BALDWIN — Facing its first challenge in the Middle Border Conference, costly turnovers and a potent passing attack from the opposition left the Rice Lake football team on the losing side of a 33-26 overtime defeat by Baldwin-Woodville on Friday night.

"We knew it was going to be tough," Baldwin-Woodville coach Dan Keefer said. "I’m just glad our kids showed up and played like they did. It means a lot to us. That’s a great football program, that’s a very good football team."

Rice Lake football at Baldwin-Woodville 9-16-22

Rice Lake fell short in overtime as Baldwin-Woodville celebrates after its game-winning interception on Friday in Baldwin.