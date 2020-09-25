ELK MOUND — The Regis defense appears to be as sharp as ever.
And the offense proved capable of taking advantage of its opportunities when it needed to.
The Ramblers rode their defense and a few big plays on offense to a season-opening 28-6 victory over Elk Mound on Friday night.
Regis scored the first 28 points of the game and stopped the Mounders in the red zone several times. As part of the defensive effort, the Ramblers intercepted three passes to snuff out potential scoring drives.
"Defensively, we came up with some huge goal line stands," Regis coach Bryant Brenner said. "I thought that was the difference. And offensively, there were a couple of big plays."
The Ramblers found the end zone four times on the ground, and three of the runs were from more than 25 yards out. Drew Goettl and Gus Theisen ran for scores of 81 and 61 yards in the second half, helping spoil Elk Mound's otherwise solid defensive efforts.
"Give Elk Mound a lot of credit, they were really tough defensively," Brenner said. "Yards were hard to come by, they didn't make anything easy tonight. We had to earn everything we got, and I thought our kids did a great job of just hanging in there."
Both defenses were in control early, with neither team getting on the scoreboard until Regis' Zander Rockow broke free on a 26-yard touchdown run down the sideline with 1:48 remaining in the first half.
Elk Mound forced a fumble in the first quarter and Regis' Aaron Haselwander made an interception in Ramblers territory in the second as neither defense felt like budging.
Elk Mound had the first chance to score, marching down to the Regis 9-yard line in the final minute of the first quarter. But the Ramblers turned the Mounders away, forcing an incompletion in the end zone on fourth down to get the ball back.
It wouldn't be the last defensive stand for Regis, which at times bent but rarely broke.
"They do a great job, they come off the ball really, really hard," Elk Mound coach Dave Lew said of the Ramblers defense. "Offensively, we had a couple of chances, but that's the nature of football. Our kids gave everything they had tonight."
Rockow broke the ice with his touchdown run late in the second quarter, and Regis added its second touchdown midway through the third after capitalizing on a Mounders' fumbled punt return. The Ramblers recovered the fumble at Elk Mound's 25-yard line, and a couple of plays later punched it into the end zone on Peyton Mayer's two-yard surge.
"It gives us something to work on and get better on," Lew said of the couple of miscues that led to points. "A player after the game said 'We're just going to get better.' And that's what we're going to do."
In the final 20 seconds of the third quarter, Goettl turned the corner and broke past Elk Mound's secondary for an 81-yard touchdown run to make it 21-0. Theisen added his 61-yard scoring run early in the fourth quarter.
The Mounders had a chance to score in the final minute of the third quarter, bringing the ball into the red zone. But JP Wolterstorff intercepted a fourth-down pass, again denying Elk Mound with their back to the wall.
"They had the ball within the 10-yard line two, three times, and we came up with big stops. That was a big key," Brenner said.
Elk Mound tallied its first points of the season on Ryan Bohl's four-yard touchdown pass to Carson Steinhorst with 5:52 left in the game.
The Regis defense, which was a driving force behind the team's run to the Division 6 state championship game last fall, held Elk Mound to 250 yards. The Ramblers accrued 353 yards of offense, of which 352 came on the ground.
It gave the defending Cloverbelt Conference champions a winning start to the new year. And it gave Elk Mound, a new member of the league, a taste of what life is like in one of Wisconsin's toughest small-school conferences.
"We're a senior-heavy team, and we knew we could play with them," Lew said. "They're a great team, one of the best teams in the state of Wisconsin every year. And for us coming into the Cloverbelt, to be able to play this game, you can't ask for anything better than that."
Theisen led Regis with 114 rushing yards. Goettl finished with 95 yards, and Rockow went for 75.
Bohl was 13 of 24 passing for Elk Mound, good for 133 yards.
Friday marked the return of prep football across the state, kicking off a season delayed several weeks by the pandemic.
"It was really nice waking up today, going to school knowing we were playing a game," Brenner said. "I think there's a lot of uncertainty for everyone, players, coaches, fans alike. I give our administration a lot of credit for getting us to this point and giving us the opportunity to play."
Elk Mound is scheduled to host Fall Creek next Friday. Regis' attention now turns to its Week 2 matchup with Mondovi, a program which reached the Division 6 state semifinals last season. On paper, it appears to be the biggest matchup of the Cloverbelt season.
"We know every week in the Cloverbelt, we're going to have a good opponent," Brenner said. "We're going to enjoy this one tonight, and start looking at the film tomorrow."
Regis 28, Elk Mound 6
Regis;0;6;15;7 - 28
Elk Mound;0;0;0;6 - 6
Second Quarter
R - Zander Rockow 26 run (run failed), 1:48.
Third Quarter
R - Peyton Mayer 2 run (Bennett Seelen pass to Aaron Haselwander), 6:08.
R - Drew Goettl 81 run (Haselwander kick), 0:49.
Fourth Quarter
R - Gus Theisen 61 run (Haselwander kick), 8:16.
EM - Ryan Bohl 4 pass to Carson Steinhorst (pass failed), 5:52.
Team & Individual Stats
RUSHING (att-yds) - Regis (40-352): Theisen 10-114, Goettl 4-95, Rockow 10-75, Mayer 9-36, Seelen 4-15, Haselwander 3-17. Elk Mound (23-117): Avery Kaanta 14-43, Nate Lew 4-13, Michael Jenson 4-63.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds) - Regis (3-5-0-1): Seelen 3-5-0-1. Elk Mound (13-24-3-133): Bohl 13-24-3-133.
RECEIVING (rec-yds) - Regis: JP Wolterstorff 3-1. Elk Mound: Jenson 6-31, Ben Heath 3-48, Steinhorst 2-15, Kaanta 1-7, Ethan Johnson 1-31.