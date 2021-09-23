RICE LAKE — When given the chance, Alex Belongia makes it count.
Whether it’s an errant pass by an opposing quarterback or an attempt through the air by the Warrior offense, the senior safety and wide receiver has a knack for the big play.
Defensively, it took Belongia just four games to record five interceptions, a mark that still leads the state, according to Wissports.net. He’s also second on the team with 32 tackles and tied for the team lead with two tackles for loss.
“Me knowing that I’m one of the better athletes on the field, I know that, and I know I can make a play,” Belongia said.
On offense, the 6-foot-3 receiver is averaging nearly 30 yards per reception for the second consecutive year. Belongia has hauled in 14 receptions for 406 yards and six touchdowns, which includes scores of 67, 62 and 61 yards. Last year Belongia averaged 31.5 yards per catch, a mark that led the state among those with at least 10 receptions. He was in the top 10 in the state with 787 yards on 25 receptions with eight touchdowns.
In a run-heavy offense, Belongia’s opportunities through the air aren’t numerous. He’s a team-first guy though, and if the ground game is working, it’s best to stick with that. When the defensive secondary starts to creep toward the line of scrimmage he knows that soon he’ll be given his chance. More often than not, he delivers.
“We don’t get a lot of targets every game but every time I do, I try to make it count,” he said. “When I hear that one pass, I’m like ‘It’s my time to shine.’”
Belongia’s ability to not only get past his defender but also track and high point a ball gives quarterback Cole Fenske a sense of relief knowing he doesn’t need to execute the perfect pass.
“I know he’s going to get open,” Fenske said. “Even if he’s got a guy close to him, if I throw a bad ball he’s probably going to come back down with it.”
Football is Belongia's passion, and the work he puts in shows it, Rice Lake coach Dan Hill said. He’s been one of the hardest workers in the weight room and this season he’s one of five captains on the team. How he’s being overlooked by coaches as the next level is difficult to understand, the 16th-year leader of the Warriors said.
“You watch every game we’ve played and you watch film of other teams, he’s the top kid on the field,” Hill said. “He wants to play at a high level. He goes up and gets the ball like nobody you’ve seen for a long time — that’s why you see him making the plays.”
Belongia has spoken with a few Division II college coaches about playing for their teams but remains without a scholarship offer. They like him more as a safety with his ability to go up and get the ball, read offenses and make tackles in the open field. His goal is to continue playing football at the next level, and while he admits it can be difficult not getting much recognition from college programs, he does his best to not let that discourage him.
“It’s frustrating at times but I just stay patient and play my game and make plays,” he said.
Belongia credits watching film for his development on defense. The more he studies, the better he’s gotten at reading his keys and making quick decisions whether to attack the line of scrimmage or drop back for a pass. He also spent a lot of time over the offseason working on his hands, making sure he catches everything thrown his way, something he feels he’s done a better job of this year.
As the Warriors moved to 3-0 in their final season in the Big Rivers Conference and 4-1 overall, Belongia has been a big key to the success of the team. He’s in his third year of starting on both sides of the ball, and with his ability to change a game quickly, teams have to game plan around him. Hill said it’s his level of experience and desire to get better that separates him and has helped him to become the playmaker seen on Friday nights.
“It’s just a combination of his work ethic and his talent,” Hill said. “It’s a good combination, those college guys should be getting after him.”