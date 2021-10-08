STANLEY — Regis' defense played bend-but-don't-break football for much of the night on Friday against Stanley-Boyd, and toed that line right to the end.
Regis staved off a Stanley-Boyd rally, holding on for a 27-19 win after leading by 21 midway through the fourth quarter. The Orioles fought back against the state's top-ranked team in the closing minutes, but the Ramblers had just enough in them to stay unbeaten.
"We got enough stops," Regis coach Bryant Brenner said. "Against a team with that many athletes, you can't stop them forever. We just figured we had to get a couple of stops per half to be able to be in the game, and we were able to do that."
The Ramblers (8-0, 6-0) went ahead 27-6 on a 3-yard touchdown run from Zander Rockow with 4:12 left to play. But Stanley-Boyd (5-3, 3-3) — playing with backup quarterback Logan Burzynski as starter Carsen Hause misses time with an injury — put together two long scoring drives in the final minutes to make it a one-possession game.
Burzynski threw touchdowns to Jake Nesterick and Michael Karlen in the final three minutes. The strike to Karlen came with 20 seconds left, but Regis recovered the ensuing onside kick to clinch the win.
"We just made too many mistakes," Stanley-Boyd coach Jeff Koenig said. "We had turnovers in bad situations, and defensively we gave up three big plays and that was the difference in the game."
Those big plays were of the home run variety for Regis. Rockow broke off an 80-yard touchdown run to put the Ramblers ahead in the first quarter, and quarterback Kendon Krogman threw scores of 84 and 28 yards in the first half.
The game-changing plays helped the Ramblers build a 20-3 lead shortly before halftime.
"Fortunately we were able to hit some pretty big plays," Brenner said. "They were playing pretty good defense. Give them credit, they had a good scheme and executed it well. We were fortunate to hit some of those big plays."
Stanley-Boyd got on the board with a pair of field goals from Karlen in the first half, including a booming effort from 52 yards away. The kick nicked the crossbar and skipped over to set a new school record with an impressive boot from midfield.
"It was one of those situations that we know from practice that he can make more than that," Koenig said. "We know he's capable of really booming the ball, and we realized where our field position was and we thought, 'Oh, we can kick this,' because worst-case scenario it was a touchback. But we know he's got a chance at points and he's just a tremendous weapon."
Regis orchestrated a 10-play, 62-yard drive midway through the fourth quarter that ended with Rockow's short touchdown run to go up by 21. It turned out to be exactly the cushion they needed.
"That was a championship drive there," Brenner said. "We really needed that to be able to run some clock and get some points on the board because we knew that they could score. With the tempo that they play with, we really felt we needed some points there."
Stanley-Boyd got its no-huddle offense in sync at the end of the game. Burzynski completed five passes on a 12-play drive to cut the deficit to 15 points, and then completed six more on the offense's ensuing drive to make it a one-score game.
Regis' Carson Tait recovered the onside kick with 20 seconds left to seal the victory.
Rockow ran for 156 yards on 16 carries to lead Regis. Krogman completed three passes for 120 yards.
Burzynski performed well as an understudy. The junior completed 27 passes for 249 yards and added 44 yards on the ground. Eleven of those passes went to Brady Potaczek, who finished with 111 receiving yards.
"I'm really proud of Logan," Koenig said. "He probably doesn't get the respect or notoriety he deserves. On a lot of teams, he'd be a starting quarterback and in a lot of seasons for us he'd be a starting quarterback."
Regis will close out the regular season with a home game against Neillsville/Granton on Thursday. Stanley-Boyd plays at Elk Mound next week.
Regis 27, Stanley-Boyd 19
Regis;6;14;0;7;—;27
S-B;0;6;0;13;—;19
First Quarter
R: Zander Rockow 80 run (run failed), 3:33.
Second Quarter
SB: Michael Karlen 52 field goal, 6:46.
R: Gus Theisen 84 pass from Kendon Krogman (Alex Erickson kick), 2:52.
R: Carson Tait 28 pass from Krogman (Erickson kick), 0:53.
SB: Karlen 30 field goal, 0:04.
Fourth Quarter
R: Rockow 3 run (Erickson kick), 4:12.
SB: Jacob Nesterick 9 pass from Logan Burzynski (pass failed), 2:39.
SB: Karlen 5 pass from Burzynski (Karlen kick), 0:20.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Regis (51-271): Rockow 16-156, Jack Weisenberger 10-60, Theisen 13-34, Alex Leis 6-20, Casey Erickson 1-1, Krogman 4-1, Chase Kostka 1-(-1). Stanley-Boyd (31-120): Burzynski 10-44, Karlen 9-29, Nesterick 6-25, Cooper Nichols 6-22.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Regis: Krogman 3-6-0-120. Stanley-Boyd: Burzynski 27-49-1-249, Brady Potaczek 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Regis: Theisen 2-92, Tait 1-28. Stanley-Boyd: Potaczek 11-111, Karlen 6-67, Nichols 6-43, Nesterick 3-13, Lucas Smith 1-15.