RICE LAKE — There were 49 seconds left in the first half of Thursday night's season opening football game between Rice Lake and Menomonie when a flash of lighting sent the game into a delay.
An attempt was made to restart but immediately more severe weather ended that and the game was postponed. The two teams will return to action Friday night at 6 p.m. at Pug Lund Field.
Rice Lake holds an 8-7 advantage but the Mustangs have the ball deep in Rice Lake territory. Menomonie coach Mike Sinz will have plenty of time to draw up a play as his Mustangs faced third-and-goal from the Warrior 11-yard line.
An aggressive play call early in the contest backfired for Rice Lake and Menomonie took advantage to get on the scoreboard first.
Facing fourth-and-1 at their own 40-yard line Rice Lake went for it but fullback Lucas Peters was stopped short and the Mustangs took over on downs. Menomonie marched down the field with Steele Schaefer scoring on a 6-yard carry with 5:23 to go in the opening quarter. The drive included a conversion on fourth-and-6 as Menomonie quarterback Treysen Witt found Isiah Bird for a gain of 7.
Both teams then traded punts as Rice Lake linebacker Christian Buckmaster had a big sack on third down, and then on fourth the snap sailed over head of the Mustang punter but he was able to throw it away. Still the Warriors took over at the Menomonie 38.
A gain of 17 by quarterback Max Nelson put the Warriors on the doorstep and two plays later Conner Durand scored on a counter from 6-yards out. On the two-point attempt running back Carson Tomesh took the pitch to the outside and then he flipped a pass to receiver Matt Farm to give Rice Lake the 8-7 advantage with 5:46 to half.
Menomonie got a 30-yard pass play from Witt to Brady Goodman to put itself in near the red zone. A few plays later Rice Lake senior defensive lineman Nathan Carroll stacked a pair of big plays together getting a tackle for a loss and then tipping a pass near the line of scrimmage set up the situation when the two teams return to the field.
The Warriors have found some success on the ground, carrying 16 times for 79 yards, with Peters having 40 of those. Defensively Rice Lake will need to make some adjustments as Witt is 5 of 6 passing for 68 yards.