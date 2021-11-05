RICE LAKE — Facing its first adversity of the playoffs, the Warriors came through.
After its two-score lead was nearly erased in the fourth quarter, Rice Lake didn't falter, putting together a touchdown drive and then a quick turnover on downs to seal a 29-13 victory over Baraboo in a Division 3 Level 3 playoff win on Friday night in Rice Lake.
"We’re just happy we could pull out another win at Pug Lund (Field) for these seniors, their last time playing on Pug Lund," Rice Lake coach Dan Hill said. "We talked about that during the week and that means a lot to them. They’ve got that, they can stick that feather in their cap forever. Now we've got to take the Warrior show and take it on the road."
The Warriors advance to Level 4 of the playoffs with a matchup against Menasha in Rhinelander next Friday with a spot in the state championship game on the line.
Rice Lake strung together a good drive in response to Baraboo narrowing the margin to one in the fourth quarter, but the Warriors faced a fourth-and-two at the Baraboo 25. Receiver Alex Belongia was doubled all night by the Thunderbird defense so the Warriors looked to get him the ball in other ways.
Belongia took a pitch and looked for space up the middle. He cut back on one defender to gain the first, then made another cut and found some space for a 25-yard rushing score. Remington Wager added the two-point conversion run and the Warriors pulled ahead 22-13 with five minutes and 22 seconds remaining in the game.
"It was a fourth, so my goal was just to get the first down and I cut back and I just saw a hole and went," Belongia said. "When they double like that we try and find other ways to get me the ball and I love that."
The Warrior defense forced a turnover on downs on the ensuing possession. Rice Lake began its next drive on the Thunderbird 21 and Easton Stone immediately gained 19 before Carson Tomesh punched it in to seal the win.
Rice Lake entered the fourth quarter holding to a 14-0 advantage until Baraboo got a couple of big plays from its star player. On fourth-and-28, quarterback Luna Larson ran a draw play, broke outside, made a Rice Lake defender miss and won the race along the sideline for a 41-yard score. The kick was good and Baraboo cut the Rice Lake lead to 14-7 less than two minutes into the fourth quarter.
A pair of penalties set Rice Lake way back on its next drive and the Warriors sent it right back to the Thunderbirds. Three plays later Larson burst his way 52 yards for a touchdown. The Thunderbirds lined up the point-after kick but it was blocked by Belongia to keep Rice Lake in front by a point with eight minutes left in the game.
Rice Lake had a chance to give itself an early advantage but it wasn't able to maintain promising drives in the first half. The first two Warrior drives of the game reached inside the Baraboo 30 but both ended with turnovers on downs. The Warriors finally broke through on their third possession.
Cole Fenske delivered a pass to Keegan Gunderson for a 20-yard touchdown pass, with Belongia running in the conversion as the Warriors got on the scoreboard with 4:37 to half.
Rice Lake came right out following the break and marched 62 yards on 11 plays, with Christian Lindow carrying the ball 10 times for 61 yards on the drive. He found the end zone from 2 yards out to put the Warriors ahead 14-0 with 5:53 left in the third quarter.
The Warriors gashed the Baraboo defense up the middle as Lindow carried the ball 24 times for 156 yards before he left the game and didn't return with an injury early in the fourth quarter. Stone racked up 88 yards on 12 attempts and Belongia had three carries for 39. The Rice Lake fullback duo of Lindow and Stone had seven carries of at least 10 yards. Belongia led the defense with 10 tackles with Lindow adding nine.
Rice Lake 29, Baraboo 13
Baraboo;0;0;0;13;—;13
RL;0;8;6;15;—;29
Second Quarter
RL: Keegan Gunderson 20 pass from Cole Fenske (Alex Belongia run).
Third Quarter
RL: Christian Lindow 1 run (failed attempt).
Fourth Quarter
B: 41 run (kick).
B: 52 run (kick failed).
RL: Belongia 25 run (Remi Wager run).
RL: Carson Tomesch 2 run (Jack Fitzgerald kick).
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Baraboo (32-198). Rice Lake (45-307): Lindow 24-156, Easton Stone 12-88, Belongia 3-39, Fenske 4-21, Tomesh 2-3.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Baraboo (6-18-0-28). Rice Lake (2-5-0-28): Fenske 2-5-0-28.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Rice Lake: Gunderson 1-20, Teagan Scheurer 1-8.