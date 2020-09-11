After months of speculation regarding the status of the prep football season, Regis coach Bryant Brenner can finally get back to focusing on the Ramblers’ on-field product.
"We're really grateful to be out here," Brenner said during a scheduled media availability Friday. "The kids are really energetic. Coaches are doing a great job, kids are doing a great job. We've got a long way to go on the football field in terms of where we are at. We've got a lot of good players that we have to replace, we had a heck of a senior class last year. A lot of our guys are going to have to step up this year."
Regis announced its plan to go ahead with WIAA-deemed high-risk sports — football, volleyball and boys soccer — on Sept. 1, one of the last schools in the Chippewa Valley to publicly share its intentions. Brenner's squad, fresh off a trip to the Division 6 state final, began practicing this week in preparation for the Sept. 25 season opener against Elk Mound.
Some questions remain though, including where games will be played.
Regis athletic director Jonathan Jarocki said Carson Park, the usual home of Rambler football games, will not be available for use for the entirety of the team's season on Friday. The game plan for Regis football games is still undecided, though Jarocki said playing at the turf next to the school is a possibility.
For now, Jarocki said he's focused on getting through these first few weeks of practices. He said he has multiple plans in place to prepare for the possibility of playing games at home or on the road. This year's game against Elk Mound, a new member of the Cloverbelt Conference for football, was originally scheduled to be at Regis but instead will be played in Elk Mound.
No matter where games are played, Brenner said the team is appreciative of the chance to put on the pads again and compete.
"Sports have really been taken away from a lot of these players for several months," Brenner said. "Our kids, parents and coaches, everybody's just very grateful for every opportunity they get to come out on this field and practice."
While Regis football will need to find a new home this year, The School District of the Menomonie Area announced Friday it will play football games at UW-Stout's Williams Stadium without fans in attendance.
A press release from UW-Stout said the move was a joint decision between the two institutions that balanced the need to protect the health and safety of the community with the desire to give Menomonie student-athletes the opportunity to compete this fall.
“There were a multitude of factors that needed to be considered,” Menomonie district administrator Joe Zydowsky said in the statement. “We felt the safest venue to offer this athletic opportunity to our student athletes is the stadium.”
The Big Rivers announced on Wednesday the conference is limiting attendance at fall events to the immediate family of home athletes, but the release said the conference statement does not supersede decisions made by the individual schools and local health departments. Menomonie begins its season at Hudson on Sept. 25 and will play its first home game on Oct. 2 against New Richmond. All games will be livestreamed online.
“I know this will come as a disappointment to many people in the Menomonie area who appreciate the rich tradition of Mustang Football,” UW-Stout chancellor Katherine Frank said in the statement. “However, we believe this decision is in the best interest of the SDMA student-athletes and the community.”
Zydowsky said in a separate release that all Menomonie sporting events that can be livestreamed will be played without fans in the stands. Two parents or guardians per player will be allowed for events that cannot be livestreamed. For those events, spectators must wear a mask and social distance, arrive no more than 30 minutes before play begins and leave immediately after play has concluded.
McDonell announced Friday spectators at fall games will be limited to a max of four tickets per student-athlete and paid coach. Both home and visiting immediate household members will be allowed to attend. Attendees must wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Macks volleyball and football games will be livestreamed.