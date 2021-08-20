RICE LAKE — A statement drive and quick points off a turnover put the game out of reach in a hurry.
Up a pair of touchdowns at the start of the fourth quarter, a 99-yard drive from Rice Lake was capped off with a TD pass from Cole Fenske to Alex Belongia in the Warriors 28-6 win against Medford Friday in Rice Lake.
On the next offensive play a snap went over the head of Medford quarterback Logan Baumgartner and was recovered by Rice Lake's Keegan Gunderson. Fewer than two minutes later Fenske again threw a TD to Belongia, this time from eight yards out, to put Rice Lake up by four scores and put the game out of reach with only 10 minute left in the season-opening contest.
"It’s important, it’s always important," Rice Lake coach Dan Hill said of starting the season with a win. "You don’t want to start off on a down performance and try to have to build it back. Now we can push them harder because they got a little positive juice in them."
After 127 total yards in the first half, Rice Lake nearly matched that on the ground over the last two quarters as Fenske got going with his legs. He ran for a game-high 92 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries. He accounted for three touchdowns in total, throwing for 110 yards on 8-of-14 passing.
Fullback Christian Lindow had 42 of the Warriors' 76 rush yards in the first half, including a 9-yard carry to get Rice Lake on the scoreboard on its first drive.
"That fullback dive is our bread and butter," said Elliot Nolin, senior running back and cornerback. "We base everything off that, so when we get that going it’s makes everything get going."
Rice Lake took the ball to start the second half and went 60 yards on six plays to add to its lead. Fenske caught the Medford defense collapsing on the fullback, breaking to the outside for a 29-yard score. Nolin added the two-point conversion to lead 14-0 a little more than three minutes into the second half.
The Warriors then forced a three-and-out, but Medford got a great bounce on its punt to pin Rice Lake at its own 1-yard line. Rice Lake worked its way all the way down to their foe's 6-yard line, but Medford stopped three consecutive to-goal plays as the third quarter came to a close.
Facing fourth down with two yards to gain, the Medford defense was looking run, but Fenske took one step back and lofted the ball to the right corner of the end zone. Belongia skied above his defender and pulled down his first touchdown of the game.
"If we put it in the right place — hardly nobody can stop him from going to get it," Hill said of Belongia. "It’s as good as odds of that (scoring) as snap, hold and kick."
In a hole, Medford was forced to attack through the air, and it backfired. Gunderson scooped up the errant snap on the first Medford play after the Rice Lake touchdown, putting the Warriors back in business at the Raider 15-yard line. Fullback Easton Stone got Rice Lake inside the 10 before Fenske found Belongia on an out route for the score, which put Rice Lake ahead 28-0 with 10 minutes to play after the conversion attempt failed.
Belongia added an interception on the next drive to ice the game and bring in the substitutes.
Medford went 87 yards in 10 plays as the game neared its close against Rice Lake's second team defense.. After scrambling around buying time, Baumgartner found Caleb Guden from 23 yards out with just 20 second to play in the game to finally get Medford on the scoreboard.
Medford running back Aiden Gardner totaled 90 yards on 20 carries, with 40 of those coming on the final drive. Baumgartner was 5-of-11 passing for 56 yards for the game.
The Rice Lake first team defense held Medford to just over 100 yards on seven drives.
"It was really just bringing the pad level and staying low," Nolin said of the Warrior defense. "Just bringing the aggression and wanting to go make that play and not stopping until the whistle blows."
For Rice Lake, Lindow added 46 yards on 10 attempts, with Tomesh picking up 26 on pair of carries. Stone toted the rock seven times for 19 yards and Treyton Bader had seven for 18. Belongia pulled down five passes for 63 yards and his two touchdowns. Jace Fitzgerald added a reception for 23, while Lindow turned a screen pass into 20 yards for his only catch.
The Warriors outgained Medford 314 to 196.
Rice Lake turns its attention to Northwestern as the Warriors head to Maple next Friday for a nonconference matchup.
"That’s one of our rivals, so it always feels good to beat them," Nolin said Medford. "We started sluggish but in the second half we really brought it. I think we can ride that into our next game against Northwestern and throughout the rest of the season."
Rice Lake 28, Medford 6
Rice Lake;6;0;8;14;—;28
Medford;0;0;0;6;—;6
First Quarter
RL: Christian Lindow 9 run (conversion failed).
Third Quarter
RL: Cole Fenske 29 run (conversion good).
Fourth Quarter
RL: Alex Belongia 2 pass from Fenske (conversion good).
RL: Belognia 8 pass from Fenske (conversion failed).
M: 23 pass (conversion failed).
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Rice Lake (47-210): Fenske 14-92, Lindow 11-47, Carson Tomesh 2-31, Treyton Bader 6-18, Easton Stone 6-18, E Nolin 4-(-1).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Rice Lake: Fenske 4-9-0-67.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Rice Lake: Belongia 3-27, Jace Fitzgerald 1-24, Lindow 1-21.