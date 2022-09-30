MONDOVI — In a clash of unbeaten, state-ranked squads, the Regis football team showed it may be on a level of its own.
The Ramblers scored the first 37 points of the game in a 37-14 win over Mondovi on Friday in Mondovi. The Ramblers and Buffaloes both entered the night undefeated and ranked in the Associated Press' small-school poll, and Regis got on the inside track to the Cloverbelt Conference title by breaking off big play after big play against a tough Mondovi defense.
"I was really impressed with how our kids came out," Regis coach Bryant Brenner said. "I thought they were really focused all week at practice, and tonight they came out and played with a lot of passion, a lot of energy. Give props to Mondovi, they're a good football team. They're going to win plenty of more games here and have a deep run in the playoffs. I just thought our kids played really, really hard and played well."
The Ramblers (7-0, 5-0) stated their intentions immediately. Carson Tait ran for an 81-yard touchdown on the game's first play, and Regis led the rest of the way. They tacked on four more touchdowns and a field goal in the first half.
Four of Regis' five touchdowns came from more than 50 yards away from the end zone. The Ramblers led 10-0 after the first quarter, but Tait ran for a 57-yard score and earned another one by taking a reception 92 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter. Josh Brickner added a five-yard score in the closing minute of the half to put Regis ahead by 31.
"They've done that to most everybody," Mondovi coach Craig Loscheider said. "Our defense has not given up much of anything all year, and we played them tougher than that the last two years with a lot of the same kids on the field. We were a tougher defense on paper (this year), so I came into the game pretty confident. But obviously they have some kids and some speed that we weren't ready for."
Zander Rockow produced the final home-run play for the Ramblers, breaking several tackles on his way to an 83-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter. Mondovi (6-1, 4-1) got on the board on a Dawson Rud pass to Jarod Falkner in the fourth quarter, and Rud added a rushing touchdown in the final minute.
Regis ran for 277 yards on 26 attempts. Tait turned three rushes into 168 yards. Quarterback Kendon Krogman completed just two passes, but they were good for 164 yards.
"We felt we perhaps might have had a little bit of an advantage on the edge with our speed," Brenner said. "It turned out, that first play set the tone when Carson took off there for that long touchdown run. And we had a couple more plays in the first half where our speed made a difference."
The Buffaloes put together several sustained drives in the first half, but couldn't finish them off in the end zone. They got into Regis territory on each of their first three drives, but the series ended with two punts and a turnover on downs.
"Rud and Falkner are great runners, and to be able to limit them to not give up many big plays to them all night is pretty big," Brenner said. "We tackled well and played with good pad level."
"They out-executed us, pretty much scored at will, and stopped us every time we tried," Loscheider said. "That's a credit to them. They're a really good football team."
The path forward is clear for Regis: The Ramblers are guaranteed a share of the Cloverbelt title with one more win, and can clinch it outright with two.
The Buffaloes will look to bounce back when they visit Elk Mound next week. There's still plenty for Mondovi to play for as they gear up for the postseason.
"I know we have a good football team. I don't know how many towns in Wisconsin can beat our kids," Loscheider said. "Those guys did, and congrats to them. Our team is pretty tough, and I think they know that. So moving forward is all we can do."
Regis 37, Mondovi 14
Regis;10;21;6;0;— 37
Mondovi;0;0;0;14;— 14
First Quarter
R: Carson Tait 81 run (Alex Erickson kick), 11:41.
R: Erickson 25 field goal, 3:32.
Second Quarter
R: Tait 57 run (Erickson kick), 11:42.
R: Tait 81 pass from Kendon Krogman (Erickson kick), 5:38.
R: Josh Brickner 5 run (Erickson kick), 0:19.
Third Quarter
R: Zander Rockow 83 pass from Krogman (pass failed), 6:26.
Fourth Quarter
M: Jarod Falkner 15 pass from Dawson Rud (Falkner run), 7:23.
M: Rud 5 run (pass failed), 0:26.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Regis (26-277): Tait 3-168, Rockow 9-49, Brickner 4-32, Jack Weisenberger 6-26, Owen Weisenberger 1-14, Evrett Tait 2-(-3), Krogman 1-(-9). Mondovi (47-193): Falkner 23-99, Rud 23-91, Jake Linse 1-3.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Regis: Krogman 2-5-1-164. Mondovi: Falkner 7-16-0-96, Rud 1-2-1-15.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Regis: Rockow 1-83, C. Tait 1-81. Mondovi: Cade Fremstad 4-50, Linse 2-39, Falkner 1-15, Peyton Snyder 1-7.