The Eau Claire Regis first team finally got a chance to play a full game.
That was a credit to Durand, also considered a positive for the Ramblers.
It happened as Regis struggled to a 2-point halftime lead in its toughest test of the season Saturday morning at Carson Park.
In the end the final score of 45-6 looked like a rout.
But the unbeaten Ramblers, who had reeled off five running clock leads into the second half, needed a 23-point burst in a span of two minutes, 24 seconds at the end of the third quarter into beginning of the fourth to turn an 8-6 lead into a game-breaking 31-6 margin.
“This is going to help us going forward,” Regis coach Bryant Brenner said. “This was a close game and we are going to have to realize that teams aren’t going to lay down for us.”
Durand came in with just two wins and was coming off a 41-14 loss to Elk Mound the week before.
“Our guys came in as a heavy underdog with nothing to lose and played that way,” veteran Durand coach Rod Rosemeyer said. “They played their best half of football all season and I couldn’t be prouder of their effort.”
And then lightning struck.
Ben Theisen capped an 11-play drive by bulling over from the 1 to give the Ramblers breathing room with 42 seconds left in the third period. It also touched off a Regis point explosion.
On the second play after the kickoff, David Haselwander recovered a Panther fumble and Aaron Haselwander took advantage of the turnover by running 23 yards for a touchdown on the first play that made it 22-6.
After Durand went 3-and-out, Hayden Reinders broke through to block Joey Biesterveld’s punt that rolled into and out of the end zone for a safety.
Forced to kick back to the Ramblers, the Panthers saw Tristan Root take the ball at his own 40, break free from tacklers and race 60 yards down the sideline for the score to make it 31-6 with 10:18 to play.
That decided the game, but Brooks Wahl scored on runs of 1 and 15 yards later in the fourth to close the scoring.
“That was quite an explosion,” Brenner said. “But we were due.”
Regis, 6-0 on the season, got its first touchdown on its first possession of the game, Root running over from the 21.
But Durand had an answer. Led by the twisting, plunging runs of Simon Bauer, the Panthers scored with 1:18 to halftime on a Bauer 2-yard run. But the run for the PAT failed.
Bauer, who ran for 85 yards in 19 carries for the game, gained 40 yards on the drive ignited by his 19-yarder.
“We felt really good at halftime, it gave the guys confidence.” Rosemeyer said. “But we came out in the second half and turned the ball over and that Regis field position.”
The Panthers wound up with 128 yards but that included two errant snaps that cost them 30 yards. Quarterback Biesterveld and Lucas Zeilinger backed Bauer’s rushing effort.
Root took advantage of playing in the second half for the first time in the Ramblers six games to become the Ramblers' first 100-yard rusher of the season with 109 yards in 16 trips. Reinders added 60 yards and they got support from Aaron Haselwander, Ben Rooney, Wahl, Peyton Mayer, Theisen and others in a ground attack that gained 320 yards.
“Durand did a nice job defending us,” Brenner said. “I think we just wore them down. It was a solid team win.”
Regis 45, Durand 6
Durand 0 6 0 0 – 6
Regis 8 0 7 30 — 45
First Quarter
R – Tristan Root 21 run (Gabe Chenal from Bennett Seelen), 7:00
Second Quarter
D – Simon Bauer 2 run (run failed), 1:18
Third Quarter
R – Gus Theisen 1 run (Root kick), 0:42
Fourth Quarter
R — Aaron Haselwander 23 run (Root kick),11:51
R – Safety, 10:30
R – Root 60 kickoff return (Root kick), 10:18
R – Brooks Wahl 1 run (Root kick), 6:04
R – Wahl 15 run (Root kick), 1:58
Dur ECR
First downs 9 18
Net yards128 344
by rushing (att-yds)33-96 48-320
by passing 32 24
Passes (comp-att-int)7-16-2 3-10-2
Punts-average 4-29 2-17
Fumbles-lost 2-1 2-1
Penalties-yards2-16 6-69
Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Durand: Bauer 19-85, Lucas Zeilinger 6-20, Joey Biesterveld 3-17, Spencer
Sabelko 1-4, Cody Wieland 2-0, bad snaps 2-(-30). ECR: Root 16-109, Hayden Reinders 7-60, A. Haselwander 5-38, Ben Rooney 4-29, Wahl 5-28, Gus Theisen 5-23, Peyton Mayer 3-21, Drew Goettl 1-6, Alex Leis 2-6.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Durand: Biesterveld 7-16-2, 32 yds. ECR: Seelen 3-9-2, 24 yds; JT Koestler 0-1-0.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Durand: Sabelko 4-16, Bauer 3-16. ECR: Chenal 2-12, Root 1-12.
INTERCEPTIONS (tot-yds): Durand: Kadin O’Keefe 1-0, Sabelko 1-0. ECR: A.Haselwander 1-23, Luke Rooney 1-0.
SACKS (tot-yds): None.