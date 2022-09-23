Ellsworth's Jurell Gooden plunged into the end zone with 26 seconds remaining in the game on the 2-yard touchdown run, which was the difference as Rice Lake was handed a 16-8 loss by the Panthers on Friday night at Pug Lund Field.
Ellsworth had taken over possession after a turnover on downs as Rice Lake stalled in the red zone with 4 minutes to play in the contest. The Panthers drove 83 yards on the game-winning drive, which included a fourth-and-1 quarterback sneak from Griffin Blomberg with a little more than minute left that moved the chains at the Rice Lake 32. A back-breaking run of 24 yards by Bo Hines down to the Warrior 8 had the Panthers on the door step and three plays later Gooden ran it in.
"We had our chances," Rice Lake coach Dan Hill said. "We had the ball in our hands a couple of times and we had the runner in our hands a couple of times and didn’t bring them down."
The two teams had each entered the game ranked inside the top five in their respective divisions in the latest Wissports.net coaches poll. Ellsworth is at No. 4 in Division 4 and Rice Lake is at No. 5 in Division 3.
After a squib kick the Warriors had one final drive beginning at the their own 48. A few short passes had Rice Lake down to the Ellsworth 37 for one final play. Receiver Zach Orr had gotten past his defender but a pass from Max Nelson just went beyond his outstretched arms as the ball dropped to the ground in the end zone as the clock read all zeros.
"I think we have a clear cut three teams at the top of the league," Ellsworth coach Rob Heller said, "but it’s exciting we punch a playoff ticket this early in the year and anytime you can beat a team like Baldwin, a team like Rice Lake it says a lot about our guys and our team."
Rice Lake (4-2, 2-2) had great field position starting at the Ellsworth 48 after Orr intercepted Blomberg on third-and-15, giving the ball to the Warriors with 8 minutes to play in the game. Carson Tomesh took a pitch outside for a run of 15 to bring the Warriors to the 20 with a first down. After a couple of short runs Rice Lake faced third-and-7 where a pass near the first down marker wasn't able to be hauled in by Matt Farm to bring up the fourth. Nelson dropped back and sent a ball to the end zone where Farm was in one-on-one coverage butthe pass was knocked away and Rice Lake turned it over on downs.
Ellsworth (5-1, 4-0) had gotten on the scoreboard first on what was a 98-yard drive in 11 plays in the first quarter. The Panthers known for their ground attack found success in the air. Blomberg completed four passes of at least 10 yards on the drive, including a 21-yard one on the first play to get Ellsworth away from its own end zone. Gooden capped the drive with an 11-yard carry on the direct snap, before also adding the two-point conversion to lead 8-0 with 37 seconds to go in the first quarter.
Rice Lake responded with a six-play drive covering 58 yards. Nelson found Wyatt Kunesh in the flat for 35-yard gain on the first play of the possession. A pass interference penalty brought the Warriors to the 10 and two plays later Nelson connected with Farm from 7 yards out. Easton Stone added the two points after the score to even the game at eight apiece less than 2 minutes into the second quarter.
The Warriors had a chance to add on as the half came to a close. A roughing the punter penalty extended the drive and brought the Warriors back onto the field after they had punted with 18 seconds left. Lucas Peters broke off a 12-yard gain to cross midfield and give Rice Lake one chance with just a few seconds left. Ellsworth committed a pass interference penalty on what was a short pass play that would have ended the half, which gave the Warriors an untimed down at the 31. Nelson heaved the ball to the end zone where Farm ran under it along the sideline and pulled it in but the officials ruled he didn't get a foot down inbounds as the teams headed into the break still tied.
Rice Lake had possession to begin the second half where they moved across midfield and a pass from Nelson to Peters converted on a fourth-and-4 down to the 30 and two plays later reached the edge of the red zone at the 20. But then Nelson was sacked for a 9-yard loss and on fourth-and-19 the Warriors turned the ball over on downs, the first of two times Rice Lake got to the 20 in the second half without scoring points.
"That kills you. You’ve get in the red zone you’ve got to score," Hill said.
The two defenses took over for the rest of the game until Ellsworth's final drive, which at that point Rice Lake was without two defensive starters in safety Brody Lammers and defensive lineman Nathan Carroll.
Carroll's absence along the offensive line also hurt the Warrior offense which totaled 143 yards. The ground game was held to 50 yards on 37 attempts after factoring three sacks of Nelson, which were part of 11 negative yardage plays for the Warriors.
"It was a team win but the defense really kept us in the games," Heller said. "The defensive line did a great job of bottling up their fullback. They have a great running attack, great tradition — that offense was really hard to simulate during the week."
Peters ran for 45 yards on 20 attempts and Stone had 13 on six runs. Nelson finished the game 9 of 21 for 93 yards and a touchdown He had completions to six different receivers.
Ellsworth got 22 carries for 121 yards from Hines. Gooden scored both touchdowns as he totaled 52 yards on eight touches. Blomberg threw two picks and was 6 of 11 for 85 yards. The Panthers also added a pass of 49 on a trick play.
Rice Lake turned Ellsworth over three times as Orr and Farm each had interceptions and Lammers recovered a fumble, but one turnover from Rice Lake and being outgained by 150 yards into total offense left the Warriors on the losing side for the second consecutive week.
"Frustrated, I would say," Hill said of the team's confidence after two close losses. "It’s all stuff in our control. Our special teams game was better today but we lost one guy on offense and we couldn’t really move the ball at all. We’ve got a lot to work to do."
The season continues with a trip to Somerset next week, followed by a road game at Osceola and then the regular season finale at home against Prescott.