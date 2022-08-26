Rice Lake football at Superior 8-26-22

Rice Lake center Aidan Drost and left guard Nathan Carroll double team a Superior defender in Friday night's game.

SUPERIOR — Long scoring drives allowed the Rice Lake football team to wear down Superior in a 32-13 victory for the Warriors on Friday night.

An opening drive of 15 plays that resulted in a Conner Durand touchdown from 2 yards out was a signal of things to come as each of Rice Lake's four scoring drives lasted at least nine plays. The Warriors finished the game 10 of 14 on third down and 3 of 3 on fourth down.