RICE LAKE — The Rice Lake football team had enough of close games ending in losses.
So, the Warriors came out of halftime with force to outscore undefeated Medford 27-0 after the break on their way to a 27-6 nonconference victory on Friday night at Pug Lund field for Rice Lake's first win of the season. The Warriors (1-5) had lost their last eight games dating back to last year and 14 of their previous 15.
"The defense played really well tonight and the offense stepped up on the second half," Rice Lake coach Dan Hill said. "A great feeling for these kids to burst that bubble and get rid of that dark cloud."
Medford (5-1) entered the contest unbeaten and ranked second in the latest Division 3 WisSports.net coaches poll. Rice Lake outpaced the Raiders 222-103 in total yardage in the second half to turn a deficit at the break into a convincing win. After a number of close losses to Big Rivers Conference foes, senior linebacker and center Scott Kinnick said the team knew it was much better than its winless record.
"We were all preparing for this week because we knew we were in every single game," he said. "We knew this team was second overall in the state D3, and we had a mindset we needed to take them down, and we did that tonight."
A 14-play, 82-yard drive by the Warriors gave them their first lead of the contest early in the fourth quarter. Andrew Farm ended it by pushing past the goal line from one yard out to put Rice Lake in front 13-6 — following a Jaden Neaman kick — with 11:18 left in the contest. Rice Lake's drive was extended after Medford was called for a roughing the kicker penalty on a punt facing a fourth-and-10 at the Warrior 33. The Warriors were carried by Farm, as the senior ran the ball six times on the drive after the penalty.
The Warrior defense forced a three-and-out to get the ball back at the Medford 46 with 9:32 to play. Rice Lake pushed itself down to the Raider six-yard line on the work of Farm on the fullback dive. Facing a fourth-and-3 at the 6, Rice Lake went to the counter as Zack Fisher burst to the outside for the first down and then cut back to find the end zone. After the extra point kick, the Warriors led 20-6 with 5:46 remaining in the game.
Rice Lake ran for 172 yards on the ground after the break, and ended the game with a 286-180 advantage in total offense.
"There weren’t many X and O changes," Hill said of the halftime adjustment. "It was like, ‘Guys, they’re doing what we thought they were going to do, so we need to lower our pad level and decide we want to take this thing.' And we got more aggressive in the second half."
The Warriors forced a turnover on downs on the next Medford possession and then Hunter Heller scampered 37 yards to the Medford 3 before sliding down to run the clock. Heller took the counter run on the next play for the last three yards to the end zone with 1:44 to play and put Rice Lake up three scores.
"We knew the first half we were a little slow," Kinnick said of the offense. "We knew we had to pick it up, we were conditioned. We knew we had this.
"We had everybody hyped up for that second half because the younger guys stepped up, the older guys stepped up — everybody worked together to make sure we got it done and get drive after drive (into the end zone)."
Tristan Scheurer intercepted Medford quarterback Logan Baumgartner on the next drive to put Rice Lake in the victory formation.
Medford notched a touchdown in the closing minute of the first half to head into the break up by a score. It all started with a fumbled snap on a punt when Rice Lake was set to send the ball back to the Raiders. Instead of pushing Medford back into its own territory with fewer than three minutes to halftime, the Raiders got the ball at the Rice Lake 24.
On third-and-2 at the Rice Lake 4, Baumgartner found Carson Church in the far right corner of the end zone with 27 seconds remaining in the first half.
Rice Lake's first drive of the second half pushed past midfield but a penalty on third down positioned the Warriors to have to gain 13 yards. They did that and more as Cole Fenske found a one-on-one matchup with his favorite target, Alex Belongia. The defender fell down and Belongia caught the ball and raced his way into the end zone for a 50-yard score. The extra point was blocked, so Rice Lake stayed even at 6-6 with Medford.
Farm led the Warriors with 93 yards on 25 attempts rushing. Jayden Perkins added 49 on seven carries. Fenske was 4-of-7 passing for 83 yards. Belongia had three catches for 80 yards. Medford got 70 yards on 18 touches from Aiden Gardner. Baumgartner was 10 for 23 for 87 yards with a touchdown and interception.
Rice Lake will look to add another win in its season finale next week as the Warriors travel to Wausau West.
"A great one for a positive feeling," Hill said. "They’ve been working hard and coming short so many times, it feels that much better when you finally pull it off."