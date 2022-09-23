Rice Lake football vs. Ellsworth 9-23-22

Lucas Peters is tackled by Ellsworth's Jurell Gooden after he gains a first down for the Warriors on a fourth-down pass play.

 Photo by Travis Nyhus

Ellsworth's Jurell Gooden plunged into the end zone with 26 seconds remaining in the game on the 2-yard touchdown run, which was the difference as Rice Lake was handed a 16-8 loss by the Panthers on Friday night at Pug Lund Field.

Ellsworth had taken over possession after a turnover on downs as Rice Lake stalled in the red zone with 4 minutes to play in the contest. The Panthers drove 83 yards on the game-winning drive, which included a fourth-and-1 quarterback sneak from Griffin Blomberg with a little more than minute left that moved the chains at the Rice Lake 32. A back-breaking run of 24 yards by Bo Hines down to the Warrior 8 had the Panthers on the door step and three plays later Gooden ran it in.