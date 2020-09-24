With an extra month to prepare for the season, the Rice Lake football team looked to take advantage of additional time as it tries to bounce back from a down year.
Senior linebacker Scott Kinnick said while pushing the start date practices from early August to early September was disappointing, it also provided motivation to use that time effectively.
“Going into it we knew that once it was going to get pushed back a lot of us had the mindset of we have to keep working, keep getting better,” Kinnick said, “because this gave us an extra month to get better. It kind of put a damper on everything getting it pushed back another month but it just made us focus on working together as a team — getting people to lift, get better and stronger as a team.”
Rice Lake was 1-8 overall and 1-6 in the Big Rivers Conference to finish in seventh last season. Rice Lake returns 14 starters this year as it looks to make the most of a shortened schedule.
Gone are second team all-conference linebacker Tyson Tomesh and defensive lineman Aiden Ferguson, along with departed starters Keith Blechinger, Bradley Hackel and Torien Hubbard.
In practice leading up to its scrimmage last Friday, 15th-year head coach Dan Hill said the group has really grown together, something even more pivotal in an uncertain year.
“Everybody talks about teamwork and the team and all that, but do you actually see it happening, where it’s growing?” he said. “And that’s what I like about these guys. It seems like each night we come out here they’re getting a better handle on what it means to be a great teammate. If that’s the only thing they got out of it, it would be a great lesson for them.”
Rice Lake expects to have better depth in the back end of its defense this season. Senior Alex Belongia had 55 tackles and a team-high three interceptions last year. Also back are seniors Zack Fisher and Tristan Scheurer, while juniors Elliot Nolin and Teagan Scheurer will see more playing time.
Kinnick will play a major part defensively at inside linebacker. The senior had 69 tackles a season ago, tops among returning players. Senior Andrew Farm and juniors Christian Lindow and Keagen Gunderson will provide depth.
The Warriors lost their starting quarterback in Tomesh. Tristan Scheurer and junior Cole Fenske are poised to compete for playing time as signal caller for the Warriors.
Farm is back at fullback after the senior led the team with 463 yards rushing and three scores a season ago. Also in the backfield are senior fullback Fisher (58 carries for 225 yards), and senior halfbacks Jayden Perkins (24 attempts for 78 yards) and Hunter Heller (23 carries for 128 yards). Tristan Scheurer toted the rock 34 times for 248 yards last year.
Belongia hauled in 22 passes for 301 yards and three touchdowns last year at receiver and should again be a top target when Rice Lake looks to pass.
Along the line of scrimmage, Hill said 6-foot-1, 250 pound senior Andrew Hillyer has made a lot of progress, while sophomores Parker Owens (5-11, 195) and Nate Carroll (5-11, 203) made big strides in the offseason and will see the field a lot. Senior Colin Scheu (6-2, 185) returns as well as senior Kayden Warren. Warren (6-4, 225) made his commitment to walk-on to Division I FCS powerhouse North Dakota State last week and will be counted on for a big season.
“He’s a 6-4 athletic lineman that can run, so they’re looking at being able to pack pounds on him,” Hill said of the Bison’s interest in Warren. “He’s a high motor, high aggression, athletic big kid.”
Overall, Hill said the lines won’t have quite the depth they were hoping as injuries have taken a toll. Fenske, though, said he likes what he has seen in practices as there has been solid development from younger players.
“I would say we lost a lot of D-lineman last year, O-lineman, but from what I’ve seen lately the younger kids are stepping up and playing a big part in our offense and defense so far,” he said.
Rice Lake opens the season Friday at New Richmond, a new member to the Big Rivers after state-wide realignment took effect this season. The Tigers are a growing program with a lot of good athletes, Hill said. New Richmond edged the Warriors 14-13 last season in what was a nonconference contest. New Richmond plays out of the shotgun and spreads out defenses with a mix of run-pass options.
“It’s a challenge,” Hill said of defending New Richmond. “There are more teams doing it. It’s different than Menomonie, different than Chippewa. It’s a little bit unique. The run-pass RPO aspect of it causes you to think a little bit differently than we’ve done in the past.”
Rice Lake will play each of the five active Big Rivers teams this year after Eau Claire North and Memorial, along with Superior, had their seasons pushed to an alternate spring schedule. The Warriors home opener is Oct. 3 against River Falls. Rice Lake also hosts Menomonie Oct. 23 and will have a nonconference home game versus Sparta on Oct. 30. Only parents will be allowed to attend games at Pug Lund Field this season though as the conference looks to limit spectators as a precaution.
In a shortened season with uncertainty each week, the mindset of one game at a time is even more prevalent.
“We focus on the week, we focus on what’s coming up next, because next week is not guaranteed,” Kinnick said. “Even if it was guaranteed like last year, you focus on what you need to do today to get ready for the game this week.”
For the seniors throughout summer it was unknown what fall football would be like. That’s why for Farm it’s all about making the most of what’s given this season. When it became official there would be the opportunity, he knew he would need to do what it takes to make the year meaningful.
“I would say no regrets,” Farm said of his goal this year, “leaving it all out on the field, so that I don’t come back when it’s all over, set and done, I said I gave it my best. I did everything I could.”
There has been a positive feeling around the team in practices and the team’s scrimmage with Menomonie last week. It’s easy to get wrapped up in wins and losses, Hill said, but the focus should be on executing the team’s game plan. Football is about improvement and efficiency, he said, and this year more than ever the team is focused on controlling what it can control.
“We’re just focused on us getting better every day. There’s a lot of stuff that happens, just like this pandemic, it’s out of our control,” he said. “The kids are doing a great job of that. They’re not looking far beyond. It’s like here we are today, let’s go.”