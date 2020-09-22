Regis came about as close to a state title as you can last year without winning it.
The Ramblers rolled to a Cloverbelt championship, going undefeated and besting their main competitor Colby 40-9 in the teams' head-to-head regular season matchup. Regis won its first three playoff games by an average of 26 points, earning the team a trip to Camp Randall Stadium for the first time in three years. Regis forced a running clock 10 times before that season-ending Division 6 matchup with St. Mary's Springs.
The Rambler defense was dominant as always in the home of the Badgers, but the Ledgers were just as up to the task. Even with quarterback Bennett Seelen leaving in the second quarter with injury, Regis hung in for a tight 7-0 defeat.
But this team isn't dwelling on the past, especially with the graduation of an historic senior class that finished 48-5 and helped the school earn a state title in 2016.
"Last year was last year," Regis coach Bryant Brenner said. "We try to start it all anew every year. We just try to become a tough team by the end of the year. We hope to be better than where we started."
Among the departures was Tristan Root, the 2019 All-Northwest Player of the Year who did everything from run, defend, kick, punt and even pass at points. The team's second leading rusher, Hayden Reinders, graduated as well, in addition to key members on the team's offensive and defensive lines like Riley Bauer, Henry Theisen and Jackson Curtis.
Brenner admitted he has an inexperienced bunch this year, and it may take a bit of time to truly gel and get on the right page. A shortened preseason due to the coronavirus pandemic won't help in that regard, but the squad did get some added practice time for its younger players last year during the run-up to the state championship game.
Still, Regis has a knack for finding players to fill in holes, as shown by Brenner's fellow Cloverbelt coaches' confidence the Ramblers will still be a player for a league title. Of the six coaches polled outside of Brenner, all had Regis listed in their top three, and four ranked the Ramblers No. 1 in the conference.
"We are going to have to have a lot of grit and determination as we expect things to be much more difficult as compared to the last couple of seasons," Brenner said. "The kids are excited for the opportunity to practice and compete."
Moving up the depth chart in the Ramblers' typically crowded backfield are Gus Theisen and Aaron Haselwander, who finished third and fourth on the team in rushing yardage last year with 574 and 382, respectively. Haselwander is also a threat in the passing game, having led the team with 222 receiving yards on seven catches in 2019.
Also joining the running back crew this year is Zander Rockow, a transfer student from Thorp who rushed for 1,176 yards last season for the Cardinals. That was good for second in the Cloverwood.
Seelen, a senior, returns under center for a second season as a starter. While Regis is a run-heavy offense, he threw for 568 yards and eight touchdowns in his junior campaign. The defense, which held teams under ten points in 12 of the team's 14 games, returns All-Cloverbelt second team linebacker David Haselwander.
Where the team will be playing its games remains uncertain. Regis athletic director Jonathan Jarocki told the Leader-Telegram earlier this month that the team's usual home, Carson Park, will be unavailable for games this fall. Jarocki said he has different plans in place for whether the team can play at home, potentially on the turf next to the school, or if it needs to solely compete away from friendly confines.
The team's matchup with Elk Mound this season was originally supposed to be hosted by the Ramblers, but instead will be played Friday at the Mounders.
"We're not ready to play a game today," Brenner said prior to the team's practice on Sept. 12. "Hopefully by the end of today we'll be closer than we were when we woke up today. But we're not quite ready yet. Hopefully by the 25th we'll be closer."