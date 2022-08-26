SUPERIOR — Long scoring drives allowed the Rice Lake football team to wear down Superior in a 32-13 victory for the Warriors on Friday night.
An opening drive of 15 plays that resulted in a Conner Durand touchdown from 2 yards out was a signal of things to come as each of Rice Lake's four scoring drives lasted at least nine plays. The Warriors finished the game 10 of 14 on third down and 3 of 3 on fourth down.
"The best defense is having an offense that eats the clock and scores — takes control of the game," Rice Lake coach Dan Hill said.
Rice Lake ran for 233 yards, including 111 on 25 attempts from Lucas Peters. Durand had 49 on seven carries, including a touchdown, while Max Nelson scored twice on 14 attempts in gaining 43 yards.
Nelson also was efficient through the air going 8 of 11 for 93 yards and a 7-yard touchdown to Christian Buckmaster which put the Warriors in front by two scores with two minutes, and 31 seconds to go in the first half. Matt Farm and Durand each hauled in four catches as Rice Lake spread the offense around.
"I can tell our chemistry is getting better," Durand said of the passing game. "As the season goes on it will just get better from here."
Rice Lake got the ball to start the second half and marched down the field in nine plays as Nelson scored his first touchdown. On the drive Nelson hooked up with Farm for a gain of 29 to take Rice Lake from midfield into the red zone. After Durand added the extra point, the Warriors went in front 24-6.
But Superior wasn't quite ready to give in yet. The Spartans quickly moved down the field and Jack Rivord scored from 8 yards out to bring Superior with 11 after the extra point with about 6 minutes remaining in the third.
"It’s bend, but don’t break," Hill said of the Warrior defense. "Still a lot of mistakes happening on the fly — guys not processing what the call is and what their job is fast enough. They made a couple of adjustments and we did the same."
The Rice Lake defense held firm after that, including after the Warriors' second fumble lost in the game. Rice Lake forced a punt that Carson Tomesh pressured, which only resulted in a change of field position of 1 yard. The Warriors took advantage to put the game away with Nelson capping a 30-yard drive with 1-yard run with 2:44 to go in the game.
Superior had 107 yards on the ground and added 65 through the air, with 51 of those coming on a throw from quarterback Carson Gotelaere to Calvin Darst on the Spartans first scoring drive.
Farm had an interception for the Warrior defense, while Nathan Carroll had a pair of sacks and Aidan Drost added one.
Rice Lake (2-0) gets Middle Border Conference play underway next Friday at St. Croix Central.