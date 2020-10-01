Barrett Brenner says he normally talks to his brother Bryant a couple times a week.
"Of course this week it's a little different," Barrett said.
That's because Bryant, the head coach of Regis, and Barrett, the defensive coordinator at Mondovi, are set to stand on opposite sidelines Friday night during one of the biggest games of the local prep football season. It's a homecoming of sorts for Bryant, who like Barrett played at Mondovi and still lives there today.
Neither brother wanted the attention placed on the family reunion — which also includes their cousin, Mondovi defensive backs coach Craig Brenner and his son, Cade, who started at quarterback in the Buffaloes' opener — instead preferring the focus be on the kids. Understandable, especially considering the opportunities some of these student-athletes have lost amid the coronavirus pandemic. And thankfully, this game brings plenty of intrigue without the plethora of Brenners planned to be in attendance.
Regis and Mondovi were two of the most successful programs in the area last season, with Regis making it all the way down to Madison. Both went undefeated in the regular season, dominating most local competition, and both saw their seasons ended by Division 6 state champion St. Mary's Springs, Mondovi in the state semifinals and Regis in the title bout.
"We both played them pretty tough," Barrett Brenner said. "Unfortunately, neither of us were quite good enough to get over the hump. But we're excited for this season. It's a new year and new opportunity."
If Mondovi had defeated St. Mary's Springs in the semis, these two squads would have met in an all-local state title game. Instead, the duel was brought about by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association's state-wide restructuring effort, which moved Mondovi from the Dunn-St. Croix to the Cloverbelt.
Pieces from both successful 2019 squads have been lost to graduation, but there are still great expectations for these two. Regis is ranked No. 1 in WisSports.com's Division 6 poll, while Mondovi is No. 3.
Despite the higher ranking, Bryant Brenner said his Ramblers will travel down to Mondovi as the underdog. That's largely thanks to Tanner Marsh, who was named the WisSports Player of the Week after leading the state with 321 rushing yards during the Buffaloes' win against Osseo-Fairchild. In addition to notching four touchdowns, that total earned him a school record.
"They've got probably the best back in the whole area in Marsh," Bryant Brenner said. "He's going to be a challenge just to contain. We're going to have to have a great defensive effort just to contain him. ... We're going to have to do a great job of gang-tackling him and limit their big plays, which is easier said than done."
Barrett Brenner knows first hand the challenge of slowing down the Ramblers, having coached with Bryant at Regis in the past. The squad had three rushers put up at least 75 yards in Regis' Week 1 victory against Elk Mound, led by Gus Theisen with 114. The defense held the Mounders to just one touchdown in a 28-6 contest, scored in the final six minutes of action.
"This is true with every small school, it's hard to replicate what they do," Barrett said. "Nobody else does it. And in three or four days of practice, you just cannot get enough quality reps against the speed of their running backs and their tough linemen. ... That's our biggest challenge with our young guys, to do your job every play. We've been preaching that."
On paper, Friday's contest has the makings of an unofficial league championship game. But don't forget about Durand, also ranked in the top ten in the state among D6 schools.
It just goes to show you how good the Cloverbelt is after restructuring.
"The Cloverbelt is a great league," Bryant Brenner said. "Week in and week out you've got to play your best game. With the addition of Elk Mound, Mondovi and Durand, that's only upped the level of competition."