The Regis and Prescott football teams appeared somewhat evenly matched on the field Saturday afternoon during the Ramblers’ 13-6 victory over the Cardinals.
It took until there were only 16 seconds left in the first half for either team to score, and then Regis senior Carson Tait capped a four-minute, 50-yard drive down the field with a 5-yard dash into the end zone. Josh Brickner’s try for the two-point conversion failed giving the Ramblers a 6-0 advantage as everyone headed to the locker rooms for a break.
The Cardinals scored midway through the third quarter thanks to a 5-yard run from Barrett Temmers. Dietrich Eich’s point-after kick failed, leaving the game tied at six with just under four minutes until the fourth quarter.
Regis took over the lead for good in the third quarter when Jack Weisenberger went on a 46-yard romp to the end zone to once again put the Ramblers up by six points. Alex Erickson's kick was good, making the game 13-6 in Regis' favor.
Prescott quarterback Teddy Bernick completed 16 of 28 pass attempts for 108 yards, and Regis quarterback Kendon Krogman completed four of eight attempts for 63 yards.
Rambler head coach Bryant Brenner emphasized how tough his team was after the game.
"Tough teams win close games," he said. "We were able to do that today. It wasn't pretty, there are a lot of errors to clean up. But will get back to work this week and look for ways to get better and we are really proud of our kids. They gave us a great effort, not only today but in all the preparation leading up to today."
The Ramblers have adopted a philosophy of "make it simple, not easy." Brenner explained this with, "We tried to do all the little things really well. Knowing that, winning games is not easy, and becoming a tough team is not easy. How we do that is by doing the little things really well over and over."
Regis plays at Bloomer on Aug. 26, then heads to Osseo-Fairchild for a Sept. 1 game to open conference play.