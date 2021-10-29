RICE LAKE — After cleaning up a few early mistakes, it was all Warriors.
The Rice Lake football team scored 34 unanswered points to pull away for 42-7 victory against Onalaska in a Division 3 Level 2 playoff game in Rice Lake on Friday night.
The third-seeded Warriors got three touchdowns from Alex Belongia and ran for more than 180 yards in the second half to earn the win. With No. 4 Baraboo's victory over top seed Mosinee, Rice Lake will host the Thunderbirds next Friday night.
"I’m proud of the kids. They executed well tonight," Rice Lake coach Dan Hill said. "They gave us a good fight for a while. The final score doesn’t really indicate what kind of game it was, at least to me. The bend-but-don’t-break defense is great but it’s hard on your nerves."
Rice Lake took a 16-7 advantage into the break after Cole Fenske found Alex Belongia for a 20-yard score. After halftime, the Warriors dominated with a power run game and a defense that got timely stops.
Fenske lofted a pass deep to Belongia, who hauled it in between a pair of Hilltoppers for a 34-yard touchdown catch to put the Warriors up 22-7. Rice Lake went on to score on each of its four possessions in the second half.
Stone added a 14-yard run up the middle for a score with about a minute left in the third quarter. After a quick forced punt by the Warrior defense, Fenske broke off a 25-yard run on the final play of the third quarter to set up another scoring chance. Fenske punched it in from 4 to give Rice Lake a 36-7 advantage with 11:55 to play in the contest.
For good measure, Stone added a receiving touchdown with two minutes to play.
Stone entered the game with 80 yards rushing on the season but he saw 14 carries against Onalaska as Christian Lindow and Elliot Nolin were limited with injuries. Stone made the most of his workload as he totaled 111 yards rushing to go along with his touchdown catch. Stone ripped off six carries of at least 10 yards.
"He’s a bull," Hill said of Stone. "He’s not fast but he cuts well and he spins well. He’s a big dude and they don’t like tackling those big dudes."
After the Hilltoppers scored on their first offensive possession, they weren't able to sustain drives against a Rice Lake defense that was going to make them work to move the down the field. Onalaska quarterback Ayden Larson began the game by completing his first five passes, but after that the Rice Lake defense held him to 8 of 25 passing.
"Our guys just don’t quit, they keep working," Nolin said. "We changed a few things scheme-wise but we stuck to our game — focused on what we could do."
The game started out with a bang for the Warriors. Belongia took the opening kickoff back 94 yards for the touchdown as he followed a group of the blockers up the middle.
Onalaska went on a 15-play, 80-yard drive to narrow the margin. The Hilltoppers converted two fourth downs on the drive, including a fourth-and-4 at the Rice Lake 11 where Larson, after scrambling around for a bit, found Nicky Odom near the right sideline in the end zone for the score.
After Rice Lake had been stopped on its next offensive drive, Fenske booted a punt that rolled all the way down to the Onalaska 1. Consecutive runs of no gain had the Hilltoppers facing third down where Nathan Carroll and Carson Tomesh broke into the backfield and tackled Larson for a safety that gave the Warriors two points and a 10-7 advantage.
Rice Lake had a pair of turnovers in the first half, a fumble near midfield and an interception late in the second quarter deep in Onalaska territory. On both occasions, the Warrior defense made quick stops.
Onalaska got 89 rushing yards from Kuhn, as the Hilltoppers totaled 274 yards of offense. The Warrior defense did cause three consecutive turnovers on downs in the second half as its offense did the rest.
"We did some things that we thought would confuse them and it more or less put us in a bad position a little bit," Hill said of the defensive game plan to start. "So we said, ‘Knock that off, let’s go back to our base calls, play it straight and make them earn every yard.’ There were a couple of adjustments with alignment that we had to make but it was nothing major, and it was mostly just quit screwing around and trying to fool them and play basic defense."
Fenske added 60 yards on five carries and a score to compliment Stone's 111 rushing yards. Lindow gained 45 on 10 touches and Belongia had a pair of runs for 26. Rice Lake averaged 7.59 yards per carry for the game, totaling 243 on the ground.
Belongia hauled in two touchdown passes, totaling 92 yards on five catches. Fenske finished the game 6 of 9 for 125 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.
Stone also led the defense with 9 tackles, three for loss and one sack. Carroll had a team-high eight tackles, with Fenske adding six. Keegan Gunderson also collected a sack.
Rice Lake 42, Onalaska 7
Onalaska;7;0;0;0;—;7
Rice Lake;16;0;14;12;—;42
First Quarter
RL: Alex Belongia 94 kick return (Christian Lindow run).
O: 11 pass (kick).
RL: Safety.
RL: Belongia 20 pass from Cole Fenske (conversion failed).
Third Quarter
RL: Belongia 33 pass from Fenske (conversion failed).
RL: Easton Stone 14 run (Fenske run).
Fourth Quarter
RL: Fenske 4 run (conversion failed).
RL: Stone 32 pass from Fenske (conversion failed).
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Onalaska: 41-123. Rice Lake (32-245): Stone 13-111, Fenske 5-61, Lindow 9-48, Belongia 2-27.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Onalaska 11-28-0-105. Rice Lake: Fenske 6-9-1-123.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Rice Lake: Belongia 5-91, Stone 1-32.