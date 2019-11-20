This is nothing new for the Regis football team, historically speaking.
The Ramblers are facing a familiar foe on the state's grandest stage at Camp Randall Stadium on Thursday. Their Division 6 championship bout with St. Mary's Springs pits together the same two teams that clashed for the 2012 D6 title, won 24-14 by the Ledgers.
Sure, many things have changed since that 2012 matchup. Every player on each roster is different, for starters. But much is also the same.
Both head coaches — Regis' Bryant Brenner and St. Mary's Springs' Bob Hyland — are still calling the shots. And both have made the trip to Madison plenty of times before: Hyland is making his 12th trip to the state finals since Springs joined the WIAA and 26th overall, while this is Brenner's fourth trip as head man of the Ramblers.
"(The emotions) are a lot different," Hyland said on a conference call Sunday. "I'm older. I just try to survive sometimes. You're talking not quite 50 years ago... This is our 26th time going to the state championship game. Some schools never get there. I'm very proud of that record. ... It never gets old."
The systems that have gotten these two coaches this far have remained largely the same too.
The veteran coaches both employ run-heavy offenses that have spearheaded their surge back to Madison, with each team closing in on 4,000 rushing yards entering the final game of the year. And that hasn't changed since they met seven years ago.
That unseasonably warm November afternoon at Camp Randall saw the two powerhouses slam the line of scrimmage with their ground games. Of the game's 120 plays, 99 were runs. The teams combined for 620 yards, 485 of which came via rushes.
But it wasn't the ground game that made the decisive trip to the end zone.
With 17 seconds remaining in the first half, Ledgers quarterback Evan Henderson connected with Ryan Grandlic for a seven-yard touchdown pass to cap a 13-play, 75-yard drive to break a 14-14 tie and ultimately give St. Mary's Springs the state title.
"The drive that they scored on right before halftime really killed our momentum," Brenner said following the game. "The kids made some plays when they had to."
Regis had to rally from a 14-0 deficit in the first half, and naturally turned to its running backs to do so. Khadel Akindolire's one-yard touchdown plunge got the Ramblers on the board with six minutes to go until halftime, and Hayden Frey tied things up with a five-yard run about four minutes later.
The culprit of the early deficit the Ramblers faced, at least in part, was a fumble at their own 5-yard line recovered by the Ledgers. The five yards to pay dirt was chump change to mighty Springs, who punched it in on Henderson's three-yard run to seize momentum right away.
"I really thought had we not turned the ball over, we're right there with them in the end," Brenner said.
The stingy Ledgers defense, which held opponents to an average of 5.6 points per game in 2012, was impossible to crack in the second half. Regis' best chance to tie things back up came late in the third quarter when the Ramblers drove the ball from their own 14-yard line to the Ledgers' 19. But they couldn't hit on a pass attempt — one of only three they tried all game — on fourth down, and Springs escaped.
"We put a heck of a drive together," Brenner said of the third-quarter push. "We went the length of the field and had an opportunity to get a score. We missed a pass, but those things happen."
Springs added a 24-yard field goal midway through the fourth quarter to make it a two-score game, and Regis couldn't get the Ledgers' defense to budge again.
The win gave Springs its fourth WIAA state title, and the Ledgers have won four more since. Regis eventually broke through with its second WIAA title with a 2016 victory over Darlington, its first championship under Brenner.
Now the teams meet again with a bit more hardware filling out their trophy cases, with a chance for two of the state's most dominant small-school programs to add another gold ball to their coffers.