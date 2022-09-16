BALDWIN — Facing its first challenge in the Middle Border Conference, costly turnovers and a potent passing attack from the opposition left the Rice Lake football team on the losing side of a 33-26 overtime defeat by Baldwin-Woodville on Friday night.
"We knew it was going to be tough," Baldwin-Woodville coach Dan Keefer said. "I’m just glad our kids showed up and played like they did. It means a lot to us. That’s a great football program, that’s a very good football team."
The Blackhawks struck immediately on the first play as they began overtime with the ball. Quarterback Masen Werner found Gavin Sell in the corner of the end zone for the 25-yard scoring play. Davis Paulsen added the extra point to lead by seven.
Rice Lake (4-1, 2-1) then had its chance to match Baldwin-Woodville. Max Nelson found Matt Farm for a 13-yard gain to bring the Warriors down to the 12. Farm hauled in another pass down to the 6 but Easton Stone was stopped for a gain of one on third-and-4 forcing fourth down. Nelson dropped back and didn't have a receiver open. With the defense collapsing he tossed one to the end zone but Paulsen grabbed it away from Stone to seal the victory for the Blackhawks.
"Turnovers, penalties and blown assignments — just not ready to play. That’s my fault," Rice Lake coach Dan Hill said.
Baldwin-Woodville (3-1, 2-1) had tied the game as Paulsen connected on a 24-yard field goal with 9 minutes left in the game.
The Warriors were positioned for a game-winning drive as they worked the clock down. Nelson found Zach Orr on a crossing route over the middle for a gain of 16 to bring Rice Lake near midfield. Wyatt Kunesh added a 15-yard run to get into the red zone. Rice Lake moved the ball to the 2 with about 4 minutes to play when a snap was fumbled and the Blackhawks recovered.
Both teams quickly traded punts as Baldwin-Woodville had possession with 1:17 to play at its own 41. The Blackhawks moved the ball down to the 20 and with 19 seconds left and no timeouts Baldwin-Woodville set out Paulsen on what was second down. His kick had plenty of distance but just missed wide ride as the game headed to overtime one play after Rice Lake took over. Paulsen missed his chance for the game-winner on his field goal attempt but came right back and had the interception in overtime.
"I told him between the intermission, ‘You’re going to make a play that’s going to make the difference in this game.’ Just crazy," Keefer said.
Rice Lake was led on the ground by 119 yards on 22 carries from Lucas Peters. Carson Tomesh added 54 on nine attempts and Stone scored twice on 14 rushes for 46 yards.
Nelson was 9 of 14 for 104 yards, with two touchdowns and one interception. Farm hauled in six of those passes for 80 yards and two scores.
Baldwin-Woodville threw for 271 yards as Werner was 20 of 32 and tossed four touchdowns. Sell had eight grabs for 150 yards and two touchdowns, while Collin Fritts caught five passes for 93 yards and one score.
"It’s a pretty good system when you’ve got a quarterback like they do and the receivers they’ve got," Hill said. "You’ve got to cover the whole field and you can’t miss tackles.
"Probably the biggest thing tonight defensively, they’re going to make plays, you can’t stop them from making plays, but so many times we had them on a third or fourth down and just didn’t tackle when we were there."
Rice Lake will look to regroup next week for homecoming against Ellsworth, which sits atop the Middle Border at 3-0, with Rice Lake and Baldwin-Woodville at 2-1.