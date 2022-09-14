FALL CREEK — The Fall Creek football program has made huge strides forward in just a few seasons. It was only three years ago that the team finished 0-9, with every defeat coming by double figures on the scoreboard.
That seems like a distant memory to this year's Crickets though.
Fall Creek is 3-1 to begin the season, with each victory coming against a team that made the playoffs last year. This year's senior group has helped drive a rebuild since that winless season when they were freshmen. Fall Creek went 1-6 in 2020, and broke through to the playoffs in a 5-6 campaign last year.
So what's made the difference? The Crickets say it comes down to renewed commitment and drive from within.
"When we were freshmen, there were maybe five guys in the weight room from the football team, and we had a brand new weight room," running back Ben Kelly said. "Now we're averaging 30 or 35 every day in the offseason. We've made constant strides and are always pushing each other to get better."
The weight room is just one aspect of the Crickets' improvement over the years, but the commitment behind it encapsulates what it's taken to get on a winning track.
"Every team has a weight room, but not every team has a group of guys that can push each other to get their teammates into the weight room," coach Tyler Mickelson said. "That's just a credit to the leadership of this year's senior class. When they were freshmen they went 0-9 and when they were sophomores they went 1-6, and at some point you've just got to draw the line in the sand and say, 'Guys, you're either all in or you're not.'
"Their leadership was fantastic to get their teammates in, and once they're in there, they work. It's made huge improvements with us, but the kids deserve the credit. They're the ones that are working as hard as they can."
In addition to building strength, the weight room work has been key in building durability. Mickelson said the Crickets have remained relatively injury free this season, something he connected directly back to offseason workouts.
"Our senior class works together pretty tight," senior Ryan Whittlinger said. "We all stick together, and we knew if we could get people that are not in our class working out with us, that could be something. ... We've been doing our best to keep numbers high and keep people committed."
It appears to be paying off. Fall Creek opened the season with a win over rival Altoona, defeated defending Dairyland Conference champion Augusta in Week 2, and rallied past Stanley-Boyd last week. The lone hiccup was a 48-6 loss to Mondovi in Week 3.
Even though the season is still young, it's been full of milestones for the Crickets.
Last Friday was the latest, when Fall Creek rallied to beat Stanley-Boyd 25-19 for its first win over the Orioles since 2006. A week prior, wide receiver Leo Hagberg became the school's all-time leader in receiving yards. The week before that, quarterback Eli Laube set Fall Creek's new career passing yards record.
"I'm just so proud of both of those guys," Mickelson said. "Eli is a guy who hasn't missed a day in the weight room with the exception of a couple of illnesses — three years, not a day where he's gone — and that shows in his mechanics and footwork. And Leo's a guy who comes out and catches 150 balls every single day. He's constantly working on his footwork, constantly working on his eyes and his craft."
Fall Creek hosts Neillsville/Granton (2-2, 1-1) this Friday. The Crickets also have home games against Elk Mound and Osseo-Fairchild left on the schedule, sandwiching visits to Regis and Durand-Arkansaw.
The Crickets made the playoffs last season in Division 6, which was the program's first trip to the postseason since 2017 — excluding the 2020 season, when any team that wanted to participate was allowed in. They fell to top-seeded Durand in the first round last year, but if things continue on their current trajectory, the bar is expected to be higher this time around.
"We feel good, but there's still a lot of improvements to make. We've got a tough rest of the schedule because we play in the Cloverbelt and that's how it is," Kelly said. "We had a playoff berth last year and that was good for us, because it was our first in a few years. But we're looking for a playoff push this year, not just a first-round exit. We want something deeper."