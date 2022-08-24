THORP — Three years ago, a quiet, unassuming freshman learned he would be the one taking snaps for Thorp’s varsity football team. His youth didn’t matter — Aiden Rosemeyer was going to be the Cardinals’ starting quarterback.

The news came as quite a surprise. The ninth-grader wasn’t expecting to even factor into the quarterback conversation, let alone be the starter. But when Augusta came to town in Week 1, he was the one under center.