl run), 4:04
R: Hayden Reinders 46 run (Root kick), 0:00
Second Quarter
R: Reinders 27 run (Root kick), 10:17
R: Gus Theisen 1 run (Root kick), 8:15
R: Ben Rooney 34 run (Root kick), 4:24
R: Theisen 32 run (Root kick) 0:15
Third Quarter
R: Root 41 field goal, 5:21
Fourth Quarter
NG: Jonah Zoschke 2 run (Monte Diestler run), 4:17
NG ECR
First downs 10 13
Net yards 268 431
by rushing (att-yds) 39-170 31-320
by passing 98 111
Passes (comp-att-int) 5-13-1 5-9-0
Punts-average 4-37 2-35
Fumbles-lost 1-1 0-0
Penalties-yards 2-25 4-20
Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): N-G: Braden Trunkel 4-76, Tom Friemoth 12-74, Zoschke 17-38, Matthew Ladd 3-6, Carson Opelt 2-1. ECR: Root 5-126, Reinders 4-81, Theisen 6-54, Ben Rooney 1-34, Josh Brickner 2-15, Peyton Mayer 1-1, Alex Leis, 1-2, Aaron Haselwander 1-7, Brooks Wahl 1-2, Jude Multhauf 1-1, Jack Weisenberger 1-1, Peter Albert 3-2, Leo Krueger 2-1, Colton Mohr 1-(-2).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): N-G: Trunkel 5-13-1, 98 yds. ECR: Bennett Seelen 3-6-0, 63 yds; Kendon Krogman 1-2-0, 30 yds; Griffin Kristo 1-1-0, 18 yds.
RECEIVING: N-G: Carson Mohr 2-76, Friemoth 2-15, Diestler 1-7. ECR: David Haselwander 2-57, Jeffrey Ritger 1-30, Greg Sokup 1-18.
INTERCEPTIONS (tot-yds): ECR: Goettl 1-20.
SACKS (tot-yds): ECR – Henry Theisen 1-8.