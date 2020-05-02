Henry Theisen has known for a while that he wanted to do something like this.
The Regis senior isn’t quite sure when he first felt the call, but he does remember when he first started seriously thinking about it.
Right around his sophomore year, Theisen started looking into ways he could serve his country.
“For a long time I knew that (serving) was one of my options,” he said. “I’ve been given a lot of opportunities in this country because people before me have served, and I kind of felt that I wanted to pay that back.”
Flash forward a couple of years, and Theisen will get that chance. He has accepted an appointment to the Coast Guard Academy. But fulfilling the call to service isn’t the only goal he has met.
Theisen, a two-time first team All-Northwest pick during his Ramblers career, will also hit the gridiron at the academy. He’ll play football for the Bears.
He wasn’t always sure that he’d be able to continue his football career at the next level. Theisen applied to all of the U.S. military academies, and was fully prepared to call it a career if he needed to.
“When I was applying to the academies, I was willing to give that up,” Theisen said. “I knew I wanted to play college football, but I knew there was a chance that if I got into one that I wouldn’t be able to play. But it happened to work out for me.”
Indeed it did. Now he’ll get to serve while also fulfilling his dream to play college football.
Regis coach Bryant Brenner thinks it’s a perfect fit for the versatile lineman.
“He has really developed into a mature young man. He’s ready to take the next step in his life, in regards to both football and his post-secondary education,” Brenner said. “He’s the type of kid that does well in a disciplined environment. One of the reasons he’s done so well for us is that he really thrives in a disciplined structure, and the Coast Guard is going to provide that for him.”
Theisen will head to Connecticut in late June to begin his Swab Summer — the Coast Guard’s boot camp — which lasts until the beginning of the academic year. Then he’ll get his shot to suit up for the Bears, who play in NCAA Division III.
He plans to study engineering during his time at the academy, but what kind of role he wants to take within the Coast Guard is still up in the air.
“There’s a ton of different jobs to do,” Theisen said. “That’s just going to be a decision I make once I’m there. I’ll have a lot more information about what’s going on and what each one entails.”
Likewise, he’s not quite sure how large his role on the football team will be right out of the gates. But according to Brenner, he’ll perform his job to the best of his ability no matter what it is.
“One thing about him, he’s really embraced whatever role the team needs him in,” Brenner said. “He just does things to the best of his ability, and gave us everything he had.”
Theisen helped the Ramblers finish as Division 6 state runner-up last fall, and won the Cloverbelt Conference title twice during his three years as a starter. He played both offensive and defensive line.
“He’s one of the strongest kids I’ve ever coached,” Brenner said. “And from an intellectual standpoint, he thinks about things at a deeper level than the average student.”
Theisen, who noted his gratitude toward his coaches and the Regis community for helping him get to this point, said above all else he’s excited to get out in the fleet and start helping people.
That fits right in line with the kind of person he is, Brenner said.
“I think that attending the Coast Guard Academy is going to be one of the best decisions he’ll make in his entire life,” Brenner said. “I think it’s going to set him up for a really solid future. I think his best days are yet to come, and I think the Coast Guard will play a big part in that.”