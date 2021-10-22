RICE LAKE — The entire first quarter was played on one side of the field, and the results proved to be lopsided.
Both the offense and defense came to play for Rice Lake football as it scored on its first five possessions and forced four consecutive three-and-outs to start the game in the Warriors 48-14 victory over Medford in a Division 3 Level 1 playoff game in Rice Lake on Friday.
"We challenged (our players) that they were going to come for a fight, and if we win the line of scrimmage we’re going to win everything else," Rice Lake coach Dan Hill said.
The third-seeded Warriors (8-2) will host No. 7 Onalaska next Friday after Hilltoppers knocked off No. 2 Mount Horeb/Barneveld 28-21.
Rice Lake's worst starting position on its first five drives was the Medford 49-yard line. Right away Christian Lindow had a pair of 12-yard gains up the middle to get near the red zone. After a holding call backed the Warriors up a few players later, Cole Fenske dropped back on third down and found Teagan Scheurer on a quick out. The senior receiver got past his defender and was on his way to a 25-yard touchdown to get Rice Lake on the scoreboard.
"Right from the get-go field position was big," Hill said. "It was way tilted on our side and we kept it that way the whole time."
Another three-and-out gave the Warriors back the ball at the Raider 46 and five plays later Lindow found the end zone from 4 yards out.
The Raiders muffed the kick off and the ball rolled out at their own 1, which quickly resulted anther punt and a drive that began at the Medford 20 for Rice Lake. The rout was on as Lindow scored his second touchdown of the game two plays into the second quarter, and after Fenske found Alex Belongia for the two-point conversion, Rice Lake held a 24-0 lead.
Medford fumbling the opening snap of the game was a sign of things to come for the Raiders. They didn't get their first first down until a few minutes into the second quarter and didn't get across midfield until there was fewer than seven minutes until halftime. By then the Warriors already had the game in hand, up 40-0.
On Medford's fourth possession they had the ball sail over the running back's head on the direct snap on third down, which led to a 16-yard loss and a punt. The short punt gave possession to Rice Lake at the opponent's 36, and two plays later Fenske softly dropped a pass into the outstretched arms of Belongia for a 38-yard touchdown pass. Fenske found Carson Tomesh for the two extra points and Rice Lake jumped ahead 32-0 with 9:10 to half.
The Raiders were desperate to make something happen on their next possession. They got their first first down of the game on the drive but after being forced to punt, they drew up a fake and an incomplete pass turned it over on downs. On the ensuing play, Belongia broke free from his defender and easily settled under a deep pass from Fenske for a 28-yard score. Lindow added the conversion to make it 40-0 Warriors with 7:01 still remaining in the first half.
The exclamation point from the Warrior defense came from Carson Tomesh, who took a 65-yard interception back for a score. Medford had finally crossed into Rice Lake territory and faced third-and-14 at the 24. Medford quarterback Ty Metz dropped back and was attempting to evade the rush but as he was being brought down by Parker Owens, Metz flipped the ball up into the air where no receiver was present and Tomesh hauled it in.
Lindow totaled 83 yards on 10 attempts to lead the Warrior offensive attack as he gashed the Medford defense for big gains up the middle consistently.
"The kids executed," Hill said of the run game. "We put in a couple of read busters that we haven’t put in before that helped. You could hear a lot of times them yelling counter and it wasn’t, so they got blindsided by some changes we made on their keys so they didn’t know if we were running triple or counter."
Fenske added 19 yards on five attempts on the ground and was a perfect 3 of 3 passing for 85 yards and three touchdowns. Belongia totaled 60 yards on his pair of receptions. In relief of Lindow, Landon Hoff ran the ball 10 times for 38 yards.
Medford's Aiden Gardner entered Friday's contest averaging more than 170 yards rushing per game. He was held to just 12 first half rushing yards before breaking a pair of big gains that led to both Raider touchdowns in the second half against the Rice Lake reserves. Gardner ended the night with 94 rushing yards on 16 carries. Metz was 6 of 15 for 49 yards and an interception.
Onalaska will present a different challenge for the Warriors this upcoming Friday than the game plan they saw against the Raiders. The Hilltoppers have the ability to attack through the air with success but Hill said it is all about containing the run first.
"They’re a little different style of attack but it’s still getting better at everything we do," Hill said. "Both of these teams will throw the ball more, a little bit more like New Richmond — not so much RPO stuff but good routes, good throws. They have the talented athletes for it. It will be different but our focus still has to be the same thing — you’ve got to stop the run game otherwise they control everything."
Rice Lake 48, Medford 14
Medford;0;0;8;6;—;14
Rice Lake;16;32;0;0;—;48
First Quarter
RL: Teagan Scheurer 25 pass from Cole Fenske (Christian Lindow run).
RL: Lindow 3 run (Scheurer run).
Second Quarter
RL: Lindow 4 run (Alex Belongia run).
RL: Belongia 27 pass from Fenske (Carson Tomesh run).
RL: Belongia 32 pass from Fenske (Lindow run).
RL: Tomesh 76 interception return (Lindow run).
Third Quarter
M: 1 run (conversion good).
Fourth Quarter
M: 51 run (conversion failed).
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Medford: 25-82. Rice Lake (32-157): Lindow 10-84, Landen Hoff 10-32, Fenske 5-16, Lucas Sirek 2-13, Kalvin Kelsey 1-4, Tomesh 1-1.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Medford: 6-16-1-49. Rice Lake: Fenske 3-3-0-84, Sirek 2-5-0-17.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Rice Lake: Belongia 2-59, Scheurer 1-25, Logan Durand 1-10, Brody Lammers 1-7.