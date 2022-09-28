This is unfamiliar territory for the Eau Claire North football team, but there's nowhere else the Huskies would rather be.

For the first time in 13 years, North is in playoff contention as the season rolls into October. The Huskies are 2-2 in the Big Rivers Conference and are playing high-stakes games deep into the season. They haven't been able to say that since 2009, when their postseason hopes were still alive entering the penultimate week of the regular season.