River Falls bowed out of the Big Rivers Conference as a two-time champion.
There was nothing Eau Claire North could do about it.
The powerful Wildcats ripped through the Husky defense for four first half touchdowns and went on to a 41-6 win Friday night at Carson Park.
“The kids understood the opportunity that stood before them and made the most of it,” River Falls coach Dave Crail said. “We feel good. We should be a challenger in Division 2 (playoffs).”
The Wildcats (7-2) shared the championship with Menomonie (both 6-1) after winning the outright title last year.
“That’s a first-rate program,” North coach Andy Jarzynski said. “They’re a great model of what a team can come back and do.”
The Wildcats scored on six of their seven possessions and a lost fumble stopped their other chance.
They gained 309 of their 466 total yards on the ground led by Michael Krueger and Cole Evavold, who combined for 168 yards in just 19 attempts. Seven other ball carries contributed to the total.
On defense, they were just as successful. Winless North was stuffed with just 56 first half yards but finished with a total of 143, 118 on the ground.
The Huskies scored their only touchdown in the fourth period, moving 73 yards on eight rushing plays with Charlie Wolter cashing in from the 9 after he teamed up with Dane Zimmerman for most of the yardage.
The game closed the door on a third straight winless season for North but the improvement shown through the nine games indicates there is hope ahead.
“North is improved and is showing that they can become competitive in the future,” Crail said.
Jarzynski also sees light at the end of the tunnel.
“We’re going to do everything we can to physically compete in this conference – and win,” he said. “The kids have done a fantastic job perservering through this.”
But Friday night, it was all Wildcats, who will leave the conference next year to join the Mississippi Valley Conference, not necessarily to their liking, according to Crail, who has guided championship teams in his two years with the team.
Besides running the ball at will, River Falls struck through the air for three of its scores.
Krueger, who gained 85 yards in 10 carries, scored on a 15-yard run for the only score of the first quarter but in the second period, quarterback Pete Noreen put his arm to use, tossing a 44-yard pass to Joe Stoffel, connecting on an 11-yarder and then tossing to Krueger for 46 yards on scoring plays that made it 28-0 at halftime. Noreen passed for 157 yards in all.
The Wildcats did not stop in the second half, closing their scoring with touchdowns on their first two possessions, Krueger going over from the 4 and Cole Evavold, who run up 83 yards in nine trips, tallying from the 5.
“Krueger is a good back,” Crail said. “He sees the holes, has great speed and vision.”
Wolter led North with 53 yards in 11 trips and Dane Zimmerman added 43 in five carries but season leader Sammy Barby was stopped with just 18 yards in nine tries against the tough River Falls middle.
Junior quarterback Kyle Greenlund hit on four of six passes for 25 yards, all going to Matthew Johnson.
“Our kids made mistakes but they didn’t back down,” Jarzynski said. “When things didn’t go their way, they kept fighting and I was very pleased.”