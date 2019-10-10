Eau Claire Regis didn’t waste any time in clinching back-to-back Cloverbelt Conference championships for the first time under coach Bryant Brenner.
On the Ramblers’ first offensive play following a Spencer/Columbus punt, Tristan Root got the pitch, swung left and then turned on the jets, racing down the sideline on a 45-yard touchdown run.
It was a sign of things to come as the Ramblers went on to a 36-0 win over the Rockets Thursday night at muggy Carson Park.
It was the eighth straight win for unbeaten Regis and made it 7-0 in the conference, one game ahead of Colby. A win next Thursday night against Neillsville/Granton will give them an outright title.
“This is a credit to the kids,” Brenner said. “One thing about these kids is that they show no selfishness, they don’t care who gets the credit.”
Regis dominated the first half, piling up a 29-0 lead at the intermission that saw Spencer/Columbus unable to get the ball over midfield.
Root’s early run set the tone for the game. He went on to score two more touchdowns and gain 63 yards in 10 trips.
But it was an overall team effort once again.
“That first touchdown kind of took the wind out of their sails,” Brenner said. “We’ve been fortunate to have explosive plays all year and that’s a credit to the talent we have.
“But it’s a team game and on those plays, there are 10 guys blocking and one carrying the ball.”
The Ramblers got another big-play touchdown late in the game when senior Brooks Wahl broke loose on a 68-yard romp.
“He’s been a very willing and unselfish player in the our program,” Brenner said. “Without the scout team the first team wouldn’t be as good.”
Spencer/Columbus didn’t exactly lay down on the Ramblers. The Rockets gained 204 yards and pretty much controlled the second half but couldn’t get in the end zone.
“We continued to fight, but we just couldn’t finish our drives,” coach Jason Gorst said. “Regis has the big-play ability and they just had too much speed for us.”
The Rockets, led by the running of Austin Bacon and Eden Jacobson, saw their two long second half drives stopped at the 5-yard line on both occasions.
Besides its staunch defense, Regis gained 276 of its 304 yards on the ground led by Wahl with 76 and Root with 63 but in all, 10 ball carriers contributed.
Regular Bennett Seelen quarterbacked the team in the first half while senior JT Koestler directed the team in the second half.
Besides the three touchdowns by Root and one by Wahl, Gus Theisen scored on a 2-yard run in the second period.
The Rockets opened the season with a 41-0 loss to powerful Stratford. Gorst considered the two teams pretty even.
“Regis is right up there with Stratford,” he said.
Regis 36, Spencer/Columbus 0
Spencer/Col 0 0 0 0 – 0
Regis 15 14 0 7 — 36
First Quarter
R – Tristan Root 45 run (Ben Rooney run), 7:44
R – Root 4 run (Root kick), 2:37
Second Quarter
R — Root 4 run (Root kick), 7:42
R – Gus Theisen 2 run (Root kick), 1:06
Fourth Quarter
R – Brooks Wahl 68 run (Root kick), 7:15
SC ECR
First downs 14 12
Net yards 204 304
by rushing (att-yds) 52-158 30-276
by passing 46 28
Passes (comp-att-int) 5-6-0 2-4-0
Punts-average 4-23 0-0
Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-1
Penalties-yards 3-17 4-39
Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): S-C: Austin Bacon 15-37, Eden Jacobson 12-36, Dominic Post 4-28, Will Gorst 7-25, Gage Stratman 9-19, Cole Timmler 4-7, Derick Post 1-4. Regis: Wahl 2-76, Root 6-63, Peyton Mayer 3-47, Hayden Reinders 5-42, Theisen 6-25, Drew Goettl 2-14, JT Koestler 1-7, B. Rooney 2-10, Aaron Haselwander 2-4, Bennett Seelen 1-(-8).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): S-C: Stratman 5-6-0, 46 yds. Regis: Seelen 1-3-0, 21 yds; Koestler 1-1-0, 7 yds.
RECEIVING: S-C: Jacobson 3-25, Ty Woodkey 1-11, Bacon 1-9. Regis: Gabe Chenal 1-21, Luke Rooney 1-7.
INTERCEPTIONS (tot-yds): None.
SACKS (tot-yds): S-C: Will Gorst-Derick Post 1-8. Regis: Chenal-Payton Kostka 1-8, Aiden Ritger 1-1.