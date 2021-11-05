Regis football was tested Friday for the first time in its playoff run. Yet the Ramblers retained their unblemished record thanks to timely plays on both sides of the ball.
After putting up running clocks on Blair-Taylor and Glenwood City in the first two levels of the postseason, Regis led by just seven points at the break and eight in the final quarter against Spring Valley on an unusually warm November night at Carson Park. The top-ranked program was able to handle the pressure and continue its recent success against the Cardinals, getting rushing touchdowns from three different backs and a late passing score from Kendon Krogman for a 28-13 Division 7 Level 3 triumph.
There are certainly areas Regis will want to clean up before next Friday's state semifinal clash with Coleman at D.C. Everest – having notably committed seven penalties, a fumble and a muffed punt – but there was a benefit to facing a close contest for the first time since a Week 8 matchup with Stanley-Boyd.
"Tough teams win close games, and that was what we were able to do tonight," Regis coach Bryant Brenner said. "I'm proud of our kids. We battled through some adversity tonight. It was really good for us to be in a close game and come out on top. We've had a couple games where we've had a running clock, so this is good for our kids."
Regis (12-0) went up 14-0 early in the second quarter backed by a rushing touchdown each from Casey Erickson and Gus Theisen, but Spring Valley (9-3) wasn't quick to go away. The Cardinals, led by backup quarterback Wyatt Goveronski, got down to the Regis 6-yard line on their first drive before a turnover on downs, then cut the lead to 14-7 with less than two minutes remaining in the first half on a 12-play drive that took over five minutes off the clock. Goveronski completed the possession with a 7-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Bowman.
Spring Valley got the ball to start the second half with a chance to tie, but the Regis defense forced a three-and-out and were the beneficiaries of a botched punt attempt. That set the Ramblers up at the Cardinals' 30-yard line, and it took just six plays for Jack Weisenberger to notch the squad's third rushing score of the evening.
The Cardinals made it a one score game again with 9:10 remaining in the fourth quarter when another Goveronski pass to Bowman combined with a missed extra point made it 21-13. Regis responded with a play-action pass from Krogman to Theisen with 3:36 on the clock to end any hopes of a comeback.
"We made enough plays," Brenner said. "When you get this deep in the playoffs you're playing against good teams. They have good players and good schemes. You've just got to make enough plays, get a couple stops here or there. Offensively, I thought we did a nice job controlling things."
Spring Valley was playing without its starting quarterback, Connor Ducklow, and top rusher, Justin Reilly, due to injury. Goveronski and a stable of backs kept it competitive. The young QB, just a sophomore, showed poise beyond his years in a 117-yard outing. He got out of five fourth down situations with on-target passes.
"He's played really well for us," Spring Valley coach Ryan Kapping said. "With Connor going down Wyatt was able to step up for us and really play well during the playoff run here. We're excited about our future with him there."
Bowman was reliable outside, catching seven passes for 67 yards. It wasn't enough, as Regis ended Spring Valley's season for the fourth time in five years.
"Truthfully, we started six guys tonight that weren't even in the varsity rotation at the beginning of the season," Kapping said. "It's building for the future and kids buying into what we're trying to do. We just kept grinding and trying to hang in there. But they've got some depth and we just have a hard time competing with that sometimes."
Spring Valley, champions of the Dunn-St. Croix, graduates a senior class of nine.
Zander Rockow led the Regis rushers with 150 yards. Theisen had 75 rushing in addition to 17 receiving.
Up next for Regis is a second-seeded Coleman squad that upset No. 1 Hurley Friday 36-6. The Cougars are the undefeated champions of the Northwoods Conference.
Regis XX, Spring Valley XX
SV;0;7;0;6;—;13
Regis;8;6;7;7;—;28
First Quarter
R: Casey Erickson 9 run (Gus Theisen run), 6:57.
Second Quarter
R: Theisen 1 run (Alex Erickson kick), 7:19.
SV: Tyler Bowman 7 pass from Wyatt Goveronski (Coy Stasiek kick), 1:54.
Third Quarter
R: Jack Weisenberger 13 run (Erickson kick), 6:52.
Fourth Quarter
SV: Bowman 7 pass from Goveronski (kick failed), 9:10.
R: Theisen 10 pass from Kendon Krogman (Erickson kick), 3:36.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Spring Valley (37-72): Diego Schmitt 8-20, Brady Bednarek 9-16, Jackson Stein 8-13, Goveronski 5-13, Tristan Neisinger 4-9, Cade Stasiek 3-1. Regis (38-296): Zander Rockow 12-150, Theisen 7-75, Alex Leis 3-18, Erickson 3-24, Jack Weisenberger 8-28, Josh Brickner 1-4, Krogman 4-(-3).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Spring Valley (10-22-0-117): Goveronski 10-21-0-117, Stasiek 0-1-0-0. Regis (2-2-0-17): Krogman 2-2-0-17.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Spring Valley: Bowman 7-67, Bednarek 2-25, Stasiek 1-25. Regis: Theisen 2-16.