Introducing the Ramblers

The Regis football team is introduced prior to its season opener against Prescott on Saturday at Carson Park.

 Staff photo by Cara Dempski

The Regis and Prescott football teams appeared somewhat evenly matched on the field Saturday afternoon during the Ramblers’ 13-6 victory over the Cardinals.

It took until there were only 16 seconds left in the first half for either team to score, and then Regis senior Carson Tait capped a four-minute, 50-yard drive down the field with a 5-yard dash into the end zone. Josh Brickner’s try for the two-point conversion failed giving the Ramblers a 6-0 advantage as everyone headed to the locker rooms for a break.