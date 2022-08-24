THORP — Three years ago, a quiet, unassuming freshman learned he would be the one taking snaps for Thorp’s varsity football team. His youth didn’t matter — Aiden Rosemeyer was going to be the Cardinals’ starting quarterback.
The news came as quite a surprise. The ninth-grader wasn’t expecting to even factor into the quarterback conversation, let alone be the starter. But when Augusta came to town in Week 1, he was the one under center.
“It was nerve-racking,” Rosemeyer said. “You come in having never played at this level, and in my first high school game I’m going to be the starting quarterback. I was definitely nervous, but excited to help my team win.”
Rosemeyer was a quiet member of the Cardinals back then. It was only natural. As a freshman, he was a newcomer to the group and thrust into the position charged with leading the offense.
He didn’t second-guess it though.
“We asked a lot of him as a freshman. We didn’t really hold back,” Thorp coach Keldric Stokes said. “We put him in some situations where he was set up to succeed, but it was up to his growth and what he was doing. He always answered the call. He never said it was too much and just progressively got better.”
He was solid as a freshman. But now, to compare the Rosemeyer of three years ago to today’s version would be akin to studying two different players. He’s entering his fourth year as the Cardinals’ starting quarterback, and is fresh off leading the program to its most successful season in years.
Thorp went 6-2 last year in its first season transitioning to the eight-player level. Rosemeyer threw for 1,592 yards and 21 touchdowns while only being intercepted twice. He also ran for 536 yards and 10 scores.
The rise has been fitting. Thorp’s newfound success coincided with Rosemeyer’s growth as a leader both on and off the field. He’s not a quiet, lead-by-example player anymore. He’s much more vocal and forward facing.
“I was quiet when I was a freshman. I didn’t talk much,” Rosemeyer said. “But as these four years have gone past, playing with the same guys and the same group, you grow so much and your leadership skills get so much better. I can talk to them so much easier now. When you’re good friends with the guys you’re playing with, it’s a lot easier to trust them and know where they’re going to be at.”
Stokes has been Rosemeyer’s coach since middle school. The former UW-Stout quarterback said it’s been no surprise to see the positive changes come to fruition.
“He’s done a lot for this program to get us to where we are now,” said Stokes, who’s entering his fourth year as the varsity coach. “A lot of people like to talk about what I’ve done for the culture, but it’s really been the change in the kids and what they’ve decided to do. He’s been the spearhead of it all.”
His contributions on and off the field are reflected in the program’s community. Stokes said his son has even gone so far as to have a Thorp jersey with Rosemeyer’s number hanging on the wall in his bedroom.
Rosemeyer’s career has featured more twists and turns than most. He began with earning the starting job as a freshman, a season in which he threw for more than 1,100 yards but saw the Cardinals finish 3-6.
A year later, the pandemic made for an unprecedented season. To add to the fire, Thorp moved to the Marawood Conference — the home of state powers Edgar and Colby, along with several other high-quality programs. The growing pains were evident as the Cardinals finished 1-5 and were outscored by nearly 200 points.
The changes continued in 2021. Thorp transitioned to the eight-player game, forcing the players to learn a new set of rules and schemes. Rosemeyer and the Cardinals did well in their new environment though, posting their highest win total since 2010.
“As the years have gone on, from freshman year to now, I just feel a lot more comfortable,” Rosemeyer said. “We’ve been through a lot of different things.”
The transition to eight-player football took some adjusting for the quarterback. The field is smaller, receivers often run shorter routes, and there’s more freedom to run.
“Eleven-man definitely felt like you didn’t have as much time to throw. It felt like you were getting sacked a lot more because you don’t have as much open field as you do in eight-man with the three less guys,” Rosemeyer said. “So it was difficult, looking at the teams that we were playing and the role that I was in as a freshman. But switching to eight-man was different, fun. I felt that I had more time to read who I’m throwing to, more time to run the ball if I need to.”
Rosemeyer has enjoyed more freedom to make plays out of the backfield, whether it’s with his arm or his legs. Stokes said his skill set will transition well to the college level, a destination that Rosemeyer is aiming for. Stokes was a starting quarterback in the vaunted WIAC, and sees Rosemeyer being able to compete at that level or beyond.
“He’s an athlete,” Stokes said. “When you’re a quarterback, when you need to use your athleticism, he has something I didn’t have. He can escape out of some bad situations that I couldn’t get out of.”
For his part, Rosemeyer is definitely interested in playing for a college team next year. But first, he’s ready to finish out his career in a Thorp uniform. The Cardinals kick off their season on Friday at Prairie Farm. Due to the rules for moving from 11-player to eight-player, Thorp cannot participate in the playoffs this season. But there’s still plenty to play for.
“We have high expectations for our team this year,” Rosemeyer said. “We’re confident, knowing what we did last year.”