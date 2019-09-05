The Eau Claire Regis stampede continues.
Jumping on Stanley-Boyd from the start, the Ramblers got out to an early lead and ran up a third straight win, 42-8, Thursday night at Carson Park.
It was also the third straight running clock forced by Regis, which has outscored its opponents 133-0 in the first half.
This time it came against a previously unbeaten and young but quality opponent.
After an early Oriole fourth down miscue from punt formation, Tristan Root ran it over on the first play from the 19 and the touchdown parade was on.
“When Tristan scored on the first play, it gave us a big momentum boost,” said Regis Coach Bryant Brenner, who pointed out it was the first win over Stanley-Boyd at Carson Park since 2010.
Root, who simply was hard to bring down and finished with 54 yards in six carries, followed later in the quarter with a 10-yard pay dirt romp.
“It took us awhile to wake up in the first half,” Stanley-Boyd Coach Jeff Koenig said. “But we got better as the game went on.”
In the second quarter, Luke and Ben Rooney ran over on short plunges and Bennett Seelen passed 36 yards to Dave Haselwander to make it 35-0 at halftime.
“Our defense has been a nice constant,” Brenner said. “That led the way and allowed the offense to jell and was a sign of improvement.”
The second half was anti-climactic as Stanley-Boyd moved the ball well against Regis reserves, getting a touchdown late in the game on Carsen Hause’s 3-yard toss to Cooper Nichols.
“I like the way the defense adjusted and held up,” Koenig said. “There are things to build on and work on but we improved as the game went on.”
Regis had one more explosion in the second half, coming early in the fourth period.
Sophomore fullback Gus Theisen took a handoff and went straight down the field on a 79-yard touchdown run. He wound up as the game’s leading rusher with 85 yards in three trips.
The Ramblers also got a great game out of Hayden Reinders, who ran for 73 yards in four trips and registered two sacks on defense.
Bo Chwala led the Orioles with 43 yards and Nichols added 33 while Hause, an impressive sophomore, passed 93 yards against the tough Regis defense.
“Our defensive staff and unit did a great job,” Brenner said. “They prepared the team well because what Stanley-Boyd does is a challenge for any team.”
With a strong second half, the Orioles made the statistics closer than the score. They piled up 220 yards to the 310 for Regis.
REGIS 42, STANLEY-BOYD 8
Stanley-Boyd 0 0 0 8 – 8
Regis 14 21 0 7 —42
First Quarter
R – Tristan Root 19 run (run failed), 10:10
R – Root 10 run (Luke Rooney from Bennett Seelen), 6:14.
Second Quarter
R — Luke Rooney 3 run (Root kick), 10:36.
R – Ben Rooney 1 run (Root kick), 5:48
R – Dave Haselwander 36 pass from Seelen (Root kick),4:23
Fourth Quarter
R — Gus Theisen 79 run (Root kick), 9:12.
SB – Cooper Nichols 3 pass from Carsen Hause (Brady Potaczak run), 3:42.
SB ECR
First downs 14 11
Net yards 220 310
by rushing (att-yds) 31-127 31-242
by passing 93 68
Passes (comp-att-int) 13-25-0 2-5-0
Punts-average 7-27 4-35
Fumbles-lost 2-2 1-0
Penalties-yards 2-13 3-15
Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds)— S-B: Bo Chwala 6-43, Nichols 9-33, Michael Karlen 3-27, Potaczak 3-16, Hause 7-9, Caerter Vait 2-6, bad snap 1-(-7). Regis: Theisen 3-85, Hayden Reinders 4-73, Root 6-54, A.Haselwander 3-18, Peyton Mayer 3-17, Alex Leis 1-4, L. Rooney 1-3, B. Rooney 2-4, Drew Goetll 2-4, Peter Albert 1-3, Brooks Wahl 1-2, Josh Brickner 1-(-3), Kendron Krogman 1-(-1), Griffin Kristo 3-(-8), Seelen 2-(-12).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds) — S-B: Hause 13-25-0, 93 yds. North: Seelen 2-4-0, 68 yds; Root 0-1-0.
RECEIVING (rec-yds) — S-B: Brady Ingersoll 3-39, Nichols 3-22, Lucas Smith 2-18, Nesterick 2-11, Vait 1-4, Potaczak 1-(-3). Regis: D. Haselwander 1-36, A. Haselwander 1-32.
INTERCEPTIONS (tot-yds) — None.
SACKS (tot-yds) — S-B: Nesterick 2-18. Regis: Reinders 2-15.