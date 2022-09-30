Regis at Mondovi football

Regis' Carson Tait (10) turns the corner as Mondovi's Jarod Falkner dives to make a tackle on Friday in Mondovi.

 Photo by Branden Nall

MONDOVI — In a clash of unbeaten, state-ranked squads, the Regis football team showed it may be on a level of its own.

The Ramblers scored the first 37 points of the game in a 37-14 win over Mondovi on Friday in Mondovi. The Ramblers and Buffaloes both entered the night undefeated and ranked in the Associated Press' small-school poll, and Regis got on the inside track to the Cloverbelt Conference title by breaking off big play after big play against a tough Mondovi defense.