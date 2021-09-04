HUDSON — The Rice Lake football team wanted to make a statement.
In their final year in the Big Rivers Conference the Warriors want to make some noise. They did just that by winning their conference opener by putting forth a dominant second half on their way to a 33-12 victory over Hudson on Friday night.
"We keep taking big steps each week and everyone was doubting us," senior quarterback Cole Fenske said. "We came in as underdogs and we showed them what we can be. We really showed them, and we’re here to stay, we want to stay (in the conference)."
Hudson (1-2, 0-1) had gotten a 59-yard burst up the middle from running back Jaiden Warner that put the Raiders ahead 12-8 shortly into the third quarter, but from then on it was all Warriors. Rice Lake scored the contest with a 25-0 run.
Rice Lake (2-1, 1-0) responded with its next drive. Facing third-and-12, Fenske dropped back and launched a pass deep to Alex Belongia, who broke away from his defender on his way to a 62-yard score. The conversion failed but Rice Lake took a 14-12 advantage with five minutes left in the third. They never trailed again.
Christian Lindow and Jace Fitzgerald teamed up for the tackle on Hudson's Tim Hasapopoulos on the ensuing drive, popping the ball loose as Treyton Bader recovered the fumble and set the Warriors up at the Raider 29-yard line.
Bit by bit Rice Lake took advantage of the stellar field position until Easton Stone toted the rock five yards, falling across the goal line as time expired in the third quarter. The two-point conversion failed but the Warriors headed to the fourth up 20-12.
Elliot Nolin took the counter 23 yards to the house to put Rice Lake in a comfortable position up 26-12 with 7:10 remaining in the contest. The Warriors found a lot of success with its counter as Nolin and Carson Tomesh combined for 137 rushing yards in the game.
"The guy up front get the credit for that," Hill said. "Everybody knows we run that, and they all get their linebackers to key on it, and the guys up front got to get the right blocks."
The Warrior defense then forced four straight incomplete passes and again took over on downs. Hudson quarterback Carter Mears had thrown for 83 yards in the first half, but after competing his first pass of the second, he tossed seven consecutive incompletions to end his night.
To put the exclamation point on a big conference victory Rice Lake added on with two minutes left in the game. Facing fourth-and-6 at the Hudson 15-yard line, Fenske dropped back and found tight end Keegan Gunderson open over the middle. Gunderson hauled it in and crossed the goal line to put a stamp on the night, following the made extra-point kick.
After Warner's long touchdown run, the Raiders racked up 75 more yards of offense but 56 of those came on the final drive with Rice Lake up three scores.
"It’s a lot more fun to play defense when they’re trying to play catch up," Hill said. "They’re not going to have the patience so you can get a little more aggressive with some of the things you do. If you can get under their quarterback’s skin a little bit that makes things go your way a little bit more too."
Rice Lake ran for 204 yards on the night. Nolin led the team with 88 on 10 attempts and Tomesh gained 49 on six carries. Lindow added 16 attempts for 44 yards. Through the air, Fenske converted on 3 of 5 passes for 112 yards and two touchdowns. Belongia hauled into two of those completions for 97 yards.
Hudson was led by 106 yards on the ground by Warner, who had both of the Raiders touchdowns.
Rice Lake's defense made timely plays and set up its offense up well with four turnovers in the game.
It was the Warriors' first win against Hudson since 2016. Rice Lake returns to action next Friday when the Warriors host Eau Claire Memorial. For now Rice Lake has sent a message they won't be departing the Big Rivers quietly.
"This is what the kids wanted to do, they wanted to send a message," Hill said. "I just wish we hadn’t laid an egg last week but that’s behind us, we’re going forward and we’ve got to get ready for the next one."
Rice Lake 33, Hudson 12
Rice Lake;0;8;12;13;—;33
Hudson;0;6;6;0;—;12
Second Quarter
H: Jayden Warner 3 run (kick failed).
RL: Christian Lindow 1 run (Alex Belongia run).
Third Quarter
H: Jayden Warner 54 run (conversion failed).
RL: Belongia 62 pass from Cole Fenske (conversion failed).
RL: Easton Stone 5 run (conversion failed).
Fourth Quarter
RL: Elliott Nolin 23 run (conversion failed).
RL: Keegan Gunderson 15 pass from Fenske (Fenske kick).
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Rice Lake (48-210): Nolin 10-89, Carson Tomesh 6-53, Lindow 16-48, Stone 5-14, Fenske 9-10.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Rice Lake: Fenske 3-5-0-112. Hudson: 11-23-2-85.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Rice Lake: Belongia 2-97, Gunderson 1-15.