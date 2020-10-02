MONDOVI — The 2020 Regis football team may be young, but the players are quickly growing up right in front of their coaches' eyes.
The Regis defense, a point of pride for the Ramblers during last year's journey to the Division 6 state title game, put up its first shutout of the season while the offense capitalized on big plays in an impressive 22-0 road victory against fellow Cloverbelt contender Mondovi. Buffaloes running back Tanner Marsh, who led the state with 321 rushing yards last week, was held to 145 yards on 33 carries as the swarming Ramblers D worked to get multiple players to him as quickly as possible.
"To hold a great back like Marsh in check and keep their offense out of the end zone is no easy task," Regis coach Bryant Brenner said. "I think in all areas of the game we really matured tonight. We knew coming into this season we lost some pretty key players and there was going to be some maturing and growing up that had to take place. Fortunately we've been able to sneak out a couple wins through these first two weeks while that's been occurring."
The game was closer than the final score suggests, with Regis scoring two of its three touchdowns in the last 10 minutes of the fourth. Zander Rockow was nearly tackled by a diving Buffaloes defender in the backfield, but was able to evade that challenge and run a sweep 47 yards to the house with five seconds remaining in the first quarter to open the game’s scoring. Quarterback Bennett Seelen kept it himself for a two-point conversion.
Mondovi had four possessions with a chance to tie before Aaron Haselwander capitalized on a reverse play, hurdling a defender on a 33-yard touchdown scamper with 9:11 remaining in the game. Rockow all but ended it with a second score, this time on a 15-yard run with 3:07 left.
The Buffaloes' best chance to tie came in the second quarter when the team chipped away on a 16-play, 48-yard drive. Quarterback Cade Brenner and the running back duo of Marsh and Dawson Rud took turns rushing, with Marsh even getting the team inside the 20. Unfortunately for coach Craig Loscheider's bunch, that play to get the Buffaloes in the red zone was negated by a holding call. Four plays later, the team turned the ball over on downs on a Brenner incompletion.
Mondovi didn’t get the ball past the Regis 40 again until the team’s final drive, which ended at the 18 with the clock striking zero.
"It was a frustrating night offensively," Loscheider said. "Tanner got a little banged up early on and wasn't what he is, but he toughed it out. We felt like the yards were there if we were just executing our stuff. ... Every drive that got moving ended up with a penalty or two and we didn't have a way to get chunk yards."
The Regis defense had something to do with that, of course.
"It's hard to single out anybody, but I thought our two inside linebackers were in on a lot of tackles," Brenner said.
Rockow finished with nine carries for 87 yards in addition to the two scores. Haselwander ran for 61 on just five carries, Peyton Mayer added 60 and Gus Theisen had 40.
The Buffaloes' defense did well mitigating the damage from Regis' run-heavy attack for most of the night, but the Rambler backs were able to get just enough solid runs behind the work of their blockers. Regis is 2-0 heading into a Week 3 matchup with fellow undefeated Stanley-Boyd.
"Luckily, we were able to break a couple long runs," Brenner said. "It helps when you've got skilled athletes in the backfield."
Mondovi will see a familiar face next week in Elk Mound, who like the Buffaloes moved from the Dunn-St. Croix to the Cloverbelt this season.
"It comes down to plays and they made them tonight and we didn't," Loscheider said. "Pretty frustrating, but I didn't feel we were outclassed. I feel we got beat, but I don't feel bad about our team."
Regis 22, Mondovi 0
Regis 8 0 0 14 — 22
Mondovi 0 0 0 0 — 0
First Quarter
R: Zander Rockow 47 run (Bennett Seelen run), :05.
Fourth Quarter
R: Aaron Haselwander 33 run (Haselwander kick), 9:11.
R: Rockow 15 run (Haselwander kick), 3:07.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Regis (38-269): Zander Rockow 9-87, Aaron Haselwander 5-61, Peyton Mayer 9-60, Gus Theisen 9-40, Drew Goettl 5-16, Bennett Seelen 1-5. Mondovi (xx-xxx): Tanner Marsh 33-145, Cade Brenner 13-59, Dawson Rud 2-16.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Regis (1-5-0-13): Seelen 1-5-0-13. Mondovi (5-15-1-33): Cade Brenner 5-15-1-33.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Regis: JP Wolterstorff 1-13. Mondovi: Jarod Falkner 2-16, Rud 2-13, Ashton Fedie 1-4.