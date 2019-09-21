Eau Claire Regis can hurt opponents in so many different ways.
The Ramblers are becoming the complete team.
And, oh yes, they remain unbeaten.
Altoona gave its best shot Saturday morning at Carson Park but the Railroaders were simply outmatched in the 53-8 Cloverbelt Conference contest.
“We played a really clean game,” Regis coach Bryant Brenner said. “There were no turnovers, the offense was efficient, the special teams were good. It was a complete performance.”
In posting a fifth straight win, the Ramblers got a touchdown the first time they touched the ball but it was in the second period that they exploded, scoring 29 points to put the game out of reach.
Hayden Reinders had a big game for the Ramblers, scoring three touchdowns, two on runs of 1 and 41 yards and on a 32-yard pass from Bennett Seelen. He totaled 102 yards rushing in just seven attempts.
Tristan Root did his thing, too. He carried four times for 59 yards, returned the second half kickoff 86 yards for a touchdown and booted a 35-yard field goal besides playing his usual tough game on defense.
“Hayden is a great wingback, he’s come a long way since he started and has become the complete player,” Brenner said. “Root just does everything.”
And with a 36-0 lead, they played only in the first half.
But again, it was an overall effort with the hard-charging line opening big holes up front and the defense rising up when needed.
And Altoona was necessarily no soft touch despite its one-win record, piling up 207 yards, 161 on the ground.
“We made errors and they responded,” said Altoona coach Chad Hanson. “They made errors and we did not respond. It was the mistakes that hurt.”
The Rails turned the ball over at their 32 after a fourth down fake punt failed to open the game and Regis answered immediately on Seelen’s pass to Reinders for the score.
Altoona didn’t seemed fazed, marching off four first downs on a 71-yard drive that reached as deep as the Regis 9. Nate McMahon passed 22 yards to Keshawn Harris and Paxton Gluch bulled his way for 31 yards before he was stopped for a four-yard loss by Root and David Haselwander on a second down at the 9 that helped kill the drive.
That was it. Reinders and Drew Goettl scored touchdowns from the 1-yard line to open the second period and after the Ramblers recovered an onside kick, Reinders scored on a sensational 41-yard romp to make in 29-0.
“That’s what makes Regis so dominant,” Hanson said. “When things go against them, they fix it. They have a mental toughness.”
Seelen ran it over from the 6 before halftime and Root opened the second half with his kickoff return. The final scores came on Gus Theisen’s 21-yard run and Root’s field goal.
Altoona (1-4, 1-4) got on the board midway through the final period on a 90-yard drive climaxed by Harris’ 4-yard run after Gluch had run for 54 of the yards on the drive.
Gluch was the workhorse for the Rails, carrying 20 times for 120 yards while McMahon squirmed his way for 46 yards from the quarterback spot.
“Gluch and McMahon leave everything on the field,” Hanson said.
Regis got 207 of its 257 rushing yards in the first half. The main support for Reinders and Root came from Theisen with 47 yards in three trips.
“Our kids could’ve overlooked Altoona, but they didn’t,” Brenner said. “What you saw reflected a year of hard work.”
Hanson said he took two things out of the game.
“No. 1, we can play with them,” he said. “No. 2, we can’t make errors. If we cut out the errors, we can compete with anybody.”
Regis 53, Altoona 8
Altoona 0 0 0 8 – 8
Regis 7 29 14 3 — 53
First Quarter
R – Hyaden Reinders 2 pass from Bennett Seelen (Tristan Root kick), 10:10
Second Quarter
R – Reinders 1 run (Luke Rooney from Seelen), 11:57
R – Drew Goettl 1 run (Root kick), 6:52
R – Reinders 41 run (Root kick), 6:32
R – Seelen 6 run (Root kick), 1:52
Third Quarter
R – Root 86 kickoff return (Root kick), 11:43
R – Gus Theisen 21 run (Root kick), 4:29
Fourth Quarter
A — Keshwan Harris 4 run (Collin Stuve from Nate McMahon), 6:41
R – Root 35 field goal, 2:25
Alt;ECR
First downs;10;14
Net yards;207;321
by rushing (att-yds);38-161;29-257
by passing;46;64
Passes (comp-att-int);4-9-0;3-7-0
Punts-average;3-31;0-0
Fumbles-lost;1-1;0-0
Penalties-yards;9-70;3-25
Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Altoona: Paxton Gluch 20-120, McMahon 11-46, Harris 3-6, Tanner Kircher 1-2, Donovan Adrian 1-1, Caden Amidon 1-(-3), fumble 1-(-11) ECR: Reinders 7-102, Root 4-59, Theisen 3-47, Aaron Haselwander 4-26, Ben Rooney 1-17, Goettl 2-5, Peyton Meyer 2-7, Alex Leis 1-4, Seelen 1-6, Peter Albert 2-5, Cole Selvig 1-0, Kendron Krogman 2-(-7).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Altoona: McMahon 4-7-0, 46 yds; Gluch 0-1-0; Stuve 0-1-0. ECR: Seelen 2-6-0, 42 yds; J.T. Koestler 1-1-0, 22 yds.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Altoona: Harris 3-46, Matt Hanson 1-0. ECR: Reinders 1-32, Theisen 1-22, Jeffrey Ritger 1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS (tot-yds): None.
SACKS (tot-yds): Regis: Aiden Ritger 1-11.