RICE LAKE — The needed defensive stop was made.
Execution to convert a game-winning drive wasn't.
Rice Lake forced a fumble with two minutes and 45 seconds to play in the game, but four plays later the Warriors turned it over on downs on the way to a 19-14 defeat against River Falls on Friday night at Pug Lund Field in Rice Lake.
After the defensive stop River Falls got the ball back and did what it had the entire second half — run the ball effectively. The Wildcats got a 9-yard run by Michael Krueger on third-and-8 to ice the game.
"We have a first team all-conference running back," River Falls coach David Crail said, "and when we get into those situations where we have a close game where it is a battle, we’re comfortable with the fact that we can lean on him and we did that."
River Falls (2-0) didn't attempt a pass in the second half as the Wildcats pounded the rock for 157 yards on the ground after halftime, with Krueger getting 21 touches. The senior running back ended his night with 193 yards on 33 carries.
Rice Lake (0-2) was without senior defensive linemen Colin Scheu and Kayden Warren. A number of sophomores had to step up along the line and senior Graydon Clark moved up to the line of scrimmage despite being undersized at 5-foot-8, 140 pounds.
"It took them a little time to get their pad level down," Hill said, "but that’s a good team. I’m proud our guys that we gave a good team a fight and could have taken it from them. We just couldn’t execute when we needed to, take advantage of the opportunity we did create."
The Wildcats took possession of the ball with about 10 minutes to play, trailing 14-13. River Falls marched 74 yards on 11 running plays as Krueger pushed it in from three yards out. The two-point conversion pass attempt failed as River Falls took a 19-14 advantage with 5:50 to play.
On the ensuing kickoff, Jayden Perkins returned the kick 55 yards to the River Falls 36. A couple of Andrew Farm carries put Rice Lake in a third-and-6 situation. Quarterback Tristan Scheurer dropped back and looked for the reliable Alex Belongia. The junior wideout was unable to haul in the pass though and the Warriors faced a fourth down. Scheurer again dropped back and, as he looked to avoid the pass rush, was hit. The ball fell into an ineligible receiver's hands, forcing a turnover on downs with 2:45 left in the game.
"In the second half — we talked at halftime — we just weren’t playing our physical style of football against a really good ball club that is disciplined and that has the history and tradition of Rice Lake, that they’re going to come out and battle and try to wear you down," Crail said. "We needed to play more physical and so I’m proud of the way they responded."
River Falls took the opening kickoff of the game all the way to the 21-yard line of Rice Lake and the Wildcats were immediately in business. Cole Evavold converted on a third-and-1 with a carry of eight yards and later Krueger found pay dirt from four yards out giving River Falls the early 7-0 lead.
Rice Lake had no trouble responding though. Scheurer hit Cole McDermott for a 10-yard pass play on the first offensive play for the Warriors. The Rice Lake quarterback then found Belongia for a gain of 16. Farm converted on a fourth-and-one run and then Scheurer threw one up to Clark down the right sideline as the senior dove to make the catch and land in the end zone. The point-after kick was successful to the tie the game with 6:30 left in the first.
The Warriors got the ball to open the second half. Scheurer found Belongia for a 36-yard gain on the team's second play after the break. Running back Hunter Heller added a 7-yard run and then later Scheurer converted on a fourth down with inches to gain. A penalty and 14-yard loss on a sack, though, pushed Rice Lake back. Scheurer tried to get all the yards lost back on a third down run of 10 yards, but it remained fourth-and-20 at the River Falls 38.
The Warriors sent out their punt team, but instead of sending the ball back to the Wildcats, punter Carson Tomesh tossed one up to Belongia and he came down with it right at the first down marker to give the Warriors a new set of downs. Heller added a 9-yard scamper and then Scheurer on the option kept possession of the ball and he found his way into the end zone as Rice Lake took a 14-7 lead with five minutes left in the third.
Krueger had nine carries for 44 yards as River Falls marched the ball 69 yards on 12 plays to close the gap on its next drive. The Wildcats point-after kick hit the left upright, leaving River Falls a point behind as the third quarter came to a close.
Scheurer stepped up at quarterback since Rice Lake was without Cole Fenske. He was 5-of-13 for 85 yards and one touchdown and avoided any mistakes. River Falls' quarterback duo of Ronald Sackett and Vito Mass were a combined 2-of-8 for 17 yards and two interceptions, both picked off by Belongia on back-to-back drives late in the second quarter. Rice Lake held a 3-0 advantage on turnovers for the game.
The Warriors' ground game was held in check as Heller led Rice Lake with 32 yards on seven attempts. Farm carried the ball 14 times for 24 yards and Scheurer also had 24 on 11 runs. Belongia pulled in three pass for 74 yards. River Falls held a 246-192 advantage in total offensive yards. The Wildcats had 229 yards rushing in the win.
Rice Lake will look to bounce back after two close losses to open the season. The Warriors head to Chippewa Falls next Friday. The Cardinals moved to 1-1 on the season with a 17-14 victory over Hudson on Friday.
"We’re headed the right direction," Hill said. "We just got to keep fighting and scrapping and don’t hang your head. The sun is coming up tomorrow. Let’s get the next one."
River Falls 19, Rice Lake 14
Rice Lake;7;0;7;0 - 14
River Falls;7;0;6;6 - 19
First Quarter
RF: Jaden Schwantz 1 run (Nate Weick kick).
RL: Graydon Clark 27 pass from Tristan Scheurer (kick good).
Third Quarter
RL: Scheurer 10 run (kick good).
RF: Cole Evavold 1 run (kick failed).
Fourth Quarter
RF: Michael Krueger 3 run (conversion failed).
Team & Individual Stats
RUSHING (att-yds): Rice Lake (38-95): Hunter Heller 8-31, Scheurer 10-26, Andrew Farm 14-25, Christian Lindow 2-4. River Falls (43-211): Krueger 31-186, Vito Massa 1-11, Tyler Haydon 1-11, Evavold 3-10.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Rice Lake (6-14-0-106): Scheurer 5-13-0-85. River Falls (2-9-2-18): Ronald Sackett 1-5-2-16, Massa 1-3-0-2.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Rice Lake: Alex Belongia 3-73, Clark 1-27, Cole McDermott 1-10. River Falls: Michael Schurman 1-16, Evavold 1-2.