Regis is the lone representative from the Chippewa Valley in the first Associated Press state football poll, released Tuesday.
The Ramblers, who are coming off a 57-0 victory against Cadott, are ranked No. 5 in the small school poll after receiving 46 points. Regis will meet another Cloverbelt foe on Thursday when it travels to Fall Creek for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
Eau Claire Memorial and Menomonie received a lone vote each in the large school poll after opening-weekend victories. Both teams had impressive second half performances, with the Old Abes outscoring La Crosse Logan 40-0 after the break in a 47-22 win and the Mustangs going on a 23-3 run in a 34-10 triumph against Lake Mills.
Both squads play on Thursday at 7 p.m. this week against teams that beat their main rivals in Week 1. Memorial hosts La Crosse Central, which defeated Eau Claire North 60-21, while Menomonie hosts Holmen, which bested Chippewa Falls 27-7.
Muskego, Waukesha Catholic Memorial and Racine Lutheran top the large, medium and small polls, respectively. One of Regis' Cloverbelt foes, Colby, and Abbotsford of the Cloverwood received votes in the small school poll.
Large Division
Enrollment 900 and up
School;Record;Points
1. Muskego (7);1-0;79
2. Kimberly;1-0;54
3. Waunakee;1-0;51
4. Bay Port (1);1-0;50
5. Fond du Lac;1-0;40
6. Mequon Homestead;1-0;33
T7. Marquette Uni.;0-1;25
T7. Brookfield Cen.;1-0;25
9. Madison Mem.;1-0;21
10. Hartland Arrowhead;1-0;13
Others receiving votes: La Crosse Central 10, Brookfield East 7, Verona Area 7, West De Pere 5, Franklin 4, Onalaska 4, Holmen 3, DeForest 3, Waterford 2, Waukesha West 1, Appleton North 1, Eau Claire Memorial 1, Menomonie 1.
Medium Division
Enrollment 301-899
School;Record;Points
1. Waukesha Cath. Mem. (6);1-0;78
2. Racine St. Cat's (2);1-0;61
t3. New Berlin Eis.;1-0;42
t3. Lake Country Luth.;1-0;42
5. St. Croix Central;1-0;39
6. Wrightstown;1-0;32
7. Stratford;1-0;27
8. Grafton;1-0;22
9. GB Notre Dame;1-0;18
T10. Freedom;1-0;15
T10. New Berlin West;1-0;15
Others receiving votes: Lakeside Lutheran 11, Amherst 9, Edgerton 8, Sparta 6, Reedsburg 4, Cedar Grove-Belgium 3, Kiel 3, Appleton Xavier 2, River Valley 2, Lodi 1.
Small Division
Enrollment 300 and lower
School;Record;Points
1. Racine Luth. (4);1-0;70
2. Black Hawk (1);1-0;62
3. Edgar;1-0;55
4. Bangor (1);1-0;50
5. Regis;1-0;46
t6. Mineral Point;1-0;36
t6. St. Mary's Springs (2);0-1;36
8. Hilbert;1-0;22
t9. Johnson Creek;1-0;16
t9 Lancaster;1-0;16
Others receiving votes: Grantsburg 6, Greendale Martin Luther 6, Abbotsford 5, Colby 4, Manitowoc Roncalli 4, Potosi 3, Wauzeka-Steuben 1, Almond-Bancroft 1, Iola-Scandinavia 1.