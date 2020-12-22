RICE LAKE — Watching North Dakota State play football on television his freshman year of high school made Kayden Warren wish he one day could suit up for the Bison.
That wish is set to become a reality after the Rice Lake senior signed his letter of intent to join Division I Football Championship Subdivision powerhouse North Dakota State during a signing day ceremony last week at Rice Lake High School.
“Just seeing all those guys playing made me think I wanted to go there, I want to be a part of that team,” Warren said. “It’s just crazy to think how I got here. I guess I’ve got a lot of great people, a lot of great peers to help out and a lot of really great supporters.”
The 6-foot-4, 225-pound defensive tackle made 51 tackles and four sacks this past season and had 103 career tackles and nine sacks in four seasons — three as a starter — for the Warriors.
“He’s a 6-foot-4 athletic lineman that can run, so they’re looking at being able to pack pounds on him. He’s a high motor, high aggression, athletic big kid,” Rice Lake coach Dan Hill said of Warren following his verbal commitment earlier this year.
A factor in Warren’s decision to join the Bison is their continued success on the national stage at the FCS level, where North Dakota State has won eight national championships in the past decade, including three straight. But it was more than just wins that impacted his college pick.
“The winning streak that they’ve had, and the success that they’ve had has definitely been a positive thing for me going into this for sure,” Warren said of his recruitment. “For me I definitely more or less focused on people there.”
His recruitment to the Bison began a few years ago when North Dakota State’s Wisconsin-area recruiter and defensive tackles coach Nick Goeser arrived in Rice Lake hoping to talk to Warren and older teammates Aidan Ferguson and Keith Blechinger. Goeser is a Wisconsin native who played college football at UW-Eau Claire.
Warren made enough of an impression that he was invited to a camp in Fargo. There he stood out with his play, Warren said, and he was officially on the college team’s radar.
The Bison coaching staff is looking for Warren to pack on the pounds to stay at the defensive tackle position he has played high school. Warren expects to redshirt his freshman campaign. By his sophomore or junior season, the coaches want him at about 270 pounds. Warren pointed to his frame, long arms and ability to create leverage as characteristics coaches see in him. The staff also sees an athlete that plays with energy and a high motor, Warren said.
“Their plans are to have me as a defensive tackle. They think I’ll fit really well with how they play and my long body type they like quite a lot,” he said.
North Dakota State postponed its fall season this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Bison played one game in October, a 39-28 victory against Central Arkansas. The season is supposed to resume on Feb. 21, with the regular season finale slated for April 17.
Warren is most looking forward to meeting his future teammates. He expects to meet many of the guys from his recruiting class and the players already on the roster prior to officially joining the team following his high school graduation. Warren was set to visit campus again this year prior to the verbal commitment he made in September, but wasn't able to make the trip due to the pandemic. With Warren locked into his pledge and the Bison set to play in the spring, that could provide plenty of chances for him to take in the game-day experience in the coming months.
“Definitely pretty excited to hit the gridiron with those guys and be able to see what practices are like and get into the swing of things out there,” Warren said.
Warren joins a 24-player recruiting class for the Bison that includes three Wisconsinites in Warren, Brookfield running back Cam Devine and Muskego cornerback Alex Oechsner. When Warren gets to Fargo, he’ll see a few familiar faces from Big Rivers Conference rivals with quarterback Logan Graetz and tight end Joe Stoffel, both from River Falls, already on the Bison roster.
Entering his senior season, Warren was thankful to get a chance to play. It’s easy to think back to the scrimmage the Warriors in mid-September, Warren said, and how it could have been the only opportunity to face another team. It was a week-by-week process, and getting the full nine games in provided Rice Lake the chance to improve upon a disappointing season the previous year.
“Coming off of last season only having one win, some guys on the team really put things together this year because none of us wanted the season we had last year,” Warren said. “I couldn’t have asked for anything better.”
Warren said the pandemic may have limited other offers and the opportunity to attend more camps this past summer, but ultimately he found the place that is right for him.
“I thought that would be a program that would not only benefit me as an athlete but a lot more just as a person,” Warren said of North Dakota State, “because that seems to be the kind of people and student-athletes that they produce out there. I like that they don’t just look at me as an athlete or just as a student.”