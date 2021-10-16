Undefeated and a stalwart atop the Associated Press state football poll, Regis was unsurprisingly announced as a No. 1 seed in Division 7 when the playoff bracket was unveiled early Saturday morning.
The Ramblers, 9-0 and champions of the Cloverbelt, are one of two top seeds from the Chippewa Valley. They'll meet Blair-Taylor in Level 1 in an all-local matchup at Carson Park.
Regis' section of the D7 bracket features a local program in every game. No. 2 Spring Valley hosts No. 7 Webster, No. 6 Elmwood/Plum City travels to No. 3 Pepin/Alma and No. 5 Glenwood City makes the trip to No. 4 Turtle Lake.
The other top seed from the area is Durand, which received a No. 1 selection in Division 6. The Panthers will also play an all-local matchup with Fall Creek.
Looking to challenge Durand is No. 2 Augusta (hosts No. 7 Grantsburg), No. 3 Unity (hosts No. 6 Cadott) and No. 4 Cumberland (hosts No. 5 Boyceville).
On the other side of the D6 bracket, Mondovi received a five seed and will host Melrose-Mindoro. Whitehall earned a six and will travel to Cuba City.
Chippewa Falls, slotted in Division 1, received a five seed and will travel to Stevens Point. Win, and they'll likely see top-seeded Kimberly.
Menomonie is a two seed in D2 and will host Monona Grove in Level 1. Waunakee, ranked No. 4 in the state among large schools in the latest AP poll, is the No. 1 in the Mustangs' section of the bracket.
In Division 3, Rice Lake is a three seed and will travel to Medford. This marks the fourth time the programs have met in two years, with the Warriors winning all three previous matchups.
Altoona is a six seed in D4 and will visit Osceola. Stanley-Boyd is a five seed in D5 and will head to Arcadia.
In eight-man, McDonell received a three seed and will make the trip to Prairie Farm. The No. 1 in the Macks’ regional is Gilman, a team that beat McDonell Friday night.
Altoona, Cadott, Fall Creek, Glenwood City, Stanley-Boyd and Whitehall all secured playoff positions in the final week of the regular season.