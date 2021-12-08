2021 presented its fair share of challenges for the Regis football team. But after a disappointing end to 2020, the Ramblers were glad this year's obstacles could be resolved on the field.
Regis missed its final two regular season games plus the postseason when the school shut down fall sports in October of 2020 due to rising quarantine numbers at the school. It left questions of what might have been for the Ramblers, but this year's group got to find some clarity. Regis played a full season, winning a Cloverbelt Conference title before reaching the Division 7 state semifinals.
"We were really thankful for that part, to be able to play our regular season and then have three home playoff games at Carson Park where we were able to come out on top," Regis coach Bryant Brenner said. "It was just really special to be able to do that."
Regis went 12-1 this fall. The only game it missed out on was a Week 9 matchup with Neillsville/Granton, which the Warriors forfeited.
The Ramblers faced high expectations as the top-ranked small school in the Associated Press state poll all season. They backed it up week after week, starting with a stunning 27-10 road win over Kenosha Bradford, a Division 1 program, in Week 1. The Red Devils went on to make the Division 1 playoffs.
"That was a real signature win. As a coach, that's something you'll remember for the rest of your career, and I think these kids will remember that for the rest of their lives," Brenner said. "How often does a Division 7 school get a chance to take on a Division 1 school, and then be able to beat them — traveling across the state to do it? It's just a real memorable, special trip. We were thankful to our school for allowing us to do that."
Five of the team's 11 on-field wins came by at least 29 points. But there were certainly challenges on the road to the Cloverbelt crown. Durand, a state semifinalist in Division 6, played the Ramblers close in a 36-26 defeat. So did Mondovi (28-20) and Stanley-Boyd (27-19).
"I think our kids just really believed in what we were doing in," Brenner said. "In those close games, sometimes it's a matter of who can fight the longest and who keeps believing in their plan. And our kids made some great plays, let's not kid ourselves. To beat teams like Durand, Mondovi, Stanley and Kenosha Bradford, you've got to have kids that can make plays. Our guys did that."
In the postseason, the Ramblers earned running-clock victories over Blair-Taylor and Glenwood City before holding off old rival Spring Valley 28-13 in the state quarterfinals.
The season came to a close on a chilly night in Schofield on Nov. 12. Coleman scored the go-ahead touchdown with 59 seconds left for a 28-22 win over Regis to advance to the state championship game.
"Right now we're trying to just kind of heal our wounds a little bit and move on," Brenner said.
As usual, Regis shared the ball out of the backfield and featured a multi-faceted run game. Zander Rockow led the way with 1,069 yards and 17 touchdowns, but Jack Weisenberger (766 yards, 10 TDs), Gus Theisen (626 yards, six TDs) and Alex Leis (378 yards, four TDs) also saw plenty of touches.
Kendon Krogman performed well in limited passing opportunities. The junior quarterback threw for 764 yards and 15 touchdowns. Defensively, Regis posted three shutouts and held opponents to six points or fewer four times.
The Ramblers will graduate a senior class which went 41-3 over the span of their high school careers. Brenner commended them for their leadership in helping carry the torch for a perennially successful Ramblers program.
"These guys experienced a lot of success on the football field throughout their careers, and they're going to experience a lot of success in their lives," Brenner said. "The success we had this year was not an accident. It was a tribute to how much work our kids put in on a year-round basis. It's not easy to play football in our program, and these guys showed an extraordinary amount of commitment to what we were asking them to do, in season and out of season. I think the success reflects their work ethic."